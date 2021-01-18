7,000 People (Including Jennifer Aniston) Are Obsessed with This $7 Moisturizing Body Wash

If you're struggling with dry skin this winter, it's time to reconsider your shower routine. Instead of slathering on lotion right after bathing, you could use an in-shower product that achieves a similarly hydrating effect. Moisturizing body washes contain ingredients that nourish and soothe dry skin and help prevent future moisture loss. Amazon shoppers love one version in particular: the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash.
Formulated with natural oils and rich emollients, the body wash cleanses skin as it restores moisture. Its star ingredient is oatmeal, which has anti-inflammatory properties commonly known to treat dry, irritated skin. Because of this, the moisturizing body wash is safe for sensitive skin. Plus, it's soap- and dye-free, and it has a calming scent that one reviewer says is like "walking through an enchanted forest by a babbling brook."
Application is easy: Simply shake the bottle, work the body wash into a lather all over your skin, and rinse off afterwards. Thanks to the body wash's creamy consistency, you can even use it to shave — reviewers attest that their skin feels "silky-smooth" afterwards.
"Extraordinary product," a reviewer said. "I'm in my sixties and have tried many body washes over the years. The quality and luxuriousness of this body wash is hard to understand unless you try it. In addition to feeling thick and silky, it sudses easily, rinses clean, leaves your skin so soft, and smells really fresh. Using this body wash is like a spa experience."
Things that provide "a spa experience" are often pricey, but Aveeno's body wash costs just $7. It's the kind of quality that's come to be expected from Aveeno, a drugstore skincare brand that Jennifer Aniston has been using for over 35 years. In fact, several shoppers call out Aniston in their reviews.
"I love Jennifer Aniston, but I always wondered if this product was all it's cracked up to be," one said. "I finally tried it, and I am so happy! A little goes a long way, leaving my skin so soft with no itching."
Add the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash to your skincare routine if lotions and creams just aren't cutting it. With thousands of Amazon shoppers (plus Jennifer Aniston) singing its praises, the $7 shower product officially is a hit. Shop the body wash below.
