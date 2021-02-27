This Anti-Aging Skincare Brand Is So Popular on Amazon, One Product Sells Every Minute

One brand that has held down the fort in Amazon's best-sellers charts is Baebody, which is so popular that it sells one product every minute, according to the brand. While it has various skincare and haircare items in its lineup, it's perhaps best known for its brightening eye gel, which has over 12,000 five-star ratings. Thanks to that high number, the gel is the highest-rated eye treatment on the site, and it's consistently in the top three best-selling eye treatment gels.