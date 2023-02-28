20 Subscription Boxes Beauty Enthusiasts Rave About

The best beauty subscription boxes allow you to sample new products and test out cult-favorite brands while never paying retail prices. Many of these subscriptions even feature exclusive perks for members and let you customize part of your shipments. Get ready to pamper yourself with one of the many beauty subscription boxes below — each excelling in specific product categories ranging from hair to makeup.

These days, there's really no shortage of beauty subscription boxes. Even if you're a makeup connoisseur, it might feel impossible to choose just one or two subscriptions among your many choices. You've got general beauty and fragrance subscriptions, along with boxes geared toward specific products like sheet masks and shaving goods. But even though it can be overwhelming to wade through your options, a well-curated beauty subscription box is simply irresistible.

Best Overall: Ipsy Ipsy Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $13/month

$13/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Beauty tools, facial serum, mascara, nail polish, lipstick, eyeshadow, and other makeup items Pros & Cons Pros Offers accessible subscription price

Beauty products are personalized to your taste

Products come from leading brands Cons Box customization is limited Why It Made the List Ipsy is a juggernaut in the beauty subscription space due to its budget-friendly price and its array of products from brands like Tatcha, Sunday Riley, and Tarte. With every monthly delivery, you can expect a range of items, including beauty tools, facial serums, mascaras, concealers, lipsticks, nail polishes, and more. To help curate your box, the brand offers a beauty quiz that allows you to further personalize your deliveries based on your answers. Ipsy's subscription tiers start at $13 per month (with free shipping) for its standard Glam Bag, which comes with five personalized deluxe-size beauty items worth over $50. Plus, you get to choose one product of your liking, allowing you some level of customization. If you're willing to splurge a little more, you get even more choices and better value with the Glam Bag Plus ($28/month) and Glam Bag X ($58/quarter) plans.

Best for Fragrances: Scentbird Scentbird Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $17/month

$17/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Perfume sample in atomizer, case with first shipment Pros & Cons Pros Can sample scents without committing to a bottle

Can try new scent every month

Over 600 perfumes available for testing Cons Additional fees on some scents Why It Made the List In addition to skin, hair, and makeup, fragrance is also a major part of beauty upkeep. Those looking to find their signature scent may have luck with Scentbird's fragrance subscription box. Starting at $17 per month, the brand allows you to sample 8 mL of fragrance with each atomizer it sends, which amounts to about 120 sprays. Instead of investing in a whole pricey bottle, you can test out a perfume to see if you like it. If not, you can easily try another scent the following month. Scentbird's collection includes over 600 perfumes, including plenty of designer favorites, so you'll have plenty of scent options at your disposal. Keep in mind that Scentbird does charge premium fees for some scents, so be ready to dish out an extra $5, $10, or $15 in addition to your base price.

Best Packaging: Glossybox GlossyBox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $18/month

$18/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Body lotion, hair conditioner, dry shampoo, lip oil, skin care products, and other makeup products Pros & Cons Pros Beautiful box design that's great for displaying or gifting

Features both full-size and travel-size items

Can earn reward points and get members-only benefits Cons Boxes are curated by the company Why It Made the List One of the most exciting parts about receiving a subscription beauty box is the gorgeous packaging. Glossybox's standard box features a lovely pink color with its brand name and logo in black for a pretty presentation. For certain months, the brand even mixes things up with themed boxes, featuring details such as beach shells or disco balls. In its classic or themed form, this box will sit beautifully on your vanity or make for a cute gift. As a cherry on top, the beauty items inside are also hand-wrapped with a ribbon. For $18 a month, you'll get a surprise mix of five full-size and travel-size items. Everything in the box is worth at least $75 in retail value and features a variety of luxury and specialty brands. Plus, you also earn Glossy credit to use toward Glossybox products and receive exclusive membership offers.

