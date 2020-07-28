Gabrielle Union Just Shared Her Favorite Body Scrub for Smooth Skin

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Last Halloween, Gabrielle Union twinned with her daughter in matching Clover cheer uniforms, just like the one she wore on the set of Bring It On in the early aughts. But what caught our attention even more than the adorable duo is the fact that Union looks almost exactly the same as she did two decades ago. So needless to say, Union is s one celebrity whose ageless beauty has us on the edge of our seats for any and all anti-aging secrets she’s willing to share with us.

Luckily, that day has arrived. As the subject of The Strategist’s latest “Can’t Live Without” feature, Union shared some of her favorite things with readers, one of which was this exfoliating body scrub we couldn’t add to our cart fast enough.

“I get most beauty product recommendations from my makeup artist. I’m with her 12 to 16 hours a day for months at a time when I’m working, so we’re just always talking about products. She suggested this to me at a time when my skin was so dry it was literally cracking…” she told The Strategist. “It removes all of my dead skin, and I feel so hydrated after.”

Unlike many scrubs, the vegan formula is suitable for all skin types and helps to promote deep hydration while gently exfoliating at the same time. According to both Union and the all-natural beauty line, it’s perfect for restoring dry or rough skin into a smooth texture and a renewed, balanced feel.

What’s more, Credo Beauty stands behind its promise to only carry clean and natural brands who are transparent about their ingredients. This means that every product’s formula is clearly listed up front, listed so there’s never anything harmful hiding out. Like all products from Beneath Your Mask, this exfoliating scrub is organic and free of phosphates, parabens, and sulfates.

It’s not just Union who swears by the scrub, either. Among Credo Beauty shoppers who’ve raved about the exfoliant, one said, “Since I've turned 30, I have had issues with my skin. I use the scrub once a week and my skin has never felt so smooth and exfoliated.”

With summer in full swing, there’s no time like the present to invest in a hydrating and anti-aging addition to your skincare routine. Take a page out of Union’s expert book and snag the all-natural exfoliant for yourself.