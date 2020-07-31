This Dermatologist-Approved Razor Has Sold Out 5 Times — and It’s Only $9

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There are few things more satisfying than a smooth shave, but one of them is finding the right method to give you that smooth-as-butter shave. Waxing is a no-no for many who don’t want to withstand that toe-curling pain, and while drugstore razors seem like an easy option, they’re often overpriced (and frankly just don’t do the best job). So what if we were to tell you that an affordable, heavy-duty yet gentle razor actually exists? We thought you’d be all ears now.

Enter: Athena Club’s dermatologist-approved razor that’s going to change the way you think (and feel) about shaving for good. It has more than 1,200 five-star reviews and averages a 4.9-star rating, but if the numbers aren’t enough to convince you to give it a try, a breakdown of its smart design certainly will.

Athena Club’s best-selling razor seamlessly fits into your hand thanks to its innovative, curved handle that’s easy to hold and won’t slip mid-shave (especially important since said slippage often leads to those pesky, painful cuts). Its five-blade cartridges aren’t just any old cartridges, either. Rather, each one is made with (five) blades that are cushioned with skin guards that, well, guard the skin, while still giving you the cleanest shave yet — meaning razor burn will become a thing of the past.

Buy It! The Razor Kit, $9; athenaclub.com

Anyone with sensitive skin knows the pain that often comes with shaving, but this razor is here to eliminate that for good. Its blades are enhanced with a soothing shea butter and a one-of-a-kind, water-activated serum that even the most cut-prone skin will be able to tolerate. The best part, though, is that shaving cream isn’t really needed with this razor thanks to the built-in formula in the cartridges. Game-changing.

Shoppers who have taken the razor out for a glide can’t stop raving about how great it works. In fact, it’s so popular it’s sold out five times since first launching in December 2019. What’s more, plenty have crowned it the best razor out there.

“I have used expensive drugstore replacement blades forever. I thought that was just how it had to be,” said one reviewer. “I finally tried Athena Club razors and I was blown away! Not only were they more affordable, the shaving experience is light-years better! It glides so smoothly over my legs that I thought it might not be shaving! But sure enough — silky smooth skin.”

Athena Club’s razor kit is subscription-based, but don’t let this idea deter you from trying it. You’re always going to need cartridge replacements, right? Athena Club makes your life easier by sending the replacements right to your door at your chosen frequency.

The starter kit goes for a cool $9 and comes with two five-blade cartridges, the razor handle, and a magnetic hook to store your razor on. After you select your color (there are six beautiful ones to pick from), you’ll be guided through a short survey asking how often you shave and how often you’d like to receive replacement heads. Depending on the frequency you choose, the blades vary in price from $2.25 to $3 a pop — way better than the upwards of $6 you pay at drugstores, right?

If you’re done spending hundreds a month on subpar shaving supplies, we hear you, and we think you’ll have a super smooth relationship with Athena Club’s best-selling razor.