Best for Cruelty-Free Beauty: Kinder Beauty Box Kinder Beauty Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $23/month

$23/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Vegan and cruelty-free lip balm, hair essence, hand cream, and other beauty products Pros & Cons Pros All featured products are vegan and cruelty-free

Brand is a charity partner with ASPCA

Doesn't use harsh chemicals like sulfates, parabens, and more Cons More expensive than most subscriptions Why It Made the List Those who have searched far and wide for ethical and sustainable clean beauty products will appreciate a Kinder Beauty Box. As a charity partner with ASPCA, Kinder Beauty sends a box of five curated vegan and cruelty-free beauty products each month. If you're concerned about certain ingredients, the company promises that all of its products aren't made with harsh ingredients like sulfates, petroleum, parabens, and more. You get at least $165 of value in each box, which will typically contain hair care, skin care, and makeup products. Monthly plans start at $23 per month, including free shipping for U.S. customers. While the price is a little higher than other beauty subscription boxes on our list, you're mostly paying for excellent product value and ethical sourcing at the end of the day.

Best for Professional Formulas: BeautyFIX by Dermstore Dermstore Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $22/month

$22/month Free Shipping? Yes, only after first box

Yes, only after first box Products Include: Skin serum, hair treatment, body wash, dark spot treatment, and other beauty products Pros & Cons Pros Boxes contain products featuring professional-strength formulas

Each box contains five products worth over $100 in retail value

Receive savings on full-size versions of featured items Cons First box doesn't ship free Why It Made the List BeautyFIX by Dermstore is a subscription box offering from Dermstore, a company that's dedicated to making professional-strength formulas from leading skin care brands accessible. In addition to this, the company has expanded to include high-quality hair care and makeup products. Some brands you'll find in this subscription box include trusted names such as SkinCeuticals, Olaplex, and more. In each box, you'll get five deluxe-size products (a combination of full-size and travel-size goodies) worth at least $100 in retail value. Plans start at $22 a month, and subscribers receive savings and offers on full-size versions of their favorite featured products. While customers can expect good value with a subscription, your first box doesn't ship free — although subsequent deliveries qualify for free shipping.

Best for Shaving: Billie Billie Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $10 for Starter Kit and monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly blade refills

$10 for Starter Kit and monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly blade refills Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Handle, holder, refill blades, shaving cream, cases, and other shaving products Pros & Cons Pros Can choose from different razor colors

Can set a monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly refill cadence

Add-on shaving products available, such as shaving cream Cons Can't regulate blade refills without canceling entire subscription Why It Made the List Setting up a plan with Billie means that you can always stay freshly shaven without worrying about not having enough blades for your razor. The company offers a Razor Starter Kit ($10), which comes with an ergonomic and reusable handle, magnetic holder, and two sharp five-blade razors. Billie also features shaving creams, skin smoothers, exfoliator bars, travel cases, and other subscription add-ons. Refill blades, which come in a set of four, cost $10, and you can pick a monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly delivery when you check out your Razor Starter Kit. Shipping is free on all orders, and subscribers can skip or cancel their plans at any time. However, the Razor Starter Kit is a subscription with future refill blade deliveries, so you need to cancel the subscription if you don't want extra blades.

Best for Department Store Makeup: Macy's Beauty Box Macy's Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $15/month

$15/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Eyeshadow, mascara, nail polish, perfume, and other beauty products Pros & Cons Pros Budget-friendly monthly cost for department store makeup

Features a cute pouch in addition to deluxe makeup items

Offers a wide range of luxury brands Cons May be placed on a waiting list Why It Made the List If you love pampering yourself with department store makeup but don't want to pay department store prices, Macy's Beauty Box offers high-quality makeup products for $15 a month. Each monthly set comes with a cute pouch that contains five deluxe samples (plus one bonus) from luxury brands you might find at Macy's beauty counter like Paco Rabanne, Lancôme, LORAC, Bobbi Brown, and more. Boxes typically include makeup products such as eyeshadows, perfumes, mascaras, nail polishes, and more. For extra savings, subscribers get $5 off their next $20 beauty purchase from Macy's. One caveat is that you may be placed on a waitlist for the Beauty Box once you sign up, depending on product/box availability.

