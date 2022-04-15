The Best Dry Shampoos We Tested on Our Hair

To get the best of the tress saviors, four testers (whose hair varied in thickness, length, and shade) rubbed a bit of coconut oil into their roots to mimic a few days post-wash. From there, they spritzed their hair, let the dry shampoo set, and brushed it through to see how well the sprays absorbed oil and volumized roots. Testers also assessed how well the sprays brushed away into their tresses for a silky-smooth feel with no visible residue.