20 Subscription Boxes Beauty Enthusiasts Rave About

Get your fill of new makeup, perfume, hair products, skin care, and more

By Stacey Nguyen
Published on February 28, 2023 03:58 PM

best beauty subscription boxes
Photo: Iana Kunitsa / Getty Images

These days, there's really no shortage of beauty subscription boxes. Even if you're a makeup connoisseur, it might feel impossible to choose just one or two subscriptions among your many choices. You've got general beauty and fragrance subscriptions, along with boxes geared toward specific products like sheet masks and shaving goods. But even though it can be overwhelming to wade through your options, a well-curated beauty subscription box is simply irresistible.

The best beauty subscription boxes allow you to sample new products and test out cult-favorite brands while never paying retail prices. Many of these subscriptions even feature exclusive perks for members and let you customize part of your shipments. Get ready to pamper yourself with one of the many beauty subscription boxes below — each excelling in specific product categories ranging from hair to makeup.

Best Beauty Subscription Boxes of 2023

Best Overall: Ipsy

Ipsy Subscription Box
Ipsy
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $13/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Beauty tools, facial serum, mascara, nail polish, lipstick, eyeshadow, and other makeup items

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Offers accessible subscription price
  • Beauty products are personalized to your taste
  • Products come from leading brands

Cons

  • Box customization is limited

Why It Made the List

Ipsy is a juggernaut in the beauty subscription space due to its budget-friendly price and its array of products from brands like Tatcha, Sunday Riley, and Tarte. With every monthly delivery, you can expect a range of items, including beauty tools, facial serums, mascaras, concealers, lipsticks, nail polishes, and more. To help curate your box, the brand offers a beauty quiz that allows you to further personalize your deliveries based on your answers.

Ipsy's subscription tiers start at $13 per month (with free shipping) for its standard Glam Bag, which comes with five personalized deluxe-size beauty items worth over $50. Plus, you get to choose one product of your liking, allowing you some level of customization. If you're willing to splurge a little more, you get even more choices and better value with the Glam Bag Plus ($28/month) and Glam Bag X ($58/quarter) plans.

Best for Fragrances: Scentbird

Scentbird Subscription Box
Scentbird
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $17/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Perfume sample in atomizer, case with first shipment

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Can sample scents without committing to a bottle
  • Can try new scent every month
  • Over 600 perfumes available for testing

Cons

  • Additional fees on some scents

Why It Made the List

In addition to skin, hair, and makeup, fragrance is also a major part of beauty upkeep. Those looking to find their signature scent may have luck with Scentbird's fragrance subscription box. Starting at $17 per month, the brand allows you to sample 8 mL of fragrance with each atomizer it sends, which amounts to about 120 sprays.

Instead of investing in a whole pricey bottle, you can test out a perfume to see if you like it. If not, you can easily try another scent the following month. Scentbird's collection includes over 600 perfumes, including plenty of designer favorites, so you'll have plenty of scent options at your disposal. Keep in mind that Scentbird does charge premium fees for some scents, so be ready to dish out an extra $5, $10, or $15 in addition to your base price.

Best Packaging: Glossybox

GlossyBox Subscription
GlossyBox
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $18/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Body lotion, hair conditioner, dry shampoo, lip oil, skin care products, and other makeup products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Beautiful box design that's great for displaying or gifting
  • Features both full-size and travel-size items
  • Can earn reward points and get members-only benefits

Cons

  • Boxes are curated by the company

Why It Made the List

One of the most exciting parts about receiving a subscription beauty box is the gorgeous packaging. Glossybox's standard box features a lovely pink color with its brand name and logo in black for a pretty presentation. For certain months, the brand even mixes things up with themed boxes, featuring details such as beach shells or disco balls. In its classic or themed form, this box will sit beautifully on your vanity or make for a cute gift.

As a cherry on top, the beauty items inside are also hand-wrapped with a ribbon. For $18 a month, you'll get a surprise mix of five full-size and travel-size items. Everything in the box is worth at least $75 in retail value and features a variety of luxury and specialty brands. Plus, you also earn Glossy credit to use toward Glossybox products and receive exclusive membership offers.

