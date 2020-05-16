Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Dermatologists Say You Should Still Be Wearing Sunscreen Indoors — Here’s Why

With many of us spending most of our time indoors lately, the thought of applying sunscreen daily seems unnecessary. However, dermatologists are recommending the continued use of sunscreen — even if we’re not going outside.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mohiba Tareen told PEOPLE that UVA (ultraviolet A) rays penetrate glass, so you’re actually being exposed to the sun via your windows.

“Ambient light from windows can give additive sun damage over time,” she said. “These rays can penetrate quite deeply into the skin and cause skin damage and skin cancers over time… UVA rays [also] contribute to skin aging.”

On top of that, the LED lights from our electronic devices emit high-energy visible (HEV) light, which can also contribute to skin aging, according to Joshua Zeichner, MD, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC.

“If you are sitting in front of your electronic devices all day, look for sunscreen that contains zinc oxide,” Zeichner told PEOPLE. “This mineral blocker reflects light away from the skin and offers some level of protection against HEV light.” He recommended options from Sun Bum, Aveeno, and Neutrogena.

Essentially, you should be sticking to the same recommended sun care routine before stay-at-home orders, which is applying sunscreen regularly to your face, neck, and hands. But you don’t have to use the same heavy-duty sunscreen you’d typically apply at the beach — both Tareen and Zeichner said products containing SPF 30 are sufficient.

The best part? With so many options on the market, it's easy to find something based on your personal needs. “It is great if you love your sunscreen — it makes you want to apply it and makes it a habit,” Tareen said.

Her personal favorites include tinted moisturizers from Elta MD and Revision Skincare.