Best for Skin Care: Lookfantastic Beauty Box Lookfantastic Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $16/month

$16/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Beauty balm, moisturizer, facial serum, and other beauty products Pros & Cons Pros Boxes focus on skin care and building a routine

Features a mix of midrange and luxury skin care products

Reasonable monthly price along with free shipping Cons Long-term subscriptions are difficult to cancel Why It Made the List While you'll find makeup and hair care in its sets, the Lookfantastic Beauty Box subscription is primarily focused on skin care. Each box features six skincare and beauty products ranging from beauty balms and facial peels, to cleansers and moisturizers. Featuring brands like Omorovicza, First Aid Beauty, and Elemis, the subscription service encourages you to start a skin care routine by testing out different products, and picking out which ones work best for you. Subscriptions start at $16 per month, and you can choose from one-, three-, six-, or 12-month plans. However, your subscription will only end until your contract is fulfilled, meaning that you'll still get boxes even after you cancel a long-term subscription. For example, if you want to opt out of a six-month subscription plan after your third box, prepare to get three more deliveries until you reach the six-month mark.

Best for Textured Hair Care: Cocotique Cocotique Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $31/month

$31/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Hand cream, body wash, hair frizz control formula, and other personal care products Pros & Cons Pros Offers products made specifically for curly and textured hair

Wide range of self-care and wellness products included in every box

Promotes BIPOC and women-owned brands Cons First order can't be canceled Why It Made the List Dana Hill-Robinson founded Cocotique to curate the best of beauty and wellness for women of color and all people with textured hair. At $31 per monthly delivery, each Cocotique box comes with five to eight full-size and travel-size beauty products. In addition to products that cater to curly and textured hair, other featured items include hand creams, frizz control formulas, sheet masks, and more. Generally, the items fall within the broad range of personal care, so you'll find picks such as oil blends and nail polishes in addition to skin care and hair care goods. Cocotique also makes a point to feature BIPOC- and women-owned brands, elevating products from brands such as Perfec-Tone and Rucker Roots. While the recurring subscription cost is pricey, delivery with Cocotique is free, and you can cancel at any time. However, the only exception to this rule is your first order, which can't be canceled.

Best for Indie Brands: Tribe Beauty Box Tribe Beauty Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $36/bimonthly

$36/bimonthly Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Eyeshadow, lipstick, lashes, and other makeup products Pros & Cons Pros Brand emphasizes indie and women-owned brands

Each box comes with products valued at $120

Boxes exclusively come with full-size items Cons Only offers bimonthly deliveries Why It Made the List If you're not into the offerings at major makeup retailers, you may come across new favorite beauty products with Tribe Beauty Box, which focuses on indie and women-owned brands. With Tribe Beauty Box, you receive five full-size beauty products in each box. Worth at least $120 in retail value, the items include eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, false lashes, and other makeup goodies. While the $36 is certainly hefty, all shipments are delivered free. However, it's worth noting that Tribe Beauty Box only ships every other month. While it might feel like you're spending a lot of money to only get bimonthly boxes, each package comes with a generous amount of product to hold you over until your next shipment.

Best for Hair Care: CurlBox CurlBox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $25/month

$25/month Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Scalp treatment, conditioner, hair mask, and other hair care products Pros & Cons Pros Thoughtfully curated for those with textured or curly hair

Up to 70 percent savings on products

Boxes include exclusive items from new companies Cons Charges additional shipping fees with each box Why It Made the List Founded by Myleik Teele, CurlBox is the go-to subscription box for nourishing and styling curly and textured hair. Each set typically includes products such as scalp treatments, conditioners, hair masks, and other hair-related items. If you're interested in trying out the next cult-fave hair care product, CurlBox subscribers also often get access to new launches and hard-to-find items. For $25 per month, you'll also receive at least four full-size hair products, with some formulas up to 70 percent off. The only major drawback with this subscription box is the additional shipping fee with each delivery. Despite this, you can cancel or modify your plan as needed.

