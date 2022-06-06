Our testers tried 28 cream blushes in our PEOPLE Tested lab. After applying, buffing, and wearing them for six hours, each product was rated for texture, feel, pigment, and blendability. We mulled over other aspects as well, including how easy the blush was to apply, whether it came with a brush, the finish, and how many layers were necessary to achieve a full color payoff. After considering all insights and the price of each product, we narrowed it down to our top five picks.