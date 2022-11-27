Lifestyle Beauty Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Includes Popular Skincare for as Little as $9 — Here Are the 18 Best Deals to Shop Including moisturizers, serums, and under-eye creams with hundreds of five-star ratings By Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. Whether you want to pick up holiday gifts for less or try out something new for yourself, now's a great time to stock up on skincare from popular brands like L'Oréal, Eucerin, CeraVe, Elizabeth Arden, and more. If you're looking to target specific skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, dark circles, or dryness, you're in luck: Amazon has lots of options available. 15 Celeb-Approved Products You Can Get on Sale Today, Including Ugg Slippers, Comfy Hoodies, and Clean Mascara Keep scrolling to learn more about the 20 best anti-aging skincare deals happening now. Prices are up to 41 percent off! Best Moisturizer Cyber Monday Deals L'Oréal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer, $8.98 (orig. $11.49) Eucerin Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream Bundle, $13.28 (orig. $21.99) Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer, $34.08 (orig. $39.08) Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Cream, $22.47 (orig. $25.49) L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Pressed Night Cream, $27.19 (orig. $31.99) One of the worst parts of colder weather is the effect it has on our skin. So why not stock up on customer-loved moisturizers while they're on sale? We're eyeing this one from L'Oréal Paris that's formulated with glycerin and collagen to add hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You can use it in the morning or at night for smoother skin. Nearly 35,000 shoppers have given the cream a five-star rating, with many noting that it moisturizes their skin but "doesn't feel heavy." Amazon Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer, $8.98 (orig. $11.49); amazon.com There's also a two-pack of Eucerin creams on sale for a little more than $6 apiece. The set comes with a day cream and a night cream for your face and neck. Both are packed with vitamin E to moisturize dry skin, but the night cream also contains a form of retinol, which can improve texture and the appearance of fine lines. Amazon Buy It! Eucerin Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream Bundle, $13.28 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com Best Facial Serum Cyber Monday Deals La Roche-Posay Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $43.19 (orig. $53.99) Roc Retinol Correxion Smoothing Serum, $19.33 (orig. $32.99) L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum with Caffeine Hydrating Eye Serum Sample, $23.79 (orig. $27.99) Bioderma Hydrabio Hydration Facial Serum, $28.89 (orig. $33.99) Elizabeth Arden Anti-Aging Ceramide Capsules, $72.68 (orig. $114) Roc Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Vitamin C Serum, $24.99 (orig. $32.99) CeraVe Vitamin C Serum and Night Cream Skincare Set, $39.89 (orig. $50.67) Another way to lock in moisture on your skin is by using hyaluronic acid. The star ingredient does double duty, helping to plump the skin and fill fine lines and wrinkles. This serum from La Roche-Posay has two types of hyaluronic acid, along with vitamin B5 to moisturize skin for up to four hours, according to the brand. Use it on your face and neck before applying a moisturizer for an extra boost of hydration. For those that are looking to address dark spots from sun damage or acne scars, consider the CeraVe Vitamin C Serum skincare set while it's 21 percent off. It comes with a bottle of the brand's Renewing serum and night cream. The serum has more than 23,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, who say in reviews that they see a "huge difference" in their skin over time thanks to its 10 percent pure vitamin C formulation. Although vitamin C can be a bit harsh, sometimes leading to peeling or redness, reviewers with sensitive skin and rosacea wrote that the formula "does not irritate" their skin. Amazon Buy It! La Roche-Posay Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $43.19 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Eye Defense Eye Cream, $10.17 (orig. $14.29) Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Eye Cream, $28.95 with coupon (orig. $33.95) CeraVe Eye Repair Cream, $12.97 (orig. $14.99) Colorscience Total 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy, $59.20 (orig. $74) Tula Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $21 (orig. $30) Burt's Bees Retinol Alternative Firming Eye Cream, $11.97 (orig. $19.99) The holidays can be stressful, so it's a great time to treat yourself to something you wouldn't normally buy. Under-eye creams might not come to mind when thinking about your regular skincare routine, but shoppers have dubbed this one from Colorscience "totally worth the money." Tap a small amount around the bottom of your eyelids and let the powerful ingredients (including glycerin, plant-based hyaluronic acid, and seawater) soak in. "I'm almost 40 and I'm finally doing something about my fine lines and dark circles. This product is easy to use and works wonderfully," one reviewer wrote. "A little goes a long way too. I use it at night and in the morning and the skin around my eyes are more youthful looking." Amazon Buy It! Colorscience Total 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy, $59.20 (orig. $74); amazon.com We don't know how long these Cyber Monday discounts at Amazon will last, so add these customer-loved skincare finds while they're on sale for as little as $9. Shop more products below. Amazon Buy It! Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer, $34.08 (orig. $39.08); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Roc Retinol Correxion Smoothing Serum, $19.33 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Burt's Bees Retinol Alternative Firming Eye Cream, $11.97 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com 