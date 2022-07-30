10 Beauty Products You Should Be Buying on Amazon, According to Becca Tilley

First up, the viral lip mask that shoppers, editors, and celebrities can't get enough of. The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has racked up over 7,500 five-star ratings, and it's so popular, it sold out during Amazon Prime Day. Luckily, it's back in stock now, and not only does Tilley count it as one of her staple beauty buys, but even Kendall Jenner and Brooke Shields are fans. Jenner keeps it in her purse, and she says it looks "shiny and pretty," and "feels really nice."