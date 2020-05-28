This Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Launched an Anti-Aging Hand Cream — but You Can Only Shop It Here

If your hand cream hasn’t been as effective as you’d want it to be, this new launch from Augustinus Bader just might do the trick.

The celeb-loved beauty brand, known for its high end, anti-aging “The Cream” face cream, has added a hand treatment to its lineup. Formulated with shea butter, honey, white peony extract, and the same skin-renewing amino acids and vitamins used in the brand’s face cream, The Hand Treatment promises to leave hands moisturized and younger looking. Augustinus Bader says to think of it less as a hand cream and more as “skincare for the skin on your hands.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The replenishing cream is exclusively available at luxury beauty retailer Violet Grey for $50.

Image zoom AUGUSTINUS BADER

Buy It! Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment, $50; violetgrey.com

Even though anti-aging creams are often created for the face, using one on your hands is just as (if not more) important. Since the skin on our hands is thin, signs of aging — like wrinkles and dark spots — can appear faster there than other areas.

Augustinus Bader’s face cream, which has been backed by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Victoria Beckham, is also available at Violet Grey. It’s made with a unique “Trigger Factor Complex” made up of amino acids, vitamins, and synthesized molecules that help reduce signs of aging by regenerating the skin’s stem cells. If you don’t want to invest in the full-sized bottle, Violet Grey offers a smaller size exclusive to the site for $85.

Image zoom AUGUSTINUS BADER

Buy It! Augustinus Bader The Cream, 30 ml, $265; violetgrey.com; Augustinus Bader The Cream, 15 ml, $85; violetgrey.com