Best for Cruelty-Free Beauty: Kinder Beauty Box

Kinder Beauty Subscription Box
Kinder Beauty
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $23/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Vegan and cruelty-free lip balm, hair essence, hand cream, and other beauty products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • All featured products are vegan and cruelty-free
  • Brand is a charity partner with ASPCA
  • Doesn't use harsh chemicals like sulfates, parabens, and more

Cons

  • More expensive than most subscriptions

Why It Made the List

Those who have searched far and wide for ethical and sustainable clean beauty products will appreciate a Kinder Beauty Box. As a charity partner with ASPCA, Kinder Beauty sends a box of five curated vegan and cruelty-free beauty products each month. If you're concerned about certain ingredients, the company promises that all of its products aren't made with harsh ingredients like sulfates, petroleum, parabens, and more.

You get at least $165 of value in each box, which will typically contain hair care, skin care, and makeup products. Monthly plans start at $23 per month, including free shipping for U.S. customers. While the price is a little higher than other beauty subscription boxes on our list, you're mostly paying for excellent product value and ethical sourcing at the end of the day.

Best for Professional Formulas: BeautyFIX by Dermstore

Beauty Fix Subscription Box
Dermstore
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $22/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes, only after first box
  • Products Include: Skin serum, hair treatment, body wash, dark spot treatment, and other beauty products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Boxes contain products featuring professional-strength formulas
  • Each box contains five products worth over $100 in retail value
  • Receive savings on full-size versions of featured items

Cons

  • First box doesn't ship free

Why It Made the List

BeautyFIX by Dermstore is a subscription box offering from Dermstore, a company that's dedicated to making professional-strength formulas from leading skin care brands accessible. In addition to this, the company has expanded to include high-quality hair care and makeup products. Some brands you'll find in this subscription box include trusted names such as SkinCeuticals, Olaplex, and more.

In each box, you'll get five deluxe-size products (a combination of full-size and travel-size goodies) worth at least $100 in retail value. Plans start at $22 a month, and subscribers receive savings and offers on full-size versions of their favorite featured products. While customers can expect good value with a subscription, your first box doesn't ship free — although subsequent deliveries qualify for free shipping.

Best for Shaving: Billie

Billie Subscription Box
Billie
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $10 for Starter Kit and monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly blade refills
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Handle, holder, refill blades, shaving cream, cases, and other shaving products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Can choose from different razor colors
  • Can set a monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly refill cadence
  • Add-on shaving products available, such as shaving cream

Cons

  • Can't regulate blade refills without canceling entire subscription

Why It Made the List

Setting up a plan with Billie means that you can always stay freshly shaven without worrying about not having enough blades for your razor. The company offers a Razor Starter Kit ($10), which comes with an ergonomic and reusable handle, magnetic holder, and two sharp five-blade razors. Billie also features shaving creams, skin smoothers, exfoliator bars, travel cases, and other subscription add-ons.

Refill blades, which come in a set of four, cost $10, and you can pick a monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly delivery when you check out your Razor Starter Kit. Shipping is free on all orders, and subscribers can skip or cancel their plans at any time. However, the Razor Starter Kit is a subscription with future refill blade deliveries, so you need to cancel the subscription if you don't want extra blades.

Best for Department Store Makeup: Macy's Beauty Box

Macy's Beauty Box
Macy's
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $15/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Eyeshadow, mascara, nail polish, perfume, and other beauty products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Budget-friendly monthly cost for department store makeup
  • Features a cute pouch in addition to deluxe makeup items
  • Offers a wide range of luxury brands

Cons

  • May be placed on a waiting list

Why It Made the List

If you love pampering yourself with department store makeup but don't want to pay department store prices, Macy's Beauty Box offers high-quality makeup products for $15 a month. Each monthly set comes with a cute pouch that contains five deluxe samples (plus one bonus) from luxury brands you might find at Macy's beauty counter like Paco Rabanne, Lancôme, LORAC, Bobbi Brown, and more.

