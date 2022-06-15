These Dermaplaning Tools Will Give You Buttery-Smooth Skin
If someone told you that shaving your face was the key to smoother, more youthful-looking skin, would you grab your 3-blade? Wild as it sounds, it's a practice that's been in place for ages (Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe are rumored to have done it). The technical term is called dermaplaning, a process by which a single razor blade is run along the skin in short, controlled movements to remove vellus (or peach fuzz) as well as dead skin cells (plus, it's visually quite satisfying to see the buildup collect with each pass). By doing so, the exfoliation helps your skin to look more even-toned and allows your skincare to penetrate deeper and your complexion products to sit better on the skin.
Dermatologists employ the technique in their offices using a surgical blade held at a 45-degree angle across the skin for a smoother surface as well as to target acne scarring. However, Rachel Nazarian, MD, FAAD notes that the upkeep is quite frequent: "Most people need monthly treatments (sometimes more or less often depending on [the] rate of hair growth)," she explains. Also, because fresh hair growth has not thinned out or worn down yet, you may initially feel as though the hair is "thicker" as it begins to grow back (something to keep in mind!). Another factor to consider is that if your skin has active flare-ups, you'll want to hold off on treating the skin. "Avoid areas of active inflammation for those with acne or rosacea, and remember to always moisturize afterwards to keep skin healthy and strong; the blade can be somewhat irritating to sensitive skin," she warns.
While it's safest to have this treatment done by a professional, with a bit of practice, you can reap the benefits of dermaplaning at home. Nazarian notes that the tool used in-office is essentially identical to those you can purchase in-store—just be sure you are properly sterilizing the blade between uses.
Our testers tried out some of the best dermaplaning tools available, looking at comfort (and safety!), ease of use, and how effective they were at removing hair and exfoliating skin. Below, we're sharing our favorites.
Best Overall: Tweezerman Facial Razor
Pros: The Tweezerman Facial Razor seamlessly glides over skin, removing dead skin without any irritation.
Cons: The razor is extremely sharp, so beginners should proceed with caution.
Earning a perfect score in ease-of-use, post-treatment skin results, and overall performance, the Tweezerman Facial Razor passed our tests with flying colors. Our testers loved how easily it maneuvered around their faces. One said, "The actual weight of the product felt very professional and smooth. The grip was perfect."
While it is an incredibly sharp razor (beginners beware), the blade seamlessly glided over our tester's face, removing dead skin painlessly and leaving her skin smooth to the touch. As someone with sensitive and acne-prone skin, our tester appreciated that this razor didn't cause any discomfort or irritation, though she did note some redness on the untouched side of her face after use.
The Tweezerman razor is compact, made with a durable and rust-resistant stainless steel blade, and is affordably-priced. We love this razor for regular facial touch-ups, which, as Nazarian mentioned, should happen around every four weeks.
|
Blade Material
|
Stainless steel
|
Safety Features
|
Safety cap for storage
|
Uses
|
Removes peach fuzz, dead skin
|
Replacement Blades Included
|
Yes
Best Budget: Skin Camp Dermaplaning Beauty Wand
Pros: Budget-friendly and has a solid grip.
Cons: The blade is a little dull.
Our tester compared this dermaplaning tool to a pocket knife because it folds up when you're not using it to keep the blade concealed. As a dermaplaning newbie, she was a little nervous, but appreciated how strong the grip was. "This was an easy tool to use, considering it was my first time," she said, adding that it was "easy to move up and down [her] cheek."
Made from a lightweight plastic, this tool is designed with a shape that's easy to hold in your hand. "It didn't slip at all or cause other issues," our tester noted.
She observed some redness after treatment in her jawbone area, but was pleasantly surprised with how easy this tool maneuvered over her acne scars. This blade is also slightly duller than others on our list, so while it helps with safety, it also might take a few more passes across your face, which could contribute to post-treatment redness.
That being said, it creates a smooth texture on your skin, comes with two additional razors, and sells at an affordable price.
|
Blade Material
|
N/A
|
Safety Features
|
Collapsible safety handle
|
Uses
|
Removes dead skin and peach fuzz, brow shaping
|
Replacement Blades Included
|
Yes
Best Splurge: Dermaflash Luxe Device
Pros: This is a full-service spa kit, equipped with an effective dermaplaning tool along with pre- and post-treatment products.
Cons: The blades have to be replaced more often, which adds to the cost.
Bring the spa home to you with the Dermaflash Luxe Device. Though it certainly isn't a budget-friendly option, the results may be worth the investment. This set comes with the tool and two skin products — a pre-treatment cleanser and post-treatment moisturizer. The tool uses proprietary sonic technology to safely and gently remove peach fuzz by quickly vibrating to get as close to the root as possible. And if you're worried about nicks, it comes with a "Microfine Edge" to guard and protect the skin.
