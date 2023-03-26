10 Cologne Subscription Boxes That Deliver the Goods

Whether you're exploring cologne shopping for the first time or are looking to add some variety to your routine, here are the best cologne subscription boxes to help you find your newest go-to scent.

Cologne subscription boxes provide customers with a sample of one or multiple colognes based on preferences like feminine or masculine, brand, scent notes, etc. For a monthly fee, subscribers can discover new fragrances or revisit beloved ones, and get personalized recommendations to build a cologne collection from the comfort of home.

Shopping around for fragrances is typically categorized as an activity for women, but men are just as deserving of trying out new scents. Thankfully, there is a huge market that recognizes this, and a number of cologne subscription boxes that give men the opportunity to find one or several new fragrance favorites.

Best Personalized Recommendations: Scentbird Scentbird Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $17 per box

$17 per box Sample Size: 8 mL

8 mL No. of Items per Box: 1–3 Pros & Cons Pros Detailed profile of each cologne

600+ fragrances to choose from

Discounted full-size bottles with membership Cons Plan information is only accessible after sign-up Why It Made the List Scentbird earns a top spot on this list because of its comprehensive fragrance profiles and large collection of scents and membership perks. For $17 per month, you can get an 8-milliliter atomizer filled with your choice cologne. The company's quick, four-question quiz gets personal about your favorite smells and personality, and inquires about your preferred scent notes, vibe, and style. Based on these results, you'll receive an intricate profile and list of recommended fragrances, in addition to an explainer on why you may like those suggested scents. Choosing your monthly fragrance is as easy as selecting one of the site's recommendations or browsing from its library of over 600 scents. Scents are categorized by occasion, personality, fragrance family, season, etc., and include brands like Versace, Gucci, Burberry, and more. Your Scentbird subscription also gives you access to promotional offers, such as 50 percent off your first order, free shipping, and discounted full-sized cologne bottles.

Best for Sampling: Purpl Lux fragrancenet.com Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $15 per box

$15 per box Sample Size: 8 mL

8 mL No. of Items per Box: 1 Pros & Cons Pros Subscription includes 8 mL atomizer and case each month

Add desired scents to your queue

Choose from 600+ brands Cons Premium scents cost extra Why It Made the List Fragrance.net offers customers a variety of products, but the company's Purpl Lux subscription is one of its best features. The $15 subscription gets you an 8-milliliter atomizer and case, but first-time subscribers can get their first delivery for just $6.95. For those who want year-round access to new fragrances, prepay 12 months in advance with the annual subscription option to lower the monthly cost by 33 percent to $10. The company offers over 600 brands to choose from, like Versace, Burberry, Coach, and more. Premium scents are upcharged and can cost anywhere from $5 to $20 extra, but the prices are displayed on each product so you know exactly what you're paying. Shipping is free, and you can modify your subscription at any time.

Best Variety: Scent Box Scent Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $17 per box

$17 per box Sample Size: 8 mL

8 mL No. of Items per Box: 1–3 Pros & Cons Pros Large inventory of designer fragrances

Multiple subscription plans available

Rewards program offers discounts and money back Cons No extras included

Can only try one fragrance at a time Why It Made the List Scent Box has a variety of both fragrances and subscription plans. The company's $17 plan includes one 8-milliliter sprayer and over 600 designer brands to choose from, which increases to 850 brands with the $22 Premium plan, and over 1,000 with the Platinum option. In addition to the different levels of brand access, Scent Box has plans that deliver two or three scents per month, as well. The lowest two-scent plans start at $29 for two standard scents or up to around $78 for three of the most high-end brand fragrances. First-time subscribers get 50 percent off the first month and can save 10 percent on monthly subscription charges, in addition to 5 percent on other purchases through the ScentBucks Rewards Program. Along with the company's vast fragrance selection and subscription options, you can also take advantage of its monthly free exchange policy and free shipping.

Best Designer Brands: LUXSB — Luxury Scent Box LUXSB — Luxury Scent Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $16 per box

$16 per box Sample Size: 9 mL

9 mL No. of Items per Box: 1 Pros & Cons Pros Scent selection includes LUXSB-exclusive brands

Large 9 mL sample size

Quarterly gift case included with subscription Cons Limited to one fragrance

Premium and Ultra-Premium tier scents cost extra Why It Made the List With over 550 brands in its inventory, the LUXSB — Luxury Scent Box subscription gives you access to designer brands like Balenciaga and Fendi. The company's 9-milliliter fragrance bottle is larger than most offered in other subscriptions, and the $16 monthly cost is just as low as some industry competitors. Selecting your cologne is simple using LUXSB's fragrance survey, which includes questions about preferred scent notes and favorite fragrances. From there, you can build a queue of your future scents, but be aware that there is a $5 upcharge for Premium scents and a $10 upcharge for Ultra-Premium scents. As a LUXSB member, you can get full-sized fragrances at a discounted price, a reusable case each quarter, and free shipping.

