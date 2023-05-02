I Can't Stop Buying Ashley Tisdale's Vegan Body Wash, Whose Cozy Fragrance Lasts All Day

I use it as a body wash, bubble bath, and shaving cream

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple

Published on May 2, 2023 07:00 AM

Photo: People / Marcus Millan

One of life's greatest pleasures is taking a bath. Before moving into my current apartment, I made sure the apartment I rented had a tub for that very reason.

In my humble opinion, a wonderful bath is only as great as the products you use — particularly ones that feel luxurious but don't break the bank. For me, that go-to product is the Being Frenshe Renewing and Hydrating Body Wash, specifically in the cashmere vanilla scent. I use it as a body wash, bubble bath, and in place of shaving cream.

For the uninitiated, Being Frenshe is a Target-exclusive wellness brand by Ashley Tisdale, which was a quick buy for me back when it was released last July. The brand consists of various bath, body, and wellness products, including lotions, scrubs, candles, and more, all of which are made with vegan, clean ingredients. The best part? Despite the brand's low, affordable price, everything smells expensive.

Being Frenshe Renewing and Hydrating Body Wash with Niacinamide
Target

Buy It! Being Frenshe Renewing and Hydrating Body Wash, $10.99; target.com

As a shopping writer, I've tested loads of beauty products, and several months ago, I tried this body wash and have not stopped buying it since. The first time I used the renewing body wash, the warm and delicious scent of vanilla and toasted jasmine rice lasted hours on my skin post-shower. When I emerged from the shower, I didn't have to proceed with my usual spritz of perfume — it already smelled like I was wearing some. Not only was the long-lasting scent a huge win for me, but it left my skin feeling soft and moisturized thanks to its blend of oat extract (an ingredient I love for my sensitive skin) and pro-vitamin B5.

I've been complimented countless times on its scent, making me a repeat customer. I also own several other products from the line, including the Hair, Body, and Linen Mist, cashmere vanilla candle, and body lotion. My personal hack is to layer the mist over the body wash when I get out of the shower for even longer scent-staying power; it's so powerful that I've noticed it lingers on my clothes and hair a whole day later.

Being Frenshe Hair, Body & Linen Mist Body Spray with Essential Oils
Target

Buy It! Being Frenshe Hair, Body, and Linen Mist Body Spray, $14.99; target.com

Tisdale's line comes in five scents, including lavender and citrus amber, so you can test all of them out and find your favorite. Make sure to pick up at least one bottle of my favorite body wash, then keep scrolling to shop for other bath and body care products to revitalize your shower and bath regimen — exclusively available at Target.

Being Frenshe Milky Hydrating Lotion for Dry Skin
Target

Buy It! Being Frenshe Milky Hydrating Lotion, $14.99; target.com

Being Frenshe Coconut & Soy Wax Reset Candle
Target

Buy It! Being Frenshe Coconut and Soy Wax Reset Candle, $13.99; target.com

Being Frenshe Shea Butter with Jojoba and Radiance Oil
Target

Buy It! Being Frenshe Shea Butter Radiance Oil for Dry Skin and Hair, $16.99; target.com

