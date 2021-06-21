25 Incredible Beauty Deals to Snatch Up During Amazon Prime Day - Including the Revlon One-Step Dryer for Only $35
If you've been dying to give some new beauty products a try, you're in luck! Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicked off this morning, and prices have been slashed on thousands of top-rated makeup items, skincare products, hair tools, and more.
For the next 48 hours, you can score everything from Philosophy anti-aging face creams to Crest White Strips to Anastasia Beverly Hills brow pencils at a steep discount. Tons of customer-loved products are on super sale as well. The Maybelline mascara with more than 46,000 five-star ratings is currently marked down to just $5, and the best-selling Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer can be yours for only $35. You can also snag summertime beauty essentials like this best-selling self-tanner from St. Tropez at a 30 percent discount, and this Broad Spectrum sunscreen by La Roche-Posay for only $21.
To help you sort through these amazing deals, we've scoured the sale and rounded up the 25 best beauty deals happening during Prime Day. The best part? They are all under $35 - meaning you can shop more than one item without feeling too guilty.
Just remember, the deals are only good until Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, or while supplies last, so we recommend adding your favorite products to your cart ASAP! And don't forget, you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of these discounts. If you're not one yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access them here.
Keep reading to shop all our top beauty buys!
Best Anti-Aging Deals
Anti-aging products can typically be expensive, so we plan on stocking up on these top-rated options on Prime Day. This RoC retinol serum is less than $20, and this Olay night cream is 26 percent off!
- Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Moisturizer, $27.30 at checkout (orig. $39)
- L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Serum, $14.99 (orig. $23.99)
- Neutrogena Wrinkle Rapid Wrinkle Repair Cream, $20.43 (orig. $23.39)
- RoC Correxion Smoothing Retinol Serum, $17.98 (orig. $32.99)
- Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream, $34.91 (orig. $46.99)
Best Makeup Deals
Some of our favorite makeup products are on sale for dirt cheap for the next two days. A best-selling mascara for only $5 and a full pigment lip gloss for just $12? Yes, please!
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, $4.98 (orig. $8.99)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $16.10 (orig. $21)
- Pur 4-in-1 Pressed Powder Mineral Foundation, $20.65 (orig. $29.50)
- Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Tint, $19.60 (orig. $28)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss, $11.20 (orig. $16)
Best Hair Deals
Prices on hair products are some of the lowest we've seen them - giving you the great excuse to get the tools you need to perfect your at-home blowout. Be sure to scoop up the fan-favorite Revlon One-Step Dryer and Volumizer while it's still $25 off.
- Revlon One-Step Dryer and Volumizer, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- SexyHair Volumizing Powder, $12.95 (orig. $18.95)
- Redken All Soft Shampoo, $23.94 (orig. $38)
- Pureology Hydrate Conditioner, $22.40 (orig. $32)
- Kenra Platinum Texturizing Taffy, $13.20 (orig. $22)
Best Skincare Deals
Prime members can score this Innisfree jelly moisturizer for less than $20. And tons of soothing skin products like this Mario Badescu Facial Spray and this Bioderma micellar water are majorly marked down, too.
- Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, $23.20 (orig. $29)
- Innisfree Cherry Blossom Jelly Moisturizer, $17.50 (orig. $25)
- Bioderma Sensibio Soothing Micellar Water, $9.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray, $8.40 (orig. $12)
- Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Balm, $16.99 (orig. $24.99)
More Beauty Deals
If you've been looking to whiten your smile, now's the time! You can snag these beloved Crest White Strips for less than $30. And don't forget to stock up on discounted sunscreen, like this Roche-Posay option, before you head outside this summer.
- Crest 3D White Strips, $27.96 (orig. $49.99)
- OPI Nail Strengthener, $12.57 (orig. $17.95)
- St. Tropez Self-Bronzing Mousse, $29.40 (orig. $42)
- Roche-Posay Anthelios Dermo-Kids Sunscreen, $20.99 (orig. $29.99)
- GrandeLash Lash Serum, $23.80 at checkout ($36)