Boxes typically include makeup products such as eyeshadows, perfumes, mascaras, nail polishes, and more. For extra savings, subscribers get $5 off their next $20 beauty purchase from Macy's. One caveat is that you may be placed on a waitlist for the Beauty Box once you sign up, depending on product/box availability.

Best for Skin Care: Lookfantastic Beauty Box

lookfantastic beauty box
Lookfantastic
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $16/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Beauty balm, moisturizer, facial serum, and other beauty products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Boxes focus on skin care and building a routine
  • Features a mix of midrange and luxury skin care products
  • Reasonable monthly price along with free shipping

Cons

  • Long-term subscriptions are difficult to cancel

Why It Made the List

While you'll find makeup and hair care in its sets, the Lookfantastic Beauty Box subscription is primarily focused on skin care. Each box features six skincare and beauty products ranging from beauty balms and facial peels, to cleansers and moisturizers. Featuring brands like Omorovicza, First Aid Beauty, and Elemis, the subscription service encourages you to start a skin care routine by testing out different products, and picking out which ones work best for you.

Subscriptions start at $16 per month, and you can choose from one-, three-, six-, or 12-month plans. However, your subscription will only end until your contract is fulfilled, meaning that you'll still get boxes even after you cancel a long-term subscription. For example, if you want to opt out of a six-month subscription plan after your third box, prepare to get three more deliveries until you reach the six-month mark.

Best for Textured Hair Care: Cocotique

Cocotique Box
Cocotique
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $31/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Hand cream, body wash, hair frizz control formula, and other personal care products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Offers products made specifically for curly and textured hair
  • Wide range of self-care and wellness products included in every box
  • Promotes BIPOC and women-owned brands

Cons

  • First order can't be canceled

Why It Made the List

Dana Hill-Robinson founded Cocotique to curate the best of beauty and wellness for women of color and all people with textured hair. At $31 per monthly delivery, each Cocotique box comes with five to eight full-size and travel-size beauty products. In addition to products that cater to curly and textured hair, other featured items include hand creams, frizz control formulas, sheet masks, and more.

Generally, the items fall within the broad range of personal care, so you'll find picks such as oil blends and nail polishes in addition to skin care and hair care goods. Cocotique also makes a point to feature BIPOC- and women-owned brands, elevating products from brands such as Perfec-Tone and Rucker Roots. While the recurring subscription cost is pricey, delivery with Cocotique is free, and you can cancel at any time. However, the only exception to this rule is your first order, which can't be canceled.

Best for Indie Brands: Tribe Beauty Box

Tribe Beauty Box
Tribe Beauty Box
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $36/bimonthly
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Eyeshadow, lipstick, lashes, and other makeup products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Brand emphasizes indie and women-owned brands
  • Each box comes with products valued at $120
  • Boxes exclusively come with full-size items

Cons

  • Only offers bimonthly deliveries

Why It Made the List

If you're not into the offerings at major makeup retailers, you may come across new favorite beauty products with Tribe Beauty Box, which focuses on indie and women-owned brands. With Tribe Beauty Box, you receive five full-size beauty products in each box. Worth at least $120 in retail value, the items include eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, false lashes, and other makeup goodies.

While the $36 is certainly hefty, all shipments are delivered free. However, it's worth noting that Tribe Beauty Box only ships every other month. While it might feel like you're spending a lot of money to only get bimonthly boxes, each package comes with a generous amount of product to hold you over until your next shipment.

Best for Hair Care: CurlBox

curlbox subscription
CurlBox
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $25/month
  • Free Shipping? No
  • Products Include: Scalp treatment, conditioner, hair mask, and other hair care products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Thoughtfully curated for those with textured or curly hair
  • Up to 70 percent savings on products
  • Boxes include exclusive items from new companies

Cons

  • Charges additional shipping fees with each box

Why It Made the List

Founded by Myleik Teele, CurlBox is the go-to subscription box for nourishing and styling curly and textured hair. Each set typically includes products such as scalp treatments, conditioners, hair masks, and other hair-related items. If you're interested in trying out the next cult-fave hair care product, CurlBox subscribers also often get access to new launches and hard-to-find items.

