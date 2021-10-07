