Thousands of People Rely on This Self-Care Brand to Tackle Everything from Aging Skin to Achy Feet
In the market for a little self-care? This wellness brand has you covered from head to toe.
While Asutra has been around since 2015, the brand has risen in popularity over the last few years, from Venus Williams becoming its chief brand officer in 2019 to its recent launch at Target. Plus, tons of Amazon shoppers have been relying on Asutra to tackle everything from aging skin to aches and pains — its products have racked up thousands of positive reviews from customers.
The brand has a wide variety in its product lineup, which includes aromatherapy mists, pain-relieving sprays and lotions, anti-aging serums, and body scrubs. One of its most popular products on Amazon is the Topical Magnesium Chloride Oil Spray, which has over 4,400 five-star ratings. Made with magnesium, which is often used for pain management, the spray targets everything from joint pain to headaches and even promotes more restful sleep. According to the brand, Williams uses Asutra's magnesium line to "recharge" her body after working out.
Buy It! Asutra Topical Magnesium Chloride Oil Spray, $12.99; amazon.com or $14.99; target.com
One shopper who suffers from leg cramps and other body aches said they've purchased the oil multiple times. After spraying, they wrote "in twenty minutes, more or less, the pain dissipates and I am able to sleep. The skin on my legs and feet appears more supple. This took a good long while to notice, but it is certainly a plus."
In addition to its pain-relieving products, customers also rave about Asutra's anti-aging face serums, which include a vitamin C serum for brightening, a hyaluronic acid serum for hydrating, and a retinol serum for regenerating. Williams uses all three serums in her skincare routine, applying the vitamin C and hyaluronic acid in the morning, and the retinol at night. Amazon shoppers particularly love the retinol serum, saying it's done everything from reducing fine lines and pore size to eliminating age spots.
One customer who used it for a year even provided before and after photos, saying it "almost completely reduced" their wrinkles on their neck and around their mouth.
Buy It! Asutra Anti-Aging 2.5% Retinol Serum, $14.99; amazon.com
We're not sure about you, but we're totally ready for a soothing spa weekend with Asutra. Shop the rest of the brand on Amazon here.
