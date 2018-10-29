Hair! For better or worse, it has the uncanny ability to make or break our day. So why aren’t we making sure to set ourselves up for success with the tools we use on it? Whether it’s a hair dryer that delivers a sleek blowout in minutes, a curling iron that elevates our tresses to Hollywood bombshell status, a flat iron that straightens without frizzing, or a good old fashioned hairbrush that cuts through tangles like nobody’s business, we’ve scoured the lands (and the Internet) to bring you a roundup of the best hair tools on the market. We’ve also culled the best options at two price points for each category, so you can save or splurge at will. Here’s to a lifetime of great hair days!

Best Hair Dryer

Best Option Under $100: BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer

Heavy-duty (2000 watts) drying meets a lightweight beauty appliance, with results reviewers love. It’s an ionic dryer, which minimizes styling damage and maximizes shine, offering a pretty darn fast dry for under $100. Should you need further convincing, over 1,700 Amazon reviewers gave it five stars at press time.

Buy It! BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer, $77.99; amazon.com

Best High-End Option: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

995 reviewers can’t be wrong! That’s how many Ulta customers gave this shockingly-quiet hair dryer five stars and 95 percent said they would recommend it to a friend. Sure, it’s really expensive (we like to think of it as the Rolls Royce of hair dryers), but it offers what’s probably the fastest dry on the market (one reviewer said it completely dried her hair in under 5 minutes) sans frizzing — and time is money! Extra points for being lightweight.

Buy It! Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $399.99; ulta.com

Best Curling Iron

Best Budget Curling Iron: Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand for Loose Curls

It employs the gold-standard tourmaline and ceramic technology you’ll find in top-of-the-line curling irons, but at a fraction of the price. Over 1,000 customers praised its ability to deliver loose, beachy curls in the blink of an eye.

Buy It! Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand for Loose Curls, $15.99; amazon.com

Best Investment Curling Iron: T3 Whirl Trio Styling Wand with Three Interchangeable Barrels

OK OK, so it’s expensive, but you’re basically getting three styling tools for the price of one with this little number. Swap out the barrels (it comes with one-inch and a 1.5-inch straight barrels plus a tapered version) to create your choice of beachy waves, Hollywood bombshell curls, or artfully-tousled tresses. The tourmaline and ceramic barrels seal the cuticle for a smooth, shiny finish. No frizzled ends here!

Buy It! T3 Whirl Trio Styling Wand with Three Interchangeable Barrels, $270; revolve.com

Best Flat Iron

Best Under $50 Flat Iron: ConAir Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron

This Ulta exclusive promises 89 percent straighter hair with less frizz, for a modest price. The secret, per the manufacturer, is in the heat-conductive titanium plates, penetrating hair from within for fast, silky straight results. The reviewers praise its ability to outperform and outlast far more expensive models, citing in particular its speed and efficiency.

Buy It! ConAir Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron, $44.99; ulta.com

Best Investment Flat Iron: Bio Ionic 10X Pro Styling Iron, 1-inch

The beauty critics over at Sephora.com cumulatively give this professional-grade iron 4.6 out of 5 stars for its fast-acting straightening capabilities as well as its longevity — as in, not only does that five-year warranty stand for something, but your hair will also stay straighter longer.

Buy It! Bio Ionic 10X Pro Styling Iron, 1-inch; $230; sephora.com

Best Hair Brush

Best Budget Hair Brush: Wet Brush Pro Detangle Hair Brush

Thousands of Amazon fans swear by this versatile detangling brush that is suitable for wet or dry strands of all hair types. And the price is hard to beat.

Buy It! Wet Brush Pro Detangle Hair Brush, $7.47 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Best Investment Hair Brush: Mason Pearson Popular Mixture Brush

Why do you need a $205 hairbrush, you might be asking yourself? Turns out, our brushing-100-times-before-bed ancestors may have been onto something. Especially if they were using this handcrafted brush, which dates back more than 100 years. Its claim to fame is in the nylon- and boar- bristle combo, which is designed to boost both hair growth and shine. A favorite of hair stylists all over the world — not to mention a great gift.

Buy It! Mason Pearson Popular Mixture Brush, $205; neimanmarcus.com