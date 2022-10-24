If you've been waiting for an opportunity to stock up on must-have beauty, you're in luck: Amazon just launched its second annual Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, and it's filled with discounts on everything from anti-aging creams to Oprah-approved electric toothbrushes.

You have two weeks (until November 6) to score deals in just about every beauty category, including skincare, makeup, oral care, fragrances, and hair care. Plenty of customer-loved and top-rated brands, like Revlon, L'Oréal, Laneige, Colgate, and Rimmel, are up for grabs. And while you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to access these prices, you can use your membership to unlock two-day shipping — that way, you can start using your new finds as soon as possible.

Prices start at just $3, and discounts are up to 65 percent off. For example, you're not going to want to miss out on grabbing this Cetaphil face wash while it's just $13, along with this Chi hair straightener that's nearly $50 off.

Keep scrolling to check out the best deals happening at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, and make sure to come back to this page often — we'll be updating it with more finds and seriously excellent discounts as the sale progresses.

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Skincare Deals

Shoppers can discover plenty worth purchasing in the skincare department. Start by grabbing the L'Oréal Paris Eye Cream while it's marked down to just $12. The formula is light and non-greasy, designed to remove under-eye circles and puffiness. Plus, it instantly smooths fine lines and wrinkles and can be used on all skin types.

You'll also want to snag the Burt's Bees calming lotion while it's 31 percent off. The lotion moisturizes with a mix of rice extracts and aloe vera that's dermatologist-tested and -approved.

If you're looking to finally wrap your fingers around the ever-popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, scoop it up now. The overnight mask hydrates and moisturizes, leaving you with wonderfully soft and non-flaky lips. It's racked up over 12,000 perfect ratings from Amazon reviewers, with one user noting that it promotes "extreme healing."

Finally, don't miss out on picking up some acne-fighting products, like the Differin Gel Acne Treatment. The cream clears breakouts before they start and prevents new acne from forming. Shoppers will be pleased to hear that the formula is free of oil, alcohol, and fragrances, and according to the brand, it promoted up to 87 percent reduction in breakouts after 12 weeks. While you're at it, grab the $6 Amazon Basics Daily Acne Control Cleanser, which helps you fight acne every time you wash your face.

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Makeup Deals

On the makeup side, don't overlook the Garnier facial cleanser and makeup remover, which is just now $16 for two bottles. This gentle yet mighty remover aids in releasing heavy makeup — even waterproof formulas. Plus, it's safe to use around your eyes and lips.

Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the Garnier micellar water, with over 26,000 of them giving it a five-star review. One user said it's "like magic," while another wrote: "I wish I had found this product sooner; it is moisturizing [and] removes waterproof mascara easily."

Those looking for everyday cosmetics have much to choose from as well. Grab the Rimmel Retroglam Mascara while it's just $3, along with the L'Oréal face primer that smooths lines and blurs pores. One five-star reviewer remarked, "This feels like you are applying butter to your face."

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Oral Care Deals

Oral care is just as necessary as skin care, which means you'll certainly want to pick up toothpaste, whitening products, and more from this sale. Start by scoring the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush while it's 50 percent off. The toothbrush produces up to 40,000 vibrations per minute and comes with four settings designed to remove plaque and prevent gingivitis. It's netted over 67,000 perfect ratings, with one shopper explaining that it provides a "very thorough cleaning."

While you're at it, you can also stock up on some necessities, including a three-pack of Tom's toothpaste for only $19, a box of Crest 3D Whitestrips, and a water flosser that shoppers say is a "great addition" to their oral hygiene routine.

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Hair Care Deals

There are plenty of hair care products to shop during the Amazon beauty sale, including those from customer-loved brands like Revlon and Olaplex. On the appliance side, shoppers should check out the Conair ceramic hot rollers while they're just $25, along with the Chi flat iron that instantly creates silky-straight hair. Reviewers call it the "best flat iron ever," so it's worth checking out while it's 47 percent off.

Plus, consider the Ogx Locking and Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream while it's just $7, along with the customer-loved Sun Bum Sea Spray that reviewers say "adds volume to fine, thin hair."

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Indie Beauty Deals

If you're unaware, Amazon has an entire section dedicated to indie beauty, and it's overflowing with new and emerging beauty brands. Its selection is ever-changing, allowing you to discover new favorites. And right now, so much of it is on sale.

Make sure to grab the Nooni Korean Lip Oil while it's just $10: It has soothing apple water that helps remove dead skin and moisturize, so lips appear smooth and plump with continued use. You can also grab this vegan hair growth oil that nourishes your scalp to strengthen roots and thicken hair, along with this now-$10 brown sugar body scrub that reviewers say "smells good" and makes your skin feel "so smooth."

Keep scrolling for more of what to buy from the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Sale!

