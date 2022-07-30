10 Beauty Products You Should Be Buying on Amazon, According to Becca Tilley
You can find anything you need on Amazon, from pretty dresses to top-rated vacuums to the next book on your reading list. But one of the most convenient categories you may want to start shopping at the retailer? Beauty products.
Instead of making a trip to your local drugstore or waiting in a long line at a popular brick-and-mortar shop, it's so much easier to stock up on your tried-and-true makeup, skincare, and hair products online. Take it from Bachelor Nation alum Becca Tilley, 33, who does her beauty hauls at Amazon.
Tilley, who appeared on Seasons 19 and 20 of The Bachelor, recently shared her go-to beauty buys from Amazon during a livestream, and her lineup features a mix of both affordable and big ticket items, like this $11 nail polish and the coveted Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Of Tilley's 29 must-have picks, we rounded up 10 that are all $50 or less.
Shop Becca Tilley's Top Amazon Beauty Buys:
- Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, $7.97 (orig. $10.49)
- OPI Nail Lacquer, $10.49
- Cetaphil Body Moisturizer, $15.52
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $20.70
- Milk Makeup Lip and Cheek, $21 (orig. $28.99)
- Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50, $22
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24
- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb, $24
- K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask, $29
- Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand, $50 (orig. $66.96)
First up, the viral lip mask that shoppers, editors, and celebrities can't get enough of. The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has racked up over 7,500 five-star ratings, and it's so popular, it sold out during Amazon Prime Day. Luckily, it's back in stock now, and not only does Tilley count it as one of her staple beauty buys, but even Kendall Jenner and Brooke Shields are fans. Jenner keeps it in her purse, and she says it looks "shiny and pretty," and "feels really nice."
Hurry and snag this best-selling lip mask that will keep your lips "moist from sunup to sundown" before it inevitably sells out again.
If you follow Tilley on social media, you've probably noticed her full, nicely-shaped eyebrows. Well, today's your lucky day, because she revealed her secret for achieving the look: this matte brow pencil, which you can snag for $21. More than 19,000 Amazon customers have given it a perfect rating, and reviewers who have been swearing by it for years claim it's the "only brow pencil [they'll] ever use," because the "precise" results are unmatched.
Tilley's beauty haul is chock-full of customer-loved products, like this $16 drugstore body lotion from Rachel Brosnahan's favorite skincare brand, this everyday sunscreen from Supergoop, a brand both Sydney Sweeney and Lady Gaga have praised, and a makeup remover with more than 38,000 perfect ratings, which is on sale for just $8.
Below, shop more of Becca Tilley's affordable must-have beauty products from Amazon, and cross "go to the drugstore" off of your to-do list. Plus, check out Tilley's other livestream with girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko, where the couple (who went public with their relationship in May) revealed their favorite fashion and beauty products at Amazon for Pride Month.