Our tester loved the thickness of this rechargeable machine, and said it "allowed for a nice grip and comfort while swiping." Her skin felt the "softest it's ever been" after using this tool, and that was before applying the moisturizer.
She didn't love the price, and considering the added cost of replacement blades, this tool is rather expensive. But our tester conceded, "I can't rate it low because it did its job the best out of all the ones I've used before."
|
Blade Material
|
Stainless steel
|
Safety Features
|
Blade is concealed when not in use
|
Uses
|
Removes peach fuzz, dead skin, smooths skin texture
|
Replacement Blades Included
|
Yes
Best for Peach Fuzz: Sephora Collection Metal Facial Razor
Pros: This razor is ergonomically-designed and easy to grip.
Cons: It's extremely sharp.
Beloved for its feel and ergonomic design, this razor has a little finger divot on the side that makes it perfect for gripping. Our tester dermaplaned her left cheek, chin, and the side of her forehead and boasted about how easy and effective this razor was to use. "It left my skin with a smooth, glowing finish," she said, adding how much of a feat that is due to her sensitive skin.
Though this razor is very sharp, it never irritated our tester's skin, even on dry patches. The sharpness also allows for a closer shave which makes this razor ideal for removing peach fuzz and other fine hair.
Final thoughts? We love the user-friendly design here and our tester did too. "I would 100% buy this product," she said. "It's sleek-looking, effective, and easy to use. It's also an excellent value—you get the tool as well as three replacement blades and a durable plastic carrying case."
|
Blade Material
|
Stainless steel
|
Safety Features
|
Safety covers
|
Uses
|
Removes peach fuzz
|
Replacement Blades Included
|
Yes
Best for Eyebrows: Kitsch Eyebrow Razor - Dermaplaner
Pros: It removes brow hairs, including those that are more thick in nature, with precision.
Cons: Poor instructions for use.
If your brows need a little grooming, this eyebrow razor can trim them into shape in no time. "All you had to do was uncover the blade and start swiping," our tester joked—which is a good thing, because the instructions left much to be desired.
She loved this razor's ability to remove the peach fuzz off of her face, but noticed more of a textural change rather than visual. Specifically, she was pleased at how well it shaped her arches: "For eyebrows, it's amazing," she said, noting how precise it was at removing thick hairs.
Despite the poor instructions, there wasn't much to dislike. "I would buy this and use it again in a heartbeat," our tester said.
|
Blade Material
|
Stainless steel
|
Safety Features
|
Plastic cap for storage
|
Uses
|
Removes peach fuzz and dead skin; exfoliates
|
Replacement Blades Included
|
Yes
Things to Consider Before Buying Dermaplaning Tools
Skin Concerns
As we mentioned earlier, sensitive, acneic, and rosacea-prone skin may not be the best candidates for dermaplaning. It's important to make sure that there are no active flare-ups on the skin prior to dermaplaning and to properly moisturize after use to repair the skin barrier.
Over-Exfoliation
Dermaplaning in itself is an exfoliation procedure, so you shouldn't do supplemental exfoliation before or after treatment. If you regularly use exfoliation or acidic skincare products, Marissa Perman, MD suggests pausing your routine leading up to your dermaplaning session. She also says to be mindful of what products you use after dermaplaning because your skin will absorb them better.
Grip
You're dealing with a sharp blade, so you'll want a tool with a solid grip so you can hold it steadily as it glides across your skin. Plastic and silicone materials are ideal, as are tools with a thicker base for gripping.
Durable Blades
Try to find a tool with a surgical-grade, stainless steel blade. Not only is it easy to clean, rust-resistant, and generally more hygienic than other metals, it's highly durable, meaning you won't have to replace it as often.
Safety
Whether you're a pro or novice, using a dermaplaning tool requires important safety measures. If you're a beginner, you might consider a tool with a wider base, or a concealed blade to avoid injury. For more confident or experienced users, a thinner or more exposed blade works well to get fine hairs.
How We Tested Dermaplaning Tools
Eight testers created side-by-side comparisons of 15 top-rated dermaplaning tools to see which ranked best in comfort, ease of use, grip, and performance. Our testers dermaplaned their left cheeks, carefully following the manufacturer's instructions so as not to cause injury. They considered how easy the tools were to maneuver and whether it was suitable for a beginner. Using their untouched right cheek as comparison, they also determined how well the tool worked, evaluating the smoothness of their skin and level of exfoliation.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
