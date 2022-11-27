Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Includes Popular Skincare for as Little as $9 — Here Are the 18 Best Deals to Shop

Including moisturizers, serums, and under-eye creams with hundreds of five-star ratings

By
Lindsey Greenfeld
Published on November 27, 2022 08:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazons Cyber Monday Popular Skincare
Photo: Amazon

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is just beginning. Case in point? Amazon is still offering tons of deals across categories right now, including affordable fashion, useful home and kitchen items, and effective beauty products — such as firming moisturizers, skin-plumping serums, and depuffing under-eye creams.

Whether you want to pick up holiday gifts for less or try out something new for yourself, now's a great time to stock up on skincare from popular brands like L'Oréal, Eucerin, CeraVe, Elizabeth Arden, and more. If you're looking to target specific skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, dark circles, or dryness, you're in luck: Amazon has lots of options available.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the 20 best anti-aging skincare deals happening now. Prices are up to 41 percent off!

Best Moisturizer Cyber Monday Deals

One of the worst parts of colder weather is the effect it has on our skin. So why not stock up on customer-loved moisturizers while they're on sale? We're eyeing this one from L'Oréal Paris that's formulated with glycerin and collagen to add hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You can use it in the morning or at night for smoother skin. Nearly 35,000 shoppers have given the cream a five-star rating, with many noting that it moisturizes their skin but "doesn't feel heavy."

anti-aging roundup at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer, $8.98 (orig. $11.49); amazon.com

There's also a two-pack of Eucerin creams on sale for a little more than $6 apiece. The set comes with a day cream and a night cream for your face and neck. Both are packed with vitamin E to moisturize dry skin, but the night cream also contains a form of retinol, which can improve texture and the appearance of fine lines.

anti-aging roundup at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! Eucerin Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream Bundle, $13.28 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Best Facial Serum Cyber Monday Deals

Another way to lock in moisture on your skin is by using hyaluronic acid. The star ingredient does double duty, helping to plump the skin and fill fine lines and wrinkles. This serum from La Roche-Posay has two types of hyaluronic acid, along with vitamin B5 to moisturize skin for up to four hours, according to the brand. Use it on your face and neck before applying a moisturizer for an extra boost of hydration.

For those that are looking to address dark spots from sun damage or acne scars, consider the CeraVe Vitamin C Serum skincare set while it's 21 percent off. It comes with a bottle of the brand's Renewing serum and night cream. The serum has more than 23,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, who say in reviews that they see a "huge difference" in their skin over time thanks to its 10 percent pure vitamin C formulation. Although vitamin C can be a bit harsh, sometimes leading to peeling or redness, reviewers with sensitive skin and rosacea wrote that the formula "does not irritate" their skin.

anti-aging roundup at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! La Roche-Posay Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $43.19 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

anti-aging roundup at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! CeraVe Vitamin C Serum and Night Cream Skincare Set, $39.89 (orig. $50.67); amazon.com

Best Under-Eye Cream Cyber Monday Deals

The holidays can be stressful, so it's a great time to treat yourself to something you wouldn't normally buy. Under-eye creams might not come to mind when thinking about your regular skincare routine, but shoppers have dubbed this one from Colorscience "totally worth the money." Tap a small amount around the bottom of your eyelids and let the powerful ingredients (including glycerin, plant-based hyaluronic acid, and seawater) soak in.

"I'm almost 40 and I'm finally doing something about my fine lines and dark circles. This product is easy to use and works wonderfully," one reviewer wrote. "A little goes a long way too. I use it at night and in the morning and the skin around my eyes are more youthful looking."

Amazons Cyber Monday Popular Skincare
Amazon

Buy It! Colorscience Total 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy, $59.20 (orig. $74); amazon.com

We don't know how long these Cyber Monday discounts at Amazon will last, so add these customer-loved skincare finds while they're on sale for as little as $9. Shop more products below.

Amazons Cyber Monday Popular Skincare
Amazon

Buy It! Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer, $34.08 (orig. $39.08); amazon.com

anti-aging roundup at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! Roc Retinol Correxion Smoothing Serum, $19.33 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Amazons Cyber Monday Popular Skincare
Amazon

Buy It! Burt's Bees Retinol Alternative Firming Eye Cream, $11.97 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

