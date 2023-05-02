Lifestyle Beauty I Can't Stop Buying Ashley Tisdale's Vegan Body Wash, Whose Cozy Fragrance Lasts All Day I use it as a body wash, bubble bath, and shaving cream By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Instagram Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 2, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Marcus Millan One of life's greatest pleasures is taking a bath. Before moving into my current apartment, I made sure the apartment I rented had a tub for that very reason. In my humble opinion, a wonderful bath is only as great as the products you use — particularly ones that feel luxurious but don't break the bank. For me, that go-to product is the Being Frenshe Renewing and Hydrating Body Wash, specifically in the cashmere vanilla scent. I use it as a body wash, bubble bath, and in place of shaving cream. For the uninitiated, Being Frenshe is a Target-exclusive wellness brand by Ashley Tisdale, which was a quick buy for me back when it was released last July. The brand consists of various bath, body, and wellness products, including lotions, scrubs, candles, and more, all of which are made with vegan, clean ingredients. The best part? Despite the brand's low, affordable price, everything smells expensive. Target Buy It! Being Frenshe Renewing and Hydrating Body Wash, $10.99; target.com I Bought the Viral Owala Water Bottle Before It Was Everywhere — and the Unique Spout Makes All the Difference As a shopping writer, I've tested loads of beauty products, and several months ago, I tried this body wash and have not stopped buying it since. The first time I used the renewing body wash, the warm and delicious scent of vanilla and toasted jasmine rice lasted hours on my skin post-shower. When I emerged from the shower, I didn't have to proceed with my usual spritz of perfume — it already smelled like I was wearing some. Not only was the long-lasting scent a huge win for me, but it left my skin feeling soft and moisturized thanks to its blend of oat extract (an ingredient I love for my sensitive skin) and pro-vitamin B5. I've been complimented countless times on its scent, making me a repeat customer. I also own several other products from the line, including the Hair, Body, and Linen Mist, cashmere vanilla candle, and body lotion. My personal hack is to layer the mist over the body wash when I get out of the shower for even longer scent-staying power; it's so powerful that I've noticed it lingers on my clothes and hair a whole day later. Target Buy It! Being Frenshe Hair, Body, and Linen Mist Body Spray, $14.99; target.com Tisdale's line comes in five scents, including lavender and citrus amber, so you can test all of them out and find your favorite. Make sure to pick up at least one bottle of my favorite body wash, then keep scrolling to shop for other bath and body care products to revitalize your shower and bath regimen — exclusively available at Target. Target Buy It! Being Frenshe Milky Hydrating Lotion, $14.99; target.com Target Buy It! Being Frenshe Coconut and Soy Wax Reset Candle, $13.99; target.com Target Buy It! Being Frenshe Shea Butter Radiance Oil for Dry Skin and Hair, $16.99; target.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Top-Rated Non-Slip Rug Gripper That 'Sticks Like Glue' Is on Sale at Amazon You Have 48 Hours to Save on Hundreds of Pet Products at Amazon, Including Comfy Beds, Treats, and Toys We Think These Are the Best Oversized Bath Towels You Can Buy — and They're 50% Off Today