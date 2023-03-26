Lifestyle Beauty 10 Cologne Subscription Boxes That Deliver the Goods You're sure to find a go-to fragrance amongst all these samples By Alicia Geigel Alicia Geigel Alicia Geigel is a freelance writer with five years of experience writing online content in categories like lifestyle, celebrity news, entertainment, and film and TV since 2017. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on March 26, 2023 01:26 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Fiordaliso / Getty Images Shopping around for fragrances is typically categorized as an activity for women, but men are just as deserving of trying out new scents. Thankfully, there is a huge market that recognizes this, and a number of cologne subscription boxes that give men the opportunity to find one or several new fragrance favorites. Cologne subscription boxes provide customers with a sample of one or multiple colognes based on preferences like feminine or masculine, brand, scent notes, etc. For a monthly fee, subscribers can discover new fragrances or revisit beloved ones, and get personalized recommendations to build a cologne collection from the comfort of home. Whether you're exploring cologne shopping for the first time or are looking to add some variety to your routine, here are the best cologne subscription boxes to help you find your newest go-to scent. Best Cologne Subscription Boxes of 2023 Best Personalized Recommendations: Scentbird Best for Sampling: Purpl Lux Best Variety: Scent Box Best Designer Brands: LUXSB — Luxury Scent Box Best Niche Scents: Olfactif Best Clean Scents: Skylar Scent Club Best for Subscription Flexibility: The Fragrance Club Best Made-for-You Box: Debonair Scent Best Unisex Options: Scent Magic Best Budget-Friendly Box: Perfume.com Best Personalized Recommendations: Scentbird Scentbird Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $17 per boxSample Size: 8 mLNo. of Items per Box: 1–3Pros & Cons Pros Detailed profile of each cologne600+ fragrances to choose fromDiscounted full-size bottles with membership Cons Plan information is only accessible after sign-up Why It Made the List Scentbird earns a top spot on this list because of its comprehensive fragrance profiles and large collection of scents and membership perks. For $17 per month, you can get an 8-milliliter atomizer filled with your choice cologne. The company's quick, four-question quiz gets personal about your favorite smells and personality, and inquires about your preferred scent notes, vibe, and style. Based on these results, you'll receive an intricate profile and list of recommended fragrances, in addition to an explainer on why you may like those suggested scents. Choosing your monthly fragrance is as easy as selecting one of the site's recommendations or browsing from its library of over 600 scents. Scents are categorized by occasion, personality, fragrance family, season, etc., and include brands like Versace, Gucci, Burberry, and more. Your Scentbird subscription also gives you access to promotional offers, such as 50 percent off your first order, free shipping, and discounted full-sized cologne bottles. Best for Sampling: Purpl Lux fragrancenet.com Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $15 per boxSample Size: 8 mLNo. of Items per Box: 1Pros & Cons Pros Subscription includes 8 mL atomizer and case each month Add desired scents to your queue Choose from 600+ brands Cons Premium scents cost extra Why It Made the List Fragrance.net offers customers a variety of products, but the company's Purpl Lux subscription is one of its best features. The $15 subscription gets you an 8-milliliter atomizer and case, but first-time subscribers can get their first delivery for just $6.95. For those who want year-round access to new fragrances, prepay 12 months in advance with the annual subscription option to lower the monthly cost by 33 percent to $10. The company offers over 600 brands to choose from, like Versace, Burberry, Coach, and more. Premium scents are upcharged and can cost anywhere from $5 to $20 extra, but the prices are displayed on each product so you know exactly what you're paying. Shipping is free, and you can modify your subscription at any time. Best Variety: Scent Box Scent Box Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $17 per boxSample Size: 8 mLNo. of Items per Box: 1–3Pros & Cons Pros Large inventory of designer fragrances Multiple subscription plans availableRewards program offers discounts and money back Cons No extras includedCan only try one fragrance at a time Why It Made the List Scent Box has a variety of both fragrances and subscription plans. The company's $17 plan includes one 8-milliliter sprayer and over 600 designer brands to choose from, which increases to 850 brands with the $22 Premium plan, and over 1,000 with the Platinum option. In addition to the different levels of brand access, Scent Box has plans that deliver two or three scents per month, as well. The lowest two-scent plans start at $29 for two standard scents or up to around $78 for three of the most high-end brand fragrances. First-time subscribers get 50 percent off the first month and can save 10 percent on monthly subscription charges, in addition to 5 percent on other purchases through the ScentBucks Rewards Program. Along with the company's vast fragrance selection and subscription options, you can also