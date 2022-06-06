This Cream Blush Got a Perfect Score in All of Our Product Testing Categories
While cream blush has been around for about as long as the powder variety, this makeup category is finally enjoying a well-deserved moment. The formulas are often hydrating and super easy to apply, even with just your fingers.
"For me, it's all about the texture and finish," says celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, founder of Makeup by Mario and the man behind Kim Kardashian's signature glam look. "I love a cream blush that glides and blends effortlessly and leaves a healthy, radiant glow."
Beyond a smooth, blendable consistency, you'll want to look for a flattering shade and think about whether you want a sheer, matte, dewy, or slightly shimmery flush. To help you narrow it down, we tried 28 of the most popular formulas in our PEOPLE Tested lab.
PEOPLE Tested Winners
- Best Overall: Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Cream Blush
- Best Budget: Milani Cheek Kiss Cream Blush
- Best Splurge: Clé de Peau Beauté Cream Blush
- Best for a Natural Look: Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick
- Best for Full Glam: Makeup By Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick
- Things to Consider When Buying Cream Blush
- How We Tested Cream Blushes
- What Is PEOPLE Tested?
Best Overall: Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Cream Blush
Pros: With buildable, soft-focus pigment on one side and a blending brush on the other, this dual-ended stick checks all the boxes.
Cons: It's pretty sheer to start (but buildable!).
Product Description:
Anastasia Beverly Hills is best known for its high-performing, celebrity-loved eyebrow products, but the brand's Stick Cream Blush is no slouch either. After trying it out firsthand, our tester gave it perfect scores in all categories, including texture, blendability, and pigment. They said it's "creamy from start to finish" and has a nice hydrating feel that's not tacky at all.
The stick makes it easy to swipe directly onto your cheeks, and the user-friendly formula blends effortlessly into the skin. You can use the attached brush to buff it upward, but if you prefer to tap it out with your fingers, it won't leave you with pink fingerprints.
This blush comes in five shades to flatter various skin tones, ranging from deep rosy brown to soft peach. At first glance, the color looks somewhat sheer, but our tester noted it's actually plenty pigmented yet still buildable.
It melts beautifully into the skin and feels lightweight, even with multiple layers. You'll be left with a subtle, healthy-looking glow and a radiant finish that's definitely not too shimmery for everyday makeup. The non-streaky, smudge-resistant color lasts all day too.
Considering the easy application, dual-ended design, versatility, and fairly reasonable price point, we'd purchase this product again and recommend it to anyone looking to add a cream blush to their makeup bag.
Shades
|
5
|
Finish
|
Radiant
|
Size
|
0.3 ounces
|
Cruelty-Free
|
Yes
Best Budget: Milani Cheek Kiss Cream Blush
Pros: The balm-to-gel formula is easy to apply with your fingers, leaving a flattering flush of color and a dewy glow in its wake.
Cons: It's easy to overdo it with the highly pigmented color.
Product Description:
You can usually count on Milani for high-quality makeup at wallet-friendly prices, and this cream blush is no exception. Cheek Kiss earned a perfect score for texture and feel thanks to its smooth, lightweight consistency.
Made with hydrating ingredients and antioxidants, the balm-to-gel formula delivers a hint of moisture (without feeling greasy) and a subtle brightening effect. It dries quickly, too, and doesn't leave your skin sticky.
There are four highly pigmented shades to choose from: deep berry, soft burgundy, vivid coral, and pinky-nude. Our tester said the color is pretty intense, so start with just a dab or two to avoid overdoing it. We like that you can use your fingertips to both apply and blend, though our tester recommends using a damp makeup sponge to fully eliminate blotchiness.
The natural-looking, dewy finish offers a lit-from-within wash of color. We'd recommend this all-around stellar cream blush to anyone looking for an affordable formula.
|
Shades
|
4
|
Finish
|
Natural/dewy
|
Size
|
0.2 ounces
|
Cruelty-Free
|
Yes
Best Splurge: Clé de Peau Beauté Cream Blush
Also available at Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bloomingdale's
Pros: It's easy to apply, melts beautifully into your skin, and blends into a natural-looking flush with a hint of luminosity.
Cons: The price is steep, and it contains paraffin.
Product Description:
Interested in a premium product? Clé de Peau Beauté won't disappoint. The Japanese cosmetic company's take on cream blush is this ultra-smooth formula that glides effortlessly onto skin. Our tester said it's exceptionally lightweight and feels like you're not wearing anything on your cheeks, earning it a perfect score for both texture and feel.
