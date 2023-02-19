Treat Your Tresses with the Best Hair Subscription Boxes

Hair subscription boxes are typically delivered on a monthly basis and provide you with a hair care experience that is completely personalized to your needs. They'll often include products like shampoos , conditioners, serums, oils, creams, masks, and dyes, depending on the type of plan you choose. Whether you need a revamped hair care routine or want quality products without the anxiety of shopping in a store, here is a selection of the best hair subscription boxes based on factors like price, product range, and delivery frequency to meet any and all of your hair needs.

Hair care does not have to be limited to the products you find on the shelf of your grocery store, beauty supply shop, or even your favorite salon. There are endless hair care options online, like hair care subscription boxes, that can check off every box for what you're looking for and need in your hair care. As in, you don't have to fall into buying a one-size-fits-all product for its convenience. Hair subscription boxes can give you the best of both worlds: custom formulas shipped directly to your door.

Best Overall: Prose Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $27

$27 Frequency: Every 1, 2, or 3 months

Every 1, 2, or 3 months No. of Plans: 1 Pros & Cons Pros Comprehensive questionnaire tailors products specifically to you

Adjust your care plan to fit your current needs

One free product of your choice after you purchase 10 products Cons Add-ons can be costly

Delivery frequency limited to three choices Why It Made the List Prose is our pick for the best hair subscription box service because it offers an extensive and customizable line of products to customers. To start, Prose has the most detail-oriented quiz out of all the companies that were evaluated. The quiz features questions that ask about your hair texture, length, and washing and styling process, but goes further to understand your hair needs by gathering information based on your lifestyle habits like dietary restrictions, stress levels, and even geographic location. Your specific formula is based on the areas of targeted support that your hair needs, and Prose puts together a customized package of hair products using the results from your questionnaire. Prices range from $27 for basic products like shampoo and conditioner to $40 for hair oil, but you can save 15 percent on every order with your membership. Other membership perks include a free product for every 10 you buy, limited edition gifts, and exclusive content like access to a guided audio series and a physical copy of its At Length magazine.

Best Product Variety: Function of Beauty Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $22

$22 Frequency: Every 1, 2, 3, or 6 months

Every 1, 2, 3, or 6 months No. of Plans: 1 Pros & Cons Pros Large range of products

All products are paraben- and sulfate-free

Flexible delivery frequencies Cons Membership is contingent upon an active product subscription

Refunds and returns not accepted Why It Made the List Function of Beauty is dedicated to giving you a unique hair care experience based on your specific style, texture, problem areas, etc. The company's membership starts by taking a short quiz that gathers information about hair type and style, along with hair goals and desired fragrances. Based on your results, Function of Beauty gives you a list of ingredients that make up your specific formula. For example, ingredients like baobab seed extract and acacia extract are used to target hair frizziness. Using the answers from your quiz, the company builds an order for you with products that include shampoo and conditioner, leave-in-conditioner, and styling primer; prices range from $22 to $30. And if you don't need one (or more), you have the option to remove products from the order. As a member, you get perks like 10 percent off every recurring order, a quarterly free hair treatment, and free shipping.

Best for At-Home Coloring: Madison Reed Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $25

$25 Frequency: Every 2, 4, 5, or 6 weeks

Every 2, 4, 5, or 6 weeks No. of Plans: 1 Pros & Cons Pros Colors are free of phthalates, parabens, ammonia, and more

On-call color experts available for hair care questions

15 percent discount on every box Cons Browsing colors on website takes some navigating

Simplistic quiz makes selection less personal Why It Made the List When you can't make it to a salon, Madison Reed will come to your rescue. With the company's membership program, you can get hair coloring products straight to your doorstep for just $25. Like other hair subscription boxes, Madison Reed has a quiz that asks about your hairstyle, desired color, and hair goals. From there, the company recommends a color, which you can either buy, or you can shop around for other colors. Included in the membership fee are the hair color, a free rapid dry hair towel, and a 15 percent discount on every box. If you're lost or struggling with any part of your at-home coloring journey, hair colorists are on call to answer questions and give tips on color selection and application. Outside of your membership, you can ship from Madison Reed's list of products, like boost treatments, root touch-ups, creams, and foams to name a few.

Best for Curls: CurlBox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $25

$25 Frequency: Monthly

Monthly No. of Plans: 1 Pros & Cons Pros Each box includes four to six full-sized hair products

New products every month

Low cost of $25 for premium products Cons Subscription boxes sell out fast

Limited product offering on site Why It Made the List The market of hair care products is generally targeted toward people with limited styles and textures, and those with curly hair are often left out of the picture. With CurlBox, however, your curls can get the love and support they need for just $25. The CurlBox subscription box is issued on a monthly basis and includes four to six full-sized products from a variety of brands that are specifically for textured, curly hair. Products can include but aren't limited to shampoo, leave-in conditioner, oil, and serum. Unfortunately, CurlBox has a limited stock of monthly subscription boxes, so you have to sign up for a waitlist if you miss out (and they do sell out fast). The company also offers non-subscription boxes, but these are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Best Custom Colors: eSalon Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $26

$26 Frequency: Every 3 to 10 weeks

Every 3 to 10 weeks No. of Plans: 1 Pros & Cons Pros Personal colorist crafts the perfect color for you

First box includes professional accessories kit

Access to exclusive products and rewards Cons Choices can be limited to hair color/dye history

No automatic free shipping Why It Made the List For $26, eSalon gives you a completely customized, at-home coloring experience. The company's Color Plan starts with a quiz that garners information about your hairstyle, thickness, and coloring history. After completing the quiz, you decide what hair color you want from a list of swatches that include warm, cool, and tinted blondes, browns, and blacks. While you select your desired color, you can also choose how often you want to receive a box. Each eSalon box includes two bottles (each) of hair color and developer, personalized application instructions, shampoo and conditioner, and professional accessories like gloves, stain guard, stain remover, and an application brush. With the Color Plan membership, you get a 20 percent discount on future orders as well as one-on-one colorist consultations and access to exclusive products.

Best for Men: Hims Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $16

$16 Frequency: Monthly

Monthly No. of Plans: 8 Pros & Cons Pros Specialized products targeted toward hair loss

One-on-one support with medical professionals

Free and discreet shipping for all orders Cons Limited product line

Individual products can be costly Why It Made the List As a whole, the hair care industry is generally geared toward women, leaving little for men who want quality hair products. Hims bridges this gap by providing men with a line of products targeted toward those struggling with hair loss and thinning. An introductory quiz asks you about the type of hair loss you're experiencing (thinning, receding hairline, bald spots, etc.) along with your hair treatment history and hair goals. Hims then recommends a plan for you based on your results, and offers both prescription and non-prescription boxes. Prescription products like finasteride and minoxidil will require a consultation, but the company will connect you with one of its licensed medical providers for a smooth and easy process. Prices start as low as $16 per month for products like thickening shampoo and go up to $60 for a hair power pack that includes finasteride pills, thickening shampoo, biotin gummies, and more. Shipping is always free and the packaging is discreet. You'll still get direct access to Hims experts if you need any additional support or have questions regarding your products.