Shoppers say they notice a difference in their skin in as little as three days

People on TikTok Deem This Vitamin C Serum the ‘Best’ — and It’s on Sale with This Hidden Amazon Coupon

TikTokers love a good beauty product, especially if it makes them glow. So it's no surprise that BeautyStat's mega popular vitamin C serum has been making rounds on the platform.

The Universal C Skin Refiner is known for its potent, gentle, and effective formula. Made with 20 percent vitamin C, EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate, an antioxidant found in green tea), and squalene oil, the dermatologist-approved serum promises to soothe skin, brighten and even skin tone, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Since its launch in July 2019, the brand (which was founded by a cosmetic chemist) has sold over 250,000 bottles, and it's been named one of the best skincare products by Women's Wear Daily.

Now, the Universal C Skin Refiner has risen to TikTok fame. The hashtag #beautystat, a majority of whose videos talk about the serum, has 1.8 million views to date, and creators claim the serum is the "best on the market." A bottle usually costs $80, but you can get it for 25 percent off on Amazon through Sunday by clipping a coupon at checkout.

Amazon shoppers say the serum works so well, they notice a difference in a short amount of time, from a week to as little as three days.

"This product is amazing! After using this the first time, I immediately saw a difference," one customer wrote. "My face looked firmer and brighter. I was shocked because I've tried so many different serums, moisturizers, and products with vitamin C, and this honestly is amazing — the must-have product. I will not buy anything else after using this."

Keep in mind you can only snag 25 percent off the BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner until Sunday, so make sure to grab yours before the price shoots back up. Below, shop more BeautyStat products on sale.