For $25 per month, you'll also receive at least four full-size hair products, with some formulas up to 70 percent off. The only major drawback with this subscription box is the additional shipping fee with each delivery. Despite this, you can cancel or modify your plan as needed.

Best Variety: Petit Vour

Petit Vour Box
Petit Vour
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $21/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Lip gloss, skin serum, hand cream, soap, and other beauty products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Boxes include a variety hair care, skin care, body care, and makeup items
  • All items are cruelty-free
  • Offers up to $4 in-store credit when you review your box

Cons

  • Not every item is natural, organic, and hypoallergenic

Why It Made the List

At Petit Vour, you can expect mini, cruelty-free luxury beauty items with every delivery. Each box contains four products worth around $60 to $100 in retail value for $21 per month. The items typically include one color item, one hair care item or fragrance, one skin care item, and one body care item, so you're not getting things from a single category. Some brands Petit Vour features include Ilia, French Girl, Pai, and other ethical luxury companies.

As an added bonus for signing up for the company's monthly Beauty Box, you'll receive up to $4 in-store credit when you review and rate products from your box. If you're looking for even more variety, you can sign up for the Petit Vour Plus Beauty Box ($25/month) for five to seven items per delivery instead of just four. While Petit Vour aims to include natural, organic, and hypoallergenic products, not every featured item will fit into these categories.

Best for Sheet Masks: FaceTory

Facetory Subscription Vox
Facetory
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $20/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Sheet masks and bonus items

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Boxes come with seven masks and two bonus items
  • Products are sulfate and paraben-free
  • Doesn't test products on animals

Cons

  • Can only shop featured masks if there's leftover inventory available

Why It Made the List

Sheet masks are typically a once-in-a-while treat to supplement your skin care regimen, but you can also incorporate them into your routine more frequently with a subscription from FaceTory. For $20 per month, you'll receive seven FaceTory-branded sheet masks and two bonus items with each box. Each mask is gentle on sensitive skin, and is free of sulfates, parabens and harsh chemicals.

In addition to their gentleness, the masks are made with hydrating ingredients to support and strengthen the skin barrier, helping even skin tone and calm redness. Plus, there's no animal testing involved in the making of these sheet masks. Note that you may be able to purchase featured sheet masks from the subscription individually but only if extra inventory is available.

Best for Full-Size Products: BoxyCharm

Boxy Charm Subscription
BoxyCharm
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $28/month
  • Free Shipping? No
  • Products Include: Eyeshadow, lipstick, blush, foundation, and other beauty products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Receive five or more full-size products with each box
  • Can choose at least one product
  • Members-only online sales for up to 70 percent off retail

Cons

  • Shipping isn't free and items may repeat

Why It Made the List

If you like bang for your buck and want to skip minis altogether, BoxyCharm subscriptions may work in your favor. For $28 per month, BoxyCharm includes five full-size beauty products with a total retail value of up to $200. And even with this standard plan, you get to keep one item of your choosing. Boxes feature brands such as Too Faced, Sunday Riley, and MAC, so you'll get great value for fan-favorite eyeshadows, blushes, foundations, lipsticks, and more.

Subscribers also get access to members-only sale events where they can receive up to 70 percent off the retail price of beauty products. You can also upgrade to the Premium ($40/month) and Luxe ($58/quarter) plans for even more products and choices. Remember, however, that shipping isn't free and that items may repeat after a 12-month term.

Best for New Clean Beauty Products: Bombay & Cedar Beauty Box

Bombay Cedar Subscription
Bombay & Cedar
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $32/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Facial serum, sheet masks, eyeshadow, and other beauty products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Features clean beauty brands that are new on the scene
  • Boxes contain cruelty-free products
  • Total value per box is $120

Cons

  • Can only preview one to three products per box

Why It Made the List

Those on the lookout for new clean beauty will have a lot of fun with the Bombay & Cedar Beauty Box. The company is all about showcasing newly launched brands such as Real Chemistry, Baseblue, and more. In each box, you can expect six cruelty-free, clean beauty items that retail for about $120, and portions are generous as well.

