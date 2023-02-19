Lifestyle Beauty Treat Your Tresses with the Best Hair Subscription Boxes Find the perfect products for your hair type By Alicia Geigel Alicia Geigel Alicia Geigel is a freelance writer with five years of experience writing online content in categories like lifestyle, celebrity news, entertainment, and film and TV since 2017. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on February 19, 2023 06:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: JulyProkopiv / Getty Images Hair care does not have to be limited to the products you find on the shelf of your grocery store, beauty supply shop, or even your favorite salon. There are endless hair care options online, like hair care subscription boxes, that can check off every box for what you're looking for and need in your hair care. As in, you don't have to fall into buying a one-size-fits-all product for its convenience. Hair subscription boxes can give you the best of both worlds: custom formulas shipped directly to your door. Hair subscription boxes are typically delivered on a monthly basis and provide you with a hair care experience that is completely personalized to your needs. They'll often include products like shampoos, conditioners, serums, oils, creams, masks, and dyes, depending on the type of plan you choose. Whether you need a revamped hair care routine or want quality products without the anxiety of shopping in a store, here is a selection of the best hair subscription boxes based on factors like price, product range, and delivery frequency to meet any and all of your hair needs. Best Hair Subscription Boxes of 2023 Best Overall: Prose Best Product Variety: Function of Beauty Best for At-Home Coloring: Madison Reed Best for Curls: CurlBox Best Custom Colors: eSalon Best for Men: Hims Best for Red Hair: How to be a Redhead (H2BAR) Best Overall: Prose Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $27Frequency: Every 1, 2, or 3 monthsNo. of Plans: 1Pros & Cons Pros Comprehensive questionnaire tailors products specifically to youAdjust your care plan to fit your current needsOne free product of your choice after you purchase 10 products Cons Add-ons can be costlyDelivery frequency limited to three choices Why It Made the List Prose is our pick for the best hair subscription box service because it offers an extensive and customizable line of products to customers. To start, Prose has the most detail-oriented quiz out of all the companies that were evaluated. The quiz features questions that ask about your hair texture, length, and washing and styling process, but goes further to understand your hair needs by gathering information based on your lifestyle habits like dietary restrictions, stress levels, and even geographic location. Your specific formula is based on the areas of targeted support that your hair needs, and Prose puts together a customized package of hair products using the results from your questionnaire. Prices range from $27 for basic products like shampoo and conditioner to $40 for hair oil, but you can save 15 percent on every order with your membership. Other membership perks include a free product for every 10 you buy, limited edition gifts, and exclusive content like access to a guided audio series and a physical copy of its At Length magazine. Best Product Variety: Function of Beauty Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $22Frequency: Every 1, 2, 3, or 6 months No. of Plans: 1Pros & Cons Pros Large range of products All products are paraben- and sulfate-freeFlexible delivery frequencies Cons Membership is contingent upon an active product subscriptionRefunds and returns not accepted Why It Made the List Function of Beauty is dedicated to giving you a unique hair care experience based on your specific style, texture, problem areas, etc. The company's membership starts by taking a short quiz that gathers information about hair type and style, along with hair goals and desired fragrances. Based on your results, Function of Beauty gives you a list of ingredients that make up your specific formula. For example, ingredients like baobab seed extract and acacia extract are used to target hair frizziness. Using the answers from your quiz, the company builds an order for you with products that include shampoo and conditioner, leave-in-conditioner, and styling primer; prices range from $22 to $30. And if you don't need one (or more), you have the option to remove products from the order. As a member, you get perks like 10 percent off every recurring order, a quarterly free hair treatment, and free shipping. Best for At-Home Coloring: Madison Reed Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $25Frequency: Every 2, 4, 5, or 6 weeks No. of Plans: 1Pros & Cons Pros Colors are free of phthalates, parabens, ammonia, and moreOn-call color experts available for hair care questions15 percent discount on every box Cons Browsing colors on website takes some navigating Simplistic quiz makes selection less personal Why It Made the List When you can't make it to a salon, Madison Reed will come to your rescue. With the company's membership program, you can get hair coloring products straight to your doorstep for just $25. Like other hair subscription boxes, Madison Reed has a quiz that asks about your hairstyle, desired color, and hair goals. From there, the company recommends a color, which you can either buy, or you can shop around for other colors. Included in the membership fee are the hair color, a free rapid dry hair towel, and a 15 percent discount on every box. If you're lost or struggling with any part of your at-home coloring journey, hair colorists are on call to answer questions and give tips on color selection and application. Outside of your membership, you can ship from Madison Reed's list of products, like boost treatments, root touch-ups, creams, and foams to name a few. Best for Curls: CurlBox Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $25Frequency: Monthly No. of Plans: 1Pros & Cons Pros Each box includes four to six full-sized hair products New products every monthLow cost of $25 for premium products Cons Subscription boxes sell out fastLimited product offering on site Why It Made the List The market of hair care products is generally targeted toward people with limited styles and textures, and those with curly hair are often left out of the picture. With CurlBox, however, your curls can get the love and support they need for just $25. The CurlBox subscription box is issued on a monthly basis and includes four to six full-sized products from a variety of brands that are specifically for textured, curly hair. Products can include but aren't limited to shampoo, leave-in conditioner, oil, and serum. Unfortunately, CurlBox has a limited stock of monthly subscription boxes, so you have to sign up for a waitlist if you miss out (and they do sell out fast). The company also offers non-subscription boxes, but these are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Best