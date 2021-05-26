Thousands of People Rely on This Self-Care Brand to Tackle Everything from Aging Skin to Achy Feet

In addition to its pain-relieving products, customers also rave about Asutra's anti-aging face serums, which include a vitamin C serum for brightening, a hyaluronic acid serum for hydrating, and a retinol serum for regenerating. Williams uses all three serums in her skincare routine, applying the vitamin C and hyaluronic acid in the morning, and the retinol at night. Amazon shoppers particularly love the retinol serum, saying it's done everything from reducing fine lines and pore size to eliminating age spots.