Boxes come with a mix of full- and deluxe-size face serums, sheet masks, eyeshadows, and other goodies. Subscriptions start at $32 per month, and shipping is always free. However, boxes are not customizable, and you only get a single preview of one to three products each month.

Best for Luxury Skin Care: Boxwalla Beauty Box

BoxWalla Subscription
BoxWalla
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $50/bimonthly
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Cleanser, facial serum, and other skin care products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Features high-end skin care products and brands
  • Wide range of products over the course of subscription
  • Subscribers can preview boxes

Cons

  • Only offers a pricey bimonthly plan

Why It Made the List

The Boxwalla Beauty Box is perfect for skin care enthusiasts who want to indulge in high-end beauty products without paying expensive retail markups. With this subscription, you can build your luxury skin care regimen with products from plant-based, artisanal brands such as Lovinah. You can also preview each upcoming box, allowing you an opportunity to skip any boxes that contain products you're allergic to or simply not interested in.

For $50 per delivery, you get two items every other month, including products such as cleansers, toners, serums, creams, masks, oils, and more. The subscription is pricey, but some boxes are worth up to $200 in retail value. An additional factor to consider is the delivery frequency as this is a bimonthly plan-only subscription box, so you'll have to wait a bit in between deliveries.

Best for Lip Products: LM Subscription Box

LM Subscription Box
LM
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $14/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Lip gloss, lip balm, lipstick, and other lip products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Features a variety of lip balms and glosses
  • Good value with $50 worth of product each month
  • Accessible monthly price with free shipping

Cons

  • May have to wait for membership slots to open

Why It Made the List

Prepare to pucker up for the best lip looks with an LM Subscription Box purchase. For $14 a month, subscribers can obtain four to five lip products from both big and small brands like Pure Cosmetics, IBY Beauty, and more. Each bag comes with full-size items, including lip glosses, lip balms, lipsticks, and additional products.

Monthly boxes feature a retail value of $50 or more, which makes the $14 monthly subscription price all the more enticing. Moreover, shipping is always free with every LM Subscription Box delivery. The only catch is that there are limited membership slots, so you might need to wait for a spot to free up before you can sign up for this service.

Best for Colorful Makeup: Eyescream Beauty Box

Eyes Cream Box
Eyescream
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $25/month
  • Free Shipping? Yes, for box, not bag
  • Products Include: Eyeshadow, eyeliner, lipstick, makeup tools, skin care, and other beauty products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • All boxes feature bold and colorful makeup products
  • Eyeshadow palette included with each shipment
  • Offers a budget-friendly monthly bag subscription

Cons

  • Shipping isn't free for bag subscription

Why It Made the List

If you want a colorful palette with every delivery, a subscription to Eyescream Beauty Box may be right up your alley. Previous boxes from the service included green, blue, and pink eyeshadows alongside neutral brown and beige tones. For those looking for something bolder, you can also expect fun red lipsticks and shimmery pencils in your box. One potential downside for some beauty enthusiasts is that Eyescream sets don't tend to feature many established, mainstream brands, but the discovery aspect of this may appeal to others.

Eyescream's Monthly Box Subscription costs $25 per month — including free shipping — and comes with five to seven items, including beauty tools, makeup, and skin care items. For a budget-friendly option, the service offers Monthly Bag Subscriptions ($13/month), which contain three to five products. Despite this low price, shipping for the subscription bag isn't free.

Best for Drugstore Beauty: Walmart Beauty Box

Walmart Beauty Box
Walmart Beauty Box
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $7/quarter
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Moisturizing cream, mascara, conditioner, and other beauty products

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Extremely accessible quarterly price
  • Boxes include a variety of makeup, skin care, and personal care items
  • Features trusted drugstore beauty brands

Cons

  • Only ships once per quarter

Why It Made the List

Often, drugstore beauty items can work just as well as (if not better than) midrange and high-end brands. With a Walmart Beauty Box subscription, you can save even more on already affordable beauty items by trying out drugstore beauty goods for $7 per quarter. With this subscription, Walmart compiles sample sizes of in-season, cult-favorite beauty products and delivers them right to your doorstep.

