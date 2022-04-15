The Best Dry Shampoos We Tested on Our Hair
Whether you want to keep your hair's appearance up between washes or just need a refresh after a workout, there are plenty of reasons to spritz on dry shampoo – but not all brands are created equal. PEOPLE Tested sampled over a dozen bottles to determine the best dry shampoo on the market.
To get the best of the tress saviors, four testers (whose hair varied in thickness, length, and shade) rubbed a bit of coconut oil into their roots to mimic a few days post-wash. From there, they spritzed their hair, let the dry shampoo set, and brushed it through to see how well the sprays absorbed oil and volumized roots. Testers also assessed how well the sprays brushed away into their tresses for a silky-smooth feel with no visible residue.
The winner — Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk — happens to be beloved by well-tressed stars including Kristin Cavallari (who raved about it to Byrdie) and Elizabeth Olsen (who shouted out the spray to The New York Times).
These three dry shampoos (all paraben and sulfate-free!) were considered the best that PEOPLE Tested.
Best Overall: Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Pros: Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk is super absorbent and has a clean, bright scent.
Cons: It takes two minutes for the spray to set and initially leaves a white residue.
After rigorous rounds of testing, this dry shampoo was the top pick across all hair types. We loved the cooling sensation left after application and were wowed by the volume it delivered to limp roots. Multiple testers agreed that they were impressed with its super-absorbency without drying out the scalp, which one tester pointed out was "vital for natural [hair] textures."
It's worth noting that the dry shampoo dispersed wet, and came out with a white cast. After waiting about two minutes to dry down and massaging though, the product all but disappeared and sucked away oils. No trace was left but a cheerful, clean scent and refreshed feeling.
"My hair feels like hair!" one reviewer exclaimed.
The only caveats could be the extended wait time and initial chalky white cast, which could prove problematic for those in a rush or with very dark hair. All in all, Klorane was the fave for its powerful buildup removal and lightweight revitalization.
Type
|
Aerosol
|
Size
|
3.2 oz
|
Scent
|
Floral
Cruelty-Free
|
Yes
Best Budget: TRESemmé Pro Pure Dry Shampoo
Pros: The formula is affordable, goes on invisible, and applies evenly.
Cons: It might not be powerful enough to refresh extremely oily hair.
You can't beat TRESemmé at its price point. We loved that the easy aerosol evenly expelled a clear cast and were pleasantly surprised at how well it removed oil while rejuvenating volume. This waterless option would be a great pick for anyone on the go, or on a budget.
In one complimentary review, a tester with long, light hair raved, "It may look like I washed my hair, but I can promise you I did not. This dry shampoo is just that good."
The spray was slightly fragrant, and reviewers reported that while it sucked away most of the oil, a shopper with especially greasy hair might want to opt for a stronger product. For those looking for a light day-to-day refresh, or even to simply hit any oily patches here and there, this TRESemmé spray will help you rock your locks for just a little bit longer — without breaking the bank.
Type
|
Aerosol
|
Size
|
5 oz.
|
Scent
|
Fresh
Cruelty-Free
|
Yes
Best Splurge: Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
Pros: The Oribe signature scent is intoxicating, and the formula lifts at the root.
Cons: It is expensive.
If you're looking to add a little bit of luxury to your beauty lineup, invest in this weightless wonder to skip a wash and feel like you just left the salon. Reviewers were struck by the luxe feeling straight out of the can, noting that the formula wet their tresses, but dried away quickly. After the dry shampoo was brushed out, hair felt soft and silky, notably infused with the signature scent of this haircare brand loved by stars including Meghan Markle and Kendall Jenner.
Testers swooned over the oomph the Oribe spray delivered, with one reviewer writing that it "looks, feels, and smells luxurious." However, it comes down to personal preference whether the robust aroma would create a good or bad hair day – and if the price is worth it.
To get the look and channel your inner Hollywood goddess for less, try in a more affordable travel size ($23 for 1.3 oz., Amazon).
Type
|
Aerosol
|
Size
|
6.3 oz
|
Scent
|
Oribe Signature
Cruelty-Free
|
Yes
Things to Consider Before Buying Dry Shampoo
Hair Type
Look in the mirror and assess your tresses — what are you working with? Consider type and texture, as well as how you typically style your hair. Those with thinner hair should look to labels that deliver extra oomph, while workout warriors who squeeze out days between washes should select a spray with great oil absorption. For dark hair, invisible formulas might be a must, and anyone with color-treated hair should confirm that the spray is color-safe.
Price
Think about bang for your buck: how many days a week do you need dry shampoo? Sold in small but mighty packaging, the ounce size on standard cans can be deceiving, as only a little bit of formula goes a long way. A drugstore option might be best for someone with Rapunzel-length locks, while someone with a short and sleek style could justify the splurgier buy, as they're using less product on the regular.
Beauty Routine
How much time does it really take you to get ready? If you have the luxury of getting glam, waiting for a waterless shampoo to set before combing through won't be a biggie. If you're sprinting out the door every day, however, a fast-working formula is the way to go.
How We Tested Dry Shampoos
Four beauty testers, whose hair varied in thickness, length, texture, and shade, tried 21 dry shampoos in total for PEOPLE Tested. The testers ran a pea-sized amount of coconut oil evenly across the scalp to make hair oily, then spritzed the dry shampoo on their heads from 10 inches away. After applying and brushing the formula through, the testers checked for ease of use, oil absorption, volume, texture, and leftover residue, so you can choose which spray is best for you and your roots.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
