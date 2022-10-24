Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the Best 35

Shop Laneige lip masks, Revlon hair dryers, and Crest teeth whitening strips

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Deals Roundup Beauty Tout
Photo: Amazon

If you've been waiting for an opportunity to stock up on must-have beauty, you're in luck: Amazon just launched its second annual Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, and it's filled with discounts on everything from anti-aging creams to Oprah-approved electric toothbrushes.

You have two weeks (until November 6) to score deals in just about every beauty category, including skincare, makeup, oral care, fragrances, and hair care. Plenty of customer-loved and top-rated brands, like Revlon, L'Oréal, Laneige, Colgate, and Rimmel, are up for grabs. And while you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to access these prices, you can use your membership to unlock two-day shipping — that way, you can start using your new finds as soon as possible.

Prices start at just $3, and discounts are up to 65 percent off. For example, you're not going to want to miss out on grabbing this Cetaphil face wash while it's just $13, along with this Chi hair straightener that's nearly $50 off.

Keep scrolling to check out the best deals happening at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, and make sure to come back to this page often — we'll be updating it with more finds and seriously excellent discounts as the sale progresses.

Best Deals Roundup Beauty
Amazon

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Skincare Deals

Shoppers can discover plenty worth purchasing in the skincare department. Start by grabbing the L'Oréal Paris Eye Cream while it's marked down to just $12. The formula is light and non-greasy, designed to remove under-eye circles and puffiness. Plus, it instantly smooths fine lines and wrinkles and can be used on all skin types.

You'll also want to snag the Burt's Bees calming lotion while it's 31 percent off. The lotion moisturizes with a mix of rice extracts and aloe vera that's dermatologist-tested and -approved.

If you're looking to finally wrap your fingers around the ever-popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, scoop it up now. The overnight mask hydrates and moisturizes, leaving you with wonderfully soft and non-flaky lips. It's racked up over 12,000 perfect ratings from Amazon reviewers, with one user noting that it promotes "extreme healing."

Finally, don't miss out on picking up some acne-fighting products, like the Differin Gel Acne Treatment. The cream clears breakouts before they start and prevents new acne from forming. Shoppers will be pleased to hear that the formula is free of oil, alcohol, and fragrances, and according to the brand, it promoted up to 87 percent reduction in breakouts after 12 weeks. While you're at it, grab the $6 Amazon Basics Daily Acne Control Cleanser, which helps you fight acne every time you wash your face.

Best Deals Roundup Beauty
Amazon

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Makeup Deals

On the makeup side, don't overlook the Garnier facial cleanser and makeup remover, which is just now $16 for two bottles. This gentle yet mighty remover aids in releasing heavy makeup — even waterproof formulas. Plus, it's safe to use around your eyes and lips.

Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the Garnier micellar water, with over 26,000 of them giving it a five-star review. One user said it's "like magic," while another wrote: "I wish I had found this product sooner; it is moisturizing [and] removes waterproof mascara easily."

Those looking for everyday cosmetics have much to choose from as well. Grab the Rimmel Retroglam Mascara while it's just $3, along with the L'Oréal face primer that smooths lines and blurs pores. One five-star reviewer remarked, "This feels like you are applying butter to your face."

Best Deals Roundup Beauty
Amazon

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Oral Care Deals

Oral care is just as necessary as skin care, which means you'll certainly want to pick up toothpaste, whitening products, and more from this sale. Start by scoring the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush while it's 50 percent off. The toothbrush produces up to 40,000 vibrations per minute and comes with four settings designed to remove plaque and prevent gingivitis. It's netted over 67,000 perfect ratings, with one shopper explaining that it provides a "very thorough cleaning."

While you're at it, you can also stock up on some necessities, including a three-pack of Tom's toothpaste for only $19, a box of Crest 3D Whitestrips, and a water flosser that shoppers say is a "great addition" to their oral hygiene routine.

Best Deals Roundup Beauty
Amazon

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Hair Care Deals

There are plenty of hair care products to shop during the Amazon beauty sale, including those from customer-loved brands like Revlon and Olaplex. On the appliance side, shoppers should check out the Conair ceramic hot rollers while they're just $25, along with the Chi flat iron that instantly creates silky-straight hair. Reviewers call it the "best flat iron ever," so it's worth checking out while it's 47 percent off.

Plus, consider the Ogx Locking and Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream while it's just $7, along with the customer-loved Sun Bum Sea Spray that reviewers say "adds volume to fine, thin hair."

Best Deals Roundup Beauty
Amazon

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Indie Beauty Deals

If you're unaware, Amazon has an entire section dedicated to indie beauty, and it's overflowing with new and emerging beauty brands. Its selection is ever-changing, allowing you to discover new favorites. And right now, so much of it is on sale.

Make sure to grab the Nooni Korean Lip Oil while it's just $10: It has soothing apple water that helps remove dead skin and moisturize, so lips appear smooth and plump with continued use. You can also grab this vegan hair growth oil that nourishes your scalp to strengthen roots and thicken hair, along with this now-$10 brown sugar body scrub that reviewers say "smells good" and makes your skin feel "so smooth."

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Keep scrolling for more of what to buy from the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Sale!

Best Deals Roundup Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Cetaphil Face Wash, $13.37 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Best Deals Roundup Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Tinted Moisturizer, $8.72 with coupon (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Best Deals Roundup Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit, $24.70 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Best Deals Roundup Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Chi Spin N Curl, $68.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Best Deals Roundup Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Liaison Lash Bond Eyelash Growth Serum, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Amazon Prime member deals
Attention, Prime Members! Here Are All of the Prime Early Access Deals Included in Your Subscription
Amazon Prime Best 100 Deals
Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the 290 Best Deals
Bethenny Frankel, Bliss Cloud 9 Body Lotion Weightless Moisture
9 Affordable Drugstore Beauty Buys That Bethenny Frankel Swears By
Laneige Lip Mask
This Hydrating Lip Mask Sold Out During Prime Day, but It's Back in Stock for the Prime Early Access Sale
Roundup of Last-Minute Deals
52 Last-Minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Finds to Add to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
mandy moore tula eyebalm
The Caffeinated Eye Balm Mandy Moore Uses and Thousands of Shoppers Love Is Still on Sale at Amazon
Amazon post Prime sale deals
After Amazon's Prime Day 2, These 49 Noteworthy Deals Are Still Available to Shop
All the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50
All the Best Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $18
Deals Under $25 PEAS
The 50 Best Deals You Can Snag for Under $25 During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Weekend Sale Roundup
Missed Amazon Prime Day? You Can Still Score Amazing Deals from Madewell, Ulta, Target, and More
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Isn't Over — You Can Still Grab Tons of Outlet Deals Starting at $4
amazon prime holiday gifts
Start Holiday Shopping Early with These Gift-Worthy Finds That Are All Under $100 at Amazon's Fall Prime Day Sale
Shopbop Beauty Launch PEOPLE Editor Picks
Shopbop Beauty Is Officially Here, and This Is What PEOPLE Editors Have in Their Carts
Early Outlet Store Deals Roundup Tout
The First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Starts This Month — but These Major Amazon Outlet Deals Are Available Now
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington's Gorgeous Emmys Glow Was Thanks to These 6 Under-$20 Skincare and Makeup Products
Beauty Awards 2021- Makeup
PEOPLE's Beauty Awards 2021: 50 Best Drugstore Products of the Year