Best Variety: Petit Vour Petit Vour Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $21/month

$21/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Lip gloss, skin serum, hand cream, soap, and other beauty products Pros & Cons Pros Boxes include a variety hair care, skin care, body care, and makeup items

All items are cruelty-free

Offers up to $4 in-store credit when you review your box Cons Not every item is natural, organic, and hypoallergenic Why It Made the List At Petit Vour, you can expect mini, cruelty-free luxury beauty items with every delivery. Each box contains four products worth around $60 to $100 in retail value for $21 per month. The items typically include one color item, one hair care item or fragrance, one skin care item, and one body care item, so you're not getting things from a single category. Some brands Petit Vour features include Ilia, French Girl, Pai, and other ethical luxury companies. As an added bonus for signing up for the company's monthly Beauty Box, you'll receive up to $4 in-store credit when you review and rate products from your box. If you're looking for even more variety, you can sign up for the Petit Vour Plus Beauty Box ($25/month) for five to seven items per delivery instead of just four. While Petit Vour aims to include natural, organic, and hypoallergenic products, not every featured item will fit into these categories.

Best for Sheet Masks: FaceTory Facetory Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20/month

$20/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Sheet masks and bonus items Pros & Cons Pros Boxes come with seven masks and two bonus items

Products are sulfate and paraben-free

Doesn't test products on animals Cons Can only shop featured masks if there's leftover inventory available Why It Made the List Sheet masks are typically a once-in-a-while treat to supplement your skin care regimen, but you can also incorporate them into your routine more frequently with a subscription from FaceTory. For $20 per month, you'll receive seven FaceTory-branded sheet masks and two bonus items with each box. Each mask is gentle on sensitive skin, and is free of sulfates, parabens and harsh chemicals. In addition to their gentleness, the masks are made with hydrating ingredients to support and strengthen the skin barrier, helping even skin tone and calm redness. Plus, there's no animal testing involved in the making of these sheet masks. Note that you may be able to purchase featured sheet masks from the subscription individually but only if extra inventory is available.

Best for Full-Size Products: BoxyCharm BoxyCharm Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $28/month

$28/month Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Eyeshadow, lipstick, blush, foundation, and other beauty products Pros & Cons Pros Receive five or more full-size products with each box

Can choose at least one product

Members-only online sales for up to 70 percent off retail Cons Shipping isn't free and items may repeat Why It Made the List If you like bang for your buck and want to skip minis altogether, BoxyCharm subscriptions may work in your favor. For $28 per month, BoxyCharm includes five full-size beauty products with a total retail value of up to $200. And even with this standard plan, you get to keep one item of your choosing. Boxes feature brands such as Too Faced, Sunday Riley, and MAC, so you'll get great value for fan-favorite eyeshadows, blushes, foundations, lipsticks, and more. Subscribers also get access to members-only sale events where they can receive up to 70 percent off the retail price of beauty products. You can also upgrade to the Premium ($40/month) and Luxe ($58/quarter) plans for even more products and choices. Remember, however, that shipping isn't free and that items may repeat after a 12-month term.

Best for New Clean Beauty Products: Bombay & Cedar Beauty Box Bombay & Cedar Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $32/month

$32/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Facial serum, sheet masks, eyeshadow, and other beauty products Pros & Cons Pros Features clean beauty brands that are new on the scene

Boxes contain cruelty-free products

Total value per box is $120 Cons Can only preview one to three products per box Why It Made the List Those on the lookout for new clean beauty will have a lot of fun with the Bombay & Cedar Beauty Box. The company is all about showcasing newly launched brands such as Real Chemistry, Baseblue, and more. In each box, you can expect six cruelty-free, clean beauty items that retail for about $120, and portions are generous as well. Boxes come with a mix of full- and deluxe-size face serums, sheet masks, eyeshadows, and other goodies. Subscriptions start at $32 per month, and shipping is always free. However, boxes are not customizable, and you only get a single preview of one to three products each month.

