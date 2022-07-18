Ashley Graham Says the Pigment of These $5 Lipsticks Is 'Unmatched'
Ashley Graham's pout is goals, and the supermodel finally revealed her secret to achieving her "juicy" lips.
In a recent Instagram video, Graham, 34, who is a Revlon Global Brand Ambassador, said she uses the brand's Colorstay Lip Liner in Nude, along with the Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bare It All and Pick Me Up to create her favorite lip combination. "This is my go-to lip y'all," she said. "One's matte, one's a little bit glossier. I also have the nude liner and a little brush."
To achieve her voluminous pout, the mom of three begins by overlining her lips with the Colorstay product. "It's okay if you do it a little bit dark because that's where we're going to use the brush," she said in the video. She then shows how to use the small makeup brush and blend in the liner until it appears softer.
Buy It! Revlon Colorstay Lip Liner, $8.99; amazon.com
Next, the supermodel applies the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, starting with the matte version in Pick Me Up. While some matte lipsticks can be drying, this formula is lightweight and creamy, resulting in a velvety finish. That's because it's infused with a botanical complex featuring agave, moringa oil, and cupuacu butter to lock in hydration.
"The pigment is unmatched with Revlon's lipsticks," Graham said while applying the shade. Plenty of Amazon shoppers love the long-lasting color, too. It has more than 1,100 five-star ratings, and one reviewer said the lipstick stayed on for hours. Plus, you can snag a tube of it for 41 percent off right now.
Buy It! Revlon Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick in Pick Me Up, $4.97 (orig. $8.49); amazon.com
Graham finished her simple summer lip routine by slathering on Revlon's Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bare It All for some "extra shine over the matte." The moisturizing lipstick is formulated with vitamin E and avocado oil for a creamy, smooth application and long-lasting hydration. It also contains microfine pigments that make shades look more vibrant without feeling like you're wearing pounds of makeup.
"It is definitely moisturizing and very flattering. I get compliments on the way it looks," one reviewer said of the Revlon lipstick.
Buy It! Revlon's Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bare It All, $4.97 (orig. $8.49); amazon.com
"I would go get them right now, especially if you want your mouth to look like this juicy," Graham said at the end of the video while blowing a kiss to the camera.
If you've ever wanted to mimic the supermodel's juicy pout, now you totally can for cheap! The "iconic" Revlon lipsticks are both on sale on Amazon for $5 apiece — so you may want to add a few to your cart!
