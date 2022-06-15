These Dermaplaning Tools Will Give You Buttery-Smooth Skin

Dermatologists employ the technique in their offices using a surgical blade held at a 45-degree angle across the skin for a smoother surface as well as to target acne scarring. However, Rachel Nazarian, MD, FAAD notes that the upkeep is quite frequent: "Most people need monthly treatments (sometimes more or less often depending on [the] rate of hair growth)," she explains. Also, because fresh hair growth has not thinned out or worn down yet, you may initially feel as though the hair is "thicker" as it begins to grow back (something to keep in mind!). Another factor to consider is that if your skin has active flare-ups, you'll want to hold off on treating the skin. "Avoid areas of active inflammation for those with acne or rosacea, and remember to always moisturize afterwards to keep skin healthy and strong; the blade can be somewhat irritating to sensitive skin," she warns.