Best for Luxury Skin Care: Boxwalla Beauty Box BoxWalla Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $50/bimonthly

$50/bimonthly Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Cleanser, facial serum, and other skin care products Pros & Cons Pros Features high-end skin care products and brands

Wide range of products over the course of subscription

Subscribers can preview boxes Cons Only offers a pricey bimonthly plan Why It Made the List The Boxwalla Beauty Box is perfect for skin care enthusiasts who want to indulge in high-end beauty products without paying expensive retail markups. With this subscription, you can build your luxury skin care regimen with products from plant-based, artisanal brands such as Lovinah. You can also preview each upcoming box, allowing you an opportunity to skip any boxes that contain products you're allergic to or simply not interested in. For $50 per delivery, you get two items every other month, including products such as cleansers, toners, serums, creams, masks, oils, and more. The subscription is pricey, but some boxes are worth up to $200 in retail value. An additional factor to consider is the delivery frequency as this is a bimonthly plan-only subscription box, so you'll have to wait a bit in between deliveries.

Best for Lip Products: LM Subscription Box LM Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $14/month

$14/month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Lip gloss, lip balm, lipstick, and other lip products Pros & Cons Pros Features a variety of lip balms and glosses

Good value with $50 worth of product each month

Accessible monthly price with free shipping Cons May have to wait for membership slots to open Why It Made the List Prepare to pucker up for the best lip looks with an LM Subscription Box purchase. For $14 a month, subscribers can obtain four to five lip products from both big and small brands like Pure Cosmetics, IBY Beauty, and more. Each bag comes with full-size items, including lip glosses, lip balms, lipsticks, and additional products. Monthly boxes feature a retail value of $50 or more, which makes the $14 monthly subscription price all the more enticing. Moreover, shipping is always free with every LM Subscription Box delivery. The only catch is that there are limited membership slots, so you might need to wait for a spot to free up before you can sign up for this service.

Best for Colorful Makeup: Eyescream Beauty Box Eyescream Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $25/month

$25/month Free Shipping? Yes, for box, not bag

Yes, for box, not bag Products Include: Eyeshadow, eyeliner, lipstick, makeup tools, skin care, and other beauty products Pros & Cons Pros All boxes feature bold and colorful makeup products

Eyeshadow palette included with each shipment

Offers a budget-friendly monthly bag subscription Cons Shipping isn't free for bag subscription Why It Made the List If you want a colorful palette with every delivery, a subscription to Eyescream Beauty Box may be right up your alley. Previous boxes from the service included green, blue, and pink eyeshadows alongside neutral brown and beige tones. For those looking for something bolder, you can also expect fun red lipsticks and shimmery pencils in your box. One potential downside for some beauty enthusiasts is that Eyescream sets don't tend to feature many established, mainstream brands, but the discovery aspect of this may appeal to others. Eyescream's Monthly Box Subscription costs $25 per month — including free shipping — and comes with five to seven items, including beauty tools, makeup, and skin care items. For a budget-friendly option, the service offers Monthly Bag Subscriptions ($13/month), which contain three to five products. Despite this low price, shipping for the subscription bag isn't free.

Best for Drugstore Beauty: Walmart Beauty Box Walmart Beauty Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $7/quarter

$7/quarter Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Moisturizing cream, mascara, conditioner, and other beauty products Pros & Cons Pros Extremely accessible quarterly price

Boxes include a variety of makeup, skin care, and personal care items

Features trusted drugstore beauty brands Cons Only ships once per quarter Why It Made the List Often, drugstore beauty items can work just as well as (if not better than) midrange and high-end brands. With a Walmart Beauty Box subscription, you can save even more on already affordable beauty items by trying out drugstore beauty goods for $7 per quarter. With this subscription, Walmart compiles sample sizes of in-season, cult-favorite beauty products and delivers them right to your doorstep. Brands featured in previous Walmart Beauty Boxes included Covergirl, Physician's Formula, Cetaphil, and more. When it comes to the products inside, you can expect items such as mascaras, hair conditioners, and moisturizing creams. Since this subscription exclusively ships quarterly, customers should prepare to wait a while for subsequent deliveries.