Brands featured in previous Walmart Beauty Boxes included Covergirl, Physician's Formula, Cetaphil, and more. When it comes to the products inside, you can expect items such as mascaras, hair conditioners, and moisturizing creams. Since this subscription exclusively ships quarterly, customers should prepare to wait a while for subsequent deliveries.

Best for Lifestyle Gifts: FabFitFun

fabfitfun subscription box
FabFitFun
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Base Price: $55/quarter
  • Free Shipping? Yes
  • Products Include: Lipstick, moisturizer, face wash, face cream, bags, sunglasses, and more

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Boxes include a mix of beauty, fitness, and lifestyle items
  • Save up to 70 percent off name brands such as Fenty Beauty
  • Allows subscribers to customize their box

Cons

  • Quarterly subscription with a high price tag

Why It Made the List

FabFitFun offers a unique blend of beauty and lifestyle products with every quarterly delivery. Items in each box include full-size lipsticks, moisturizers, face washes, and other beauty products, on top of cute lifestyle pieces such as bags, sunglasses, and cups. With each kit, you can save up to 70 percent off brands such as Kate Spade, Fenty Beauty, and Coach, allowing you to avoid pricey retail markups.

One of the biggest features of the FabFitFun box is its customization option which allows members to swap items before their box ships. Annual plan holders can customize their entire box up to eight pieces, while quarterly plan holders can only customize up to four items. Keep in mind that the boxes only ship every quarter and cost a pricey $55 per delivery.

Final Verdict

Ipsy comes out as the best beauty box subscription on our list because of how easy and affordable it makes sampling fan-favorite makeup and skin care. You get to try deluxe-size minis from major brands like Sunday Riley and Tatcha, and everything comes in a cute bag for your convenience. Additionally, the goodies included in your box are tailored to your beauty profile, and you can customize part of what goes into your beauty box. For beauty gurus who really love makeup, there are even options to upgrade plans for more products and better value.

Frequently Asked Questions

What do you get in a beauty subscription box?

Beauty subscription boxes will usually include a variety of makeup, hair care, and skin care items. Some subscription boxes specifically cater to one category of beauty products, with companies like Scentbird specializing in fragrances. Other brands like FabFitFun take a broader approach to curating, offering a mix of lifestyle and fitness items on top of beauty products.

Are products in beauty subscription boxes full-size?

Getting full-size beauty products in a subscription box will depend on the company. Many brands, such as Ipsy, will offer deluxe sizes, which can be mini travel sizes or samples. However, some brands, such as Tribe Beauty Box and BoxyCharm, will exclusively send full-size products.

How often can you receive a beauty subscription box?

Beauty subscription boxes generally ship monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly. Monthly plans are, by far, the most common types of subscription schedules, but it's worth considering the other two options if you don't want to receive packages too often.

Are beauty subscription boxes customizable?

Beauty subscription boxes often come with surprise products curated by the brand, so you don't have much say in choosing the items. However, some brands will give you quizzes when you sign up to prioritize the items that suit your preferences. On the other hand, some companies may let you choose some items that go into your box.

What is the cheapest beauty subscription box?

The idea behind beauty subscription boxes is that they allow you to try out products that are worth much more in retail value than whatever price you pay for each delivery. However, some beauty boxes can still be quite expensive. If you're on a strict budget, subscriptions such as Ipsy ($13/month), Walmart's Beauty Box ($7/quarter), Billie ($10/month), Macy's Beauty Box ($15/month), and Eyescream ($13/month) offer some of the lowest prices out there.

Methodology

We reviewed nearly three dozen services to find the best beauty subscription boxes. Each brand was evaluated based on the following criteria:

  • Price
  • Shipping fees and policies
  • Product variety
  • Sample sizes
  • Number of items per box
  • Subscription options
  • Customization capabilities
  • Nationwide availability
  • Access to customer service

Companies with relatively affordable prices and flexible plans performed particularly well. Additionally, boxes that include free shipping and a wide variety of beauty items were given extra points in the scoring phase. Services with limited delivery capabilities did not make it past the initial research stage.

