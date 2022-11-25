The Concealer Hailey Bieber Relies on for Her 'Lazy' Makeup Routine Is 25% Off for Black Friday

Fresh, radiant makeup is always in, which is why we often look to Hailey Bieber for beauty tips. After all, the model has mastered the art of creating a soft yet natural glow for any occasion, and we recently learned that Kosas is among her go-to brands for her "fast [and] lazy" makeup routine, according to this TikTok. Luckily, the clean beauty brand kicked off Black Friday with a rare sitewide sale, which means we're taking advantage of this opportunity and highly recommend you do the same.

Starting now through Cyber Monday, November 28, Kosas is treating us all to a generous 25 percent off discount (no code necessary) on absolutely everything, which means there's never been a better time to stock up on some of the best makeup around. The self-proclaimed "makeup for skincare freaks" line is brimming with plenty of top-rated standouts that have garnered plenty of positive reviews, which is why we compiled a cheat sheet below to reference as you shop.

Kosas

Keep scrolling to discover the Kosas must-haves not to miss.

Best Kosas Black Friday Deals

For starters, the Revealer Concealer is a surefire bet, especially since it's won over Bieber. Billed as a concealer-meets-eye-cream hybrid, this lightweight formula delivers creamy coverage that lasts all day. Available in 14 shades, this brightening cover-up is packed with caffeine, pink algae, peptides, and hyaluronic acid to effectively cover dark undereye circles, pesky blemishes, and the like.

One shopper described it as the "best concealer ever," while another reviewer added that the product is "worth the money" since the color match is "perfect" and blends "really well." A third reviewer added that the concealer is also "hydrating" and provides "excellent coverage" with "no creasing."

Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Revealer Concealer, $21 (orig. $28); kosas.com

Other complexion products worth nabbing include the popular Tinted Face Oil Foundation and the high-definition Color and Light Palette Powder. The skin tint is an innovative lightweight formula that blends easily and allows your natural beauty to shine through, while evening out tone and texture in one fell swoop. For lazy makeup days, this clever product packs a punch with minimal effort.

As for the powder palette, this option features a blush and highlighter combo formulated with jojoba oil, moringa seed oil, and more in six flattering shades to pop cheekbones and easily add dimension to your complexion.

To complete your look, don't sleep on Kosas' stunning selection of hydrating lip oils, plumping products, and creamy lipsticks. The unique Wet Lip Oil Gloss is a clear standout since it adds noticeable volume and a pretty pigmented color to your pout. Boasting a hydrating blend of peptides, evening primrose, avocado oil, konjac root, and shea butter, the gloss works magic on dry, parched lips and delivers an unbeatable shine.

Kosas

And finally, to round out your Kosas shopping spree, pick up glam goodies designed to simplify your life, like the Ready-in-5 Set or the Complete Brush Collection, which includes thoughtfully curated blending brushes that feel as good as they look. The eye-catching pastel-colored handles and ultra-fluffy vegan bristles immediately bring a smile to our faces — which is exactly the kind of energy we're looking for this time of year.

Shop more Kosas best-sellers below and stock up on some of the best clean beauty deals of the year.

Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Color & Light Palette Powder, $25.50 (orig. $34); kosas.com

Kosas

Buy It! Kosas The Big Clean Mascara, $19.50 (orig. $26); kosas.com

Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Weightless Lipstick, $21(orig. $28); kosas.com

Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation, $31.50 (orig. $42); kosas.com

Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Complete Brush Collection, $94.50 (orig. $126); kosas.com