This blush comes in four shades. The lighter options are a bit more sheer, so you may need a few layers to get it to show up. You'll be left with natural-looking color and a radiant finish with subtle luminosity. You can apply it with your fingers, then buff it out with a brush or a damp makeup sponge for an airbrushed finish.
We wish this product were a bit more affordable. But if you can swing the stiff price, it might be worth a splurge.
|
Shades
|
4
|
Finish
|
Sheer/radiant
|
Size
|
0.2 ounces
|
Cruelty-Free
|
No
Best for a Natural Look: Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick
Pros: This user-friendly, multitasking stick offers impressive color payoff and a natural finish for no-makeup makeup looks.
Cons: It may not last as long as other cream blushes.
Product Description:
For everyday makeup application, reach for this Milk Makeup blush stick. As the name suggests, this multitasking product doubles as blush and lip color. The creamy formula clocked perfect scores in all categories, including texture, feel, blendability, and pigment. "The texture is lightweight and so comfortable," said one tester.
We like that you can dab the stick directly onto your skin. This allows you to control how much you apply, makes it easy to use on the go, and is a little more sanitary than dipping your fingers in each time. After blending it out with a makeup sponge, our tester was impressed with the "glowy and fresh" results.
This cream blush comes in eight shades, ranging from deep berry to mauve to soft pink. Though our tester said you don't need to layer it on to get the full color payoff, it may not last as long as other formulas. Still, the reasonable price point and versatile, natural-looking finish make this an excellent choice for no-makeup makeup looks.
|
Shades
|
8
|
Finish
|
Natural
|
Size
|
0.2 ounces
|
Cruelty-Free
|
Yes
Best for Full Glam: Makeup By Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick
Also available at Kohl's and Makeup By Mario
Pros: The luxuriously smooth formula offers full-pigment color and a flattering flush that blends beautifully with the built-in brush.
Cons: The intense color and radiant finish may not be ideal for everyday makeup.
Product Description:
Makeup By Mario Soft Pop is your best bet when applying a full face of makeup. Our tester gave this blush stick perfect scores for texture and blendability, noting that it's light and creamy but doesn't feel sticky on your cheeks or fingertips. The emollient-rich formula is also moisturizing, which helps eliminate streaks when working it into your skin and offers just the right amount of dewiness.
Not only does the stick make this cream blush easy to apply, but there's a built-in brush for buffing it out evenly across your cheeks. You can also blend with your fingertips—the warmth of your skin helps it melt in seamlessly.
Soft Pop comes in six highly pigmented shades ranging from plum to petal pink. The color is notably bright, so a little goes a long way. You'll also get almost twice the amount of product as most other cream blushes, so it should last you a long time.
The radiant, glowy finish is ideal for full-glam looks. "It would be nice to use for a night out," said one tester, adding that it feels comfortable for hours.
|
Shades
|
6
|
Finish
|
Radiant/dewy
|
Size
|
0.4 ounces
|
Cruelty-Free
|
Yes
Things to Consider When Buying Cream Blush
Shade
The most important thing to consider when buying cream blush is the shade. Some people like to have multiple options on hand to go with different outfits or makeup looks, but certain colors may compliment your complexion more than others.
"For deeper skin tones, I recommend brighter shades like reds, plums, and peachy-orange tones," says Dedivanovic. "For lighter skin tones, I prefer slightly more muted shades of pink, mauve, or peach."
Pigment
Shade refers to a specific hue and its undertones, whereas pigment is about the intensity of the color. Some cream blushes offer full color payoff in one or two dabs, and others may require multiple swipes. However, Dedivanovic says, "Don't be too intimidated by color when it comes to cream blushes, as most will apply a bit softer than they appear in the packaging."
Finish
You'll also want to think about whether you want a dewy, matte, radiant, slightly shimmery, or natural-looking finish. This is mostly a matter of preference, though it's important to note that luminous cream blushes are often preferred for a full-glam effect and natural finishes are ideal for no-makeup makeup looks.
Blendability
Blendability is also key. Cream blushes containing hydrating ingredients tend to glide more easily onto the skin. Whether with a brush, a makeup sponge, or your fingertips, they should buff seamlessly with minimal streaks. According to Dedivanovic, sheer formulas are ideal because they're easiest to blend and offer a more natural-looking flush.
How We Tested Cream Blushes
Our testers tried 28 cream blushes in our PEOPLE Tested lab. After applying, buffing, and wearing them for six hours, each product was rated for texture, feel, pigment, and blendability. We mulled over other aspects as well, including how easy the blush was to apply, whether it came with a brush, the finish, and how many layers were necessary to achieve a full color payoff. After considering all insights and the price of each product, we narrowed it down to our top five picks.
What Is PEOPLE Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