take advantage of its monthly free exchange policy and free shipping. Best Designer Brands: LUXSB — Luxury Scent Box LUXSB — Luxury Scent Box Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $16 per boxSample Size: 9 mLNo. of Items per Box: 1Pros & Cons Pros Scent selection includes LUXSB-exclusive brands Large 9 mL sample sizeQuarterly gift case included with subscription Cons Limited to one fragrance Premium and Ultra-Premium tier scents cost extra Why It Made the List With over 550 brands in its inventory, the LUXSB — Luxury Scent Box subscription gives you access to designer brands like Balenciaga and Fendi. The company's 9-milliliter fragrance bottle is larger than most offered in other subscriptions, and the $16 monthly cost is just as low as some industry competitors. Selecting your cologne is simple using LUXSB's fragrance survey, which includes questions about preferred scent notes and favorite fragrances. From there, you can build a queue of your future scents, but be aware that there is a $5 upcharge for Premium scents and a $10 upcharge for Ultra-Premium scents. As a LUXSB member, you can get full-sized fragrances at a discounted price, a reusable case each quarter, and free shipping. Best Niche Scents: Olfactif Olfactif Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $20 per boxSample Size: 2 mL No. of Items per Box: 3 or 6Pros & Cons Pros Premium selection of niche fragrances Flexible payment options availableExtra discounts with membership Cons No refunds or exchanges Limited mainstream scents Why It Made the List Olfactif offers a sampling that aims to challenge any preconceived notions you have about colognes. While you don't pick your own scents, the hard-to-find, niche selections are meant to expand your scent palette. The standard subscription costs $20 and includes three 2-milliliter bottles picked by Olfactif's perfume experts. For fragrance fiends, the $38 Deluxe plan includes three additional scents in the monthly box. Both options can be prepaid three, six, or 12 months in advance, which saves you up to 5 percent. Along with the set of unique scents, your subscription comes with extra benefits, like 20 percent off monthly featured full-sized bottles, 10 percent off other full-sized bottles and sample packs, and a rewards program that turns earned points into redeemable coupons. Best Clean Scents: Skylar Scent Club Skylar Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $20 per boxSample Size: 10 mLNo. of Items per Box: 1Pros & Cons Pros Hypoallergenic scents are safe for sensitive skin Environmentally friendly packaging Additional discounts on other Skylar products Cons Shipping is not free Why It Made the List Skylar Scent Club provides customers with a collection of scents that are made using clean ingredients. As you browse the site, you can pick from its list of fragrances or take a quiz to find your perfect scent. Regardless of the path you take, your monthly $20 subscription ($5 shipping fee not included) will get you a 10-milliliter rollerball of cologne that is hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. All Skylar Scent Club scents are made without 36 common fragrance allergens and 1,300 harmful ingredients restricted by the EU. They're also vegan and free of phthalates, parabens, sulfates, and dyes. Fragrances are bottled using recyclable glass bottles and caps and then shipped with eco-friendly packaging. In addition to your monthly fragrances, you get a discounted price on all other rollerballs and 20 percent off other Skylar products like candles or full-size bottles. Best for Subscription Flexibility: The Fragrance Club The Fragrance Club Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $15 per boxSample Size: 10 mLNo. of Items per Box: 1Pros & Cons Pros Flexible subscription options Designer brands included at no extra chargeFree case with your first month Cons Limited information on websiteLack of fragrance notes Why It Made the List Whether you love to wear cologne every day or save it for special occasions, The Fragrance Club has a plan for you. The company has different subscription frequencies for any schedule: a monthly plan ($15 per month), a bimonthly plan ($18 per month), and an annual plan ($150 per year). Each plan includes one 10-milliliter atomizer (your choice of black or white), and a free case with your first month. After you start, select up to three scents to receive over the next three months. Afterward, repeat the process and pick another trio for the next season of your membership. If you forget to make a choice, The Fragrance Club will send you the featured fragrance of the month from its inventory of brands like Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, and more. Best Made-for-You Box: Debonair Scent Debonair Scent Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $15 per boxSample Size: 3 mLNo. of Items per Box: 3Pros & Cons Pros Expert-curated selection of scents $15 off full-size cologne purchasesFree shipping for all members Cons You can't choose your own scentsLimited customer support available Why It Made the List If shopping for colognes is too overwhelming, Debonair Scent provides you with a selection of expert-curated fragrances. With a monthly cost of $15, the Debonair Scent subscription box includes three 3-milliliter cologne samples handpicked by experts based on answers from a questionnaire. Through it, you'll note your favorite fragrance notes, cologne characteristics, and