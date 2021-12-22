Hurry, You Can Still Snag Tons of Last-Minute Beauty Gift Sets on Sale at Nordstrom
There are just three days left until Christmas. And if you're struggling to secure the final last-minute gifts left on your list, you might feel slightly overwhelmed. So, take a breath and head to Nordstrom. Right now, there are hundreds of beauty products marked down, including festive gift sets that will look great under the tree.
Even though some products might be delivered after Christmas, you can still order online and use Nordstrom's in-store pickup option to make sure the presents get wrapped and ready on time. Or you can always opt to keep the goodies for yourself. After all, you deserve a reward for all of the shopping you've accomplished this season. Ahead, we've rounded up 29 gifts you can still snag for the holiday season while prices are low.
The beauty enthusiasts on your gift list will love these holiday sets from brands like Nars, Bobbi Brown, and It Cosmetics. One giftable makeup find is the Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Mini Lipstick Set. It comes with three travel-sized tubes of luxuriously creamy and long-lasting Maestro lip shades. And if you have a friend who tends to rack up makeup sponges, grab a set of Beauty Blender sponges for them to replenish their stock. The sponges absorb foundations and apply them smoothly across the skin.
Best Makeup Gift Sets at Nordstrom
- Mac Cosmetics Tiny Tricks Mini Lipstick Set, $20.63 (orig. $27.50)
- Too Faced Stuff My Stocking Full Size Mascara and Lip Plumper Set, $22.40 (orig. $32.00)
- Nars Unwrapped Lipstick Set, $39 (orig. $49)
- Bobbi Brown Holiday Highlights Deluxe Set, $69.30 (orig. $99)
- Beauty Blender Makeup Sponge Set, $24.50 (orig. $35)
- Mac Cosmetics Wave Your Wand Brush Set, $37.13 (orig. $49.50)
- Bobbi Brown x Ulla Johnson Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick, $23.80 (orig. $34)
- Too Faced Travel Size Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper Ornament, $11.20 (orig. $16)
- It Cosmetics Superhero Superstar Lash, Liner, and Brow Set, $21 (orig. 35)
Anyone who lives and breathes skincare knows that when the best anti-aging and glowing skin products go on sale, you grab them. One deal you don't want to miss is this holiday set from L'Occitane. The set has a best-selling almond scented body oil, hand cream, and milk concentrate that all hydrate the skin, leaving it silky soft.
While you're browsing through the skincare sets, be sure to add Tula's Glow with Confidence set to you cart — it's filled with shopper-loved favorites like the Purifying Face Cleanser, Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum, and 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream to help skin glow.
Best Skincare Gift Sets at Nordstrom
- Fresh Full Size Hesperides Body Wash and Lotion Duo, $32 (orig. $40)
- Mario Badescu Rose Hydration Set, $8.40 (orig. $12)
- Kiehl's Hydration Starter Set, $16.50 (orig. $22)
- Herbivore Botanicals Moment of Clarity Set, $30 (orig. $50)
- Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Set, $120 (orig. $160)
- Tula Glow With Confidence Set, $72 (orig. $96)
- Kopari Champagne Cheers Body and Lip Set, $16.10 (orig. $23)
- Glamglow Glow Diggers Skin Care Set, $19.50 (orig. $39)
- Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim Nutriplenish Essentials Set, $58.40 (orig. $73)
- Lancer Skincare Rapid Results Set, $37.50 (orig. $50)
- Strivectin Tightening Skin Care Set, $66.75 (orig. $89)
- Patchology Wish List Skin Care Essentials Set, $40 (orig. $50)
- Murad Glow Anywhere Skin Care Set, $18.20 (orig. $26)
- Omorovicza Glow Discovery Set, $157.50 (orig. $210)
- Rodial Bee Venom Eye Cream, $115.50 (orig. $165)
Anyone who loves to host needs a statement candle on display. This year give the gift of a long-lasting and intricately crafted candle like this one from Voluspa. Not only does the bold jar inspired by Japanese art stand out, but the notes of apple and clover it offers are sure to catch your attention. It's one of many scented candles on sale at Nordstrom right now.
Best Fragrance and Candle Gifts at Nordstrom
- P.F. Candle Co. Spruce Soy Candle, $15 (orig. $20)
- Apotheke Charred Fig Candle, $14.30 (orig. $19)
- Cheeky A Little Moody Candle, $28.80 (orig. $48)
- Heirloomed Collection Merry Christmas Candle, $21 (orig. $28)
- Atelier Cologne Bois Blonds Cologne Absolue, $56–$164 (orig. $80–$235)
