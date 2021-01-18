7,000 People (Including Jennifer Aniston) Are Obsessed with This $7 Moisturizing Body Wash

Formulated with natural oils and rich emollients, the body wash cleanses skin as it restores moisture. Its star ingredient is oatmeal, which has anti-inflammatory properties commonly known to treat dry, irritated skin. Because of this, the moisturizing body wash is safe for sensitive skin. Plus, it's soap- and dye-free, and it has a calming scent that one reviewer says is like "walking through an enchanted forest by a babbling brook."