preferred brands, like Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and more. Additional perks of a Debonair Scent subscription include free shipping and a $15 credit that can be used toward a purchase of a full-size cologne bottle. If you love the service, you can save money and prepay three, six, or 12 months in advance. Best Unisex Options: Scent Magic Scent Magic Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $15 per boxSample Size: 8 mLNo. of Items per Box: 1Pros & Cons Pros Masculine, feminine, and unisex fragrances available Preselect a year's worth of scents Designer names among the 500+ brands to pick from Cons Discounts not included with subscriptionFull-size bottles can't be purchased Why It Made the List If you don't want your gender to limit the scents you wear, Scent Magic is perfect for you. For $15 a month, you can pick an 8-milliliter bottle containing any feminine, masculine, or unisex fragrance of your choice and get a travel case with your first order. While you are required to disclose your scent preference (feminine or masculine) upon signing up, you have the freedom to switch scents from men's to women's and unisex at any time. Add up to 12 fragrances to your calendar for deliveries over the next year, and you'll receive a masculine or feminine scent of the month if you forget to pick one. All colognes are packaged in eco-friendly glass bottles and atomizers, and shipping is always free. Best Budget-Friendly Box: Perfume.com Perfume.com Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $15 per boxSample Size: 8 mLNo. of Items per Box: 1Pros & Cons Pros Discounted first month New atomizer every month Build queue to lock in future fragrance favorites Cons Limited to one scent per monthSubscription information not easily accessible Why It Made the List Perfume.com's monthly subscription box is catered toward curating the perfect cologne sampling experience for you. For starters, your first month is 50 percent off and costs around $8. After that, the subscription will set you back $15 a month. In each monthly box, you receive an 8-milliliter atomizer that contains the fragrance of your choice, or an expert-selected, best-selling scent from the company's inventory of over 500 brands. During the process, you can easily build a queue of fragrances to receive in the following months to ensure you don't miss out on something you want to try. Unlike competitors, Perfume.com allows you to browse fragrances before you commit to a subscription and does not charge extra for premium scents. Final Thoughts Out of the many cologne subscription boxes on the market, there is definitely one that can suit any of your fragrance needs. Some companies, like Olfactif and Debonair Scent, leave the choice to the experts, and handpick a sample of scents based on your specific preferences. Others, like Scentbird, Scent Box, and The Fragrance Club, give you the freedom to pick colognes from hundreds of brands and choose your delivery frequency. If you have sensitive skin or allergies, the Skylar Scent Club delivers quality, clean fragrances that aim to keep your skin happy and free from irritations. For those on a budget, Perfume.com has a low-price subscription option that doesn't skimp on the scent options, and LUXSB — Luxury Scent Box offers a selection of designer brands if you have expensive taste. Frequently Asked Questions How much do cologne subscription boxes cost? The cost of cologne subscription boxes can vary depending on the company you shop from, but typically, subscriptions cost anywhere between $15 to $20 per month. What brands do you get in a cologne subscription box? Unless your box is from a company like Olfactif, which specializes in niche scents, or Skylar, which curates original fragrances, you can get most mainstream scents in your cologne subscription box. These can include designer brands like Tom Ford, Prada, and Chanel, as well as department store favorites like Hugo Boss, Polo, and Nautica. Do cologne subscription boxes include knockoffs? Most cologne subscription companies only use 100 percent authentic scents to supply its inventory, unless disclosed otherwise. Each company on this list promises customers scents that are fully authentic — no fakes or knockoffs, period! How many samples come in a cologne subscription box? The number of samples you receive in each cologne subscription box depends on the company and the plan you subscribe to. Usually, you will get at least one sample per month, but some companies, like Debonair Scent, offer customers as many as three samples in each monthly box. Do cologne subscriptions sell full-size bottles? Many cologne subscriptions sell full-size cologne bottles in addition to the samples you get in a subscription box. As a member, you can typically save when you buy a full-size bottle with members-only discounts. Does cologne expire? Unfortunately, cologne does expire. Like perfume, cologne can last from one to three years after it's opened, but factors like ingredients, exposure to light and hot temperatures, and storage conditions can hasten its expiration. Methodology We reviewed nearly 20 cologne subscription boxes to find the best options for different types of customers. Factors like cost, scent and brand variety, and the ability to customize your subscription were weighted most heavily. We also considered shipping fees, easy access to customer support, sample size, number of plan options, and membership perks.