Custom Colors: eSalon Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $26Frequency: Every 3 to 10 weeks No. of Plans: 1Pros & Cons Pros Personal colorist crafts the perfect color for youFirst box includes professional accessories kit Access to exclusive products and rewards Cons Choices can be limited to hair color/dye historyNo automatic free shipping Why It Made the List For $26, eSalon gives you a completely customized, at-home coloring experience. The company's Color Plan starts with a quiz that garners information about your hairstyle, thickness, and coloring history. After completing the quiz, you decide what hair color you want from a list of swatches that include warm, cool, and tinted blondes, browns, and blacks. While you select your desired color, you can also choose how often you want to receive a box. Each eSalon box includes two bottles (each) of hair color and developer, personalized application instructions, shampoo and conditioner, and professional accessories like gloves, stain guard, stain remover, and an application brush. With the Color Plan membership, you get a 20 percent discount on future orders as well as one-on-one colorist consultations and access to exclusive products. Best for Men: Hims Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $16 Frequency: Monthly No. of Plans: 8 Pros & Cons Pros Specialized products targeted toward hair lossOne-on-one support with medical professionalsFree and discreet shipping for all orders Cons Limited product lineIndividual products can be costly Why It Made the List As a whole, the hair care industry is generally geared toward women, leaving little for men who want quality hair products. Hims bridges this gap by providing men with a line of products targeted toward those struggling with hair loss and thinning. An introductory quiz asks you about the type of hair loss you're experiencing (thinning, receding hairline, bald spots, etc.) along with your hair treatment history and hair goals. Hims then recommends a plan for you based on your results, and offers both prescription and non-prescription boxes. Prescription products like finasteride and minoxidil will require a consultation, but the company will connect you with one of its licensed medical providers for a smooth and easy process. Prices start as low as $16 per month for products like thickening shampoo and go up to $60 for a hair power pack that includes finasteride pills, thickening shampoo, biotin gummies, and more. Shipping is always free and the packaging is discreet. You'll still get direct access to Hims experts if you need any additional support or have questions regarding your products. Best for Red Hair: How to be a Redhead (H2BAR) Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $68Frequency: Quarterly No. of Plans: 1Pros & Cons Pros Hair care products are specifically catered for redheads Products are free of heavy chemicalsFree gift with orders over $30 Cons Product customization not availableLimited to one plan type Why It Made the List Red hair requires specialized care to maintain its vibrant, unique color, and H2BAR is specifically geared toward redheads in need of a boost. Though there isn't a personalized quiz for your specific style and type, the Deluxe Beauty subscription box has just about anything you might need to care for your hair, like tinted shampoo and conditioner, thickening products, and serums. The box comes with over 10 full-size products, which are delivered every three months. The quarterly subscription costs $68, but you can prepay annually for $252 and save $20. Shipping is free for orders over $30, and in case you change your mind, you can cancel your subscription anytime. Final Verdict Prose ranks first on our list of best hair subscription boxes because it delivers in product quality, variety, and customer satisfaction. The company gives customers an inclusive, customized hair care product box based on factors outside of the usual hair style and type, and considers geographic location, stress level, diet, and more to build the best formula for you. All products are formulated without harsh additives like parabens, phthalates, sulfates, dyes, and GMOs, and are packaged in 100 percent BPA-free plastic. Frequently Asked Questions What products come in hair subscription boxes? The products in hair subscription boxes are unique to the company and the plans that it offers. Hair care companies like Prose and Function of Beauty include products like shampoo and conditioner, hair masks, and serums in their boxes. Make note that the majority of companies offer shampoo and conditioner as a standard, basic plan but have the option to add on items like hair masks and serums for an additional cost. Specialized companies, like eSalon, have a smaller range of products and are limited to hair dyes and colors. How much do hair subscription boxes cost? Pricing of hair subscription boxes depends on the company you shop from and the plan you subscribe to, with the cost of boxes starting as low as $16 and exceeding $100, depending on add-ons and special products. Some companies, like Prose, base the price of a subscription on the products you buy, and others, like CurlBox, have a set price per box. How often can you receive a hair subscription box? The frequency of hair subscription box deliveries varies from company to company. Some companies give you the freedom to decide how often you want a box, while other companies have a set schedule for box deliveries. Typically, companies offer biweekly, monthly, or annual delivery frequencies, though you can sometimes choose to get boxes between two and 10 weeks. It's best to check your account information, which should detail whether or not you can modify your delivery schedule. Are hair subscription boxes customizable? With several of the companies we mentioned on this list, you can have a completely customized hair care experience based on the information you provide in quizzes and questionnaires. Your quiz answers will help determine the formulation, types of recommended products, and the frequency at which you should receive and use the products to meet your hair needs and goals. Some, like Function of Beauty, even allow you to choose the color of the formula and the name on the label. Are there any black-owned hair subscription boxes? Yes, there are several black-owned hair subscription boxes out there! CurlBox, Cocotique, CurlMix, and Treasure Tress are just some of the black-owned companies that offer hair subscription boxes. Methodology To find the best hair subscription boxes, we evaluated more than a dozen services based on the following factors: Subscription priceProduct variety/rangeShipping feesDelivery frequencyNumber of plan optionsCustomization capabilitiesAvailable discounts Customer serviceCompany reputation Companies that cater to several different hair types were given extra points in the scoring phase. Product variety was also a leading factor, as was cost and delivery frequency. Services with limited shipping capabilities did not make it past the initial research stage.