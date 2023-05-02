I Can't Stop Buying Ashley Tisdale's Vegan Body Wash, Whose Cozy Fragrance Lasts All Day

One of life's greatest pleasures is taking a bath. Before moving into my current apartment, I made sure the apartment I rented had a tub for that very reason.

In my humble opinion, a wonderful bath is only as great as the products you use — particularly ones that feel luxurious but don't break the bank. For me, that go-to product is the Being Frenshe Renewing and Hydrating Body Wash, specifically in the cashmere vanilla scent. I use it as a body wash, bubble bath, and in place of shaving cream.

For the uninitiated, Being Frenshe is a Target-exclusive wellness brand by Ashley Tisdale, which was a quick buy for me back when it was released last July. The brand consists of various bath, body, and wellness products, including lotions, scrubs, candles, and more, all of which are made with vegan, clean ingredients. The best part? Despite the brand's low, affordable price, everything smells expensive.

As a shopping writer, I've tested loads of beauty products, and several months ago, I tried this body wash and have not stopped buying it since. The first time I used the renewing body wash, the warm and delicious scent of vanilla and toasted jasmine rice lasted hours on my skin post-shower. When I emerged from the shower, I didn't have to proceed with my usual spritz of perfume — it already smelled like I was wearing some. Not only was the long-lasting scent a huge win for me, but it left my skin feeling soft and moisturized thanks to its blend of oat extract (an ingredient I love for my sensitive skin) and pro-vitamin B5.

I've been complimented countless times on its scent, making me a repeat customer. I also own several other products from the line, including the Hair, Body, and Linen Mist, cashmere vanilla candle, and body lotion. My personal hack is to layer the mist over the body wash when I get out of the shower for even longer scent-staying power; it's so powerful that I've noticed it lingers on my clothes and hair a whole day later.

Tisdale's line comes in five scents, including lavender and citrus amber, so you can test all of them out and find your favorite. Make sure to pick up at least one bottle of my favorite body wash, then keep scrolling to shop for other bath and body care products to revitalize your shower and bath regimen — exclusively available at Target.