Best Niche Scents: Olfactif Olfactif Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20 per box

$20 per box Sample Size: 2 mL

2 mL No. of Items per Box: 3 or 6 Pros & Cons Pros Premium selection of niche fragrances

Flexible payment options available

Extra discounts with membership Cons No refunds or exchanges

Limited mainstream scents Why It Made the List Olfactif offers a sampling that aims to challenge any preconceived notions you have about colognes. While you don't pick your own scents, the hard-to-find, niche selections are meant to expand your scent palette. The standard subscription costs $20 and includes three 2-milliliter bottles picked by Olfactif's perfume experts. For fragrance fiends, the $38 Deluxe plan includes three additional scents in the monthly box. Both options can be prepaid three, six, or 12 months in advance, which saves you up to 5 percent. Along with the set of unique scents, your subscription comes with extra benefits, like 20 percent off monthly featured full-sized bottles, 10 percent off other full-sized bottles and sample packs, and a rewards program that turns earned points into redeemable coupons.

Best Clean Scents: Skylar Scent Club Skylar Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20 per box

$20 per box Sample Size: 10 mL

10 mL No. of Items per Box: 1 Pros & Cons Pros Hypoallergenic scents are safe for sensitive skin

Environmentally friendly packaging

Additional discounts on other Skylar products Cons Shipping is not free Why It Made the List Skylar Scent Club provides customers with a collection of scents that are made using clean ingredients. As you browse the site, you can pick from its list of fragrances or take a quiz to find your perfect scent. Regardless of the path you take, your monthly $20 subscription ($5 shipping fee not included) will get you a 10-milliliter rollerball of cologne that is hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. All Skylar Scent Club scents are made without 36 common fragrance allergens and 1,300 harmful ingredients restricted by the EU. They're also vegan and free of phthalates, parabens, sulfates, and dyes. Fragrances are bottled using recyclable glass bottles and caps and then shipped with eco-friendly packaging. In addition to your monthly fragrances, you get a discounted price on all other rollerballs and 20 percent off other Skylar products like candles or full-size bottles.

Best for Subscription Flexibility: The Fragrance Club The Fragrance Club Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $15 per box

$15 per box Sample Size: 10 mL

10 mL No. of Items per Box: 1 Pros & Cons Pros Flexible subscription options

Designer brands included at no extra charge

Free case with your first month Cons Limited information on website

Lack of fragrance notes Why It Made the List Whether you love to wear cologne every day or save it for special occasions, The Fragrance Club has a plan for you. The company has different subscription frequencies for any schedule: a monthly plan ($15 per month), a bimonthly plan ($18 per month), and an annual plan ($150 per year). Each plan includes one 10-milliliter atomizer (your choice of black or white), and a free case with your first month. After you start, select up to three scents to receive over the next three months. Afterward, repeat the process and pick another trio for the next season of your membership. If you forget to make a choice, The Fragrance Club will send you the featured fragrance of the month from its inventory of brands like Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, and more.

Best Made-for-You Box: Debonair Scent Debonair Scent Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $15 per box

$15 per box Sample Size: 3 mL

3 mL No. of Items per Box: 3 Pros & Cons Pros Expert-curated selection of scents

$15 off full-size cologne purchases

Free shipping for all members Cons You can't choose your own scents

Limited customer support available Why It Made the List If shopping for colognes is too overwhelming, Debonair Scent provides you with a selection of expert-curated fragrances. With a monthly cost of $15, the Debonair Scent subscription box includes three 3-milliliter cologne samples handpicked by experts based on answers from a questionnaire. Through it, you'll note your favorite fragrance notes, cologne characteristics, and preferred brands, like Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and more. Additional perks of a Debonair Scent subscription include free shipping and a $15 credit that can be used toward a purchase of a full-size cologne bottle. If you love the service, you can save money and prepay three, six, or 12 months in advance.

Best Unisex Options: Scent Magic Scent Magic Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $15 per box

$15 per box Sample Size: 8 mL

8 mL No. of Items per Box: 1 Pros & Cons Pros Masculine, feminine, and unisex fragrances available

Preselect a year's worth of scents

Designer names among the 500+ brands to pick from Cons Discounts not included with subscription

Full-size bottles can't be purchased Why It Made the List If you don't want your gender to limit the scents you wear, Scent Magic is perfect for you. For $15 a month, you can pick an 8-milliliter bottle containing any feminine, masculine, or unisex fragrance of your choice and get a travel case with your first order. While you are required to disclose your scent preference (feminine or masculine) upon signing up, you have the freedom to switch scents from men's to women's and unisex at any time. Add up to 12 fragrances to your calendar for deliveries over the next year, and you'll receive a masculine or feminine scent of the month if you forget to pick one. All colognes are packaged in eco-friendly glass bottles and atomizers, and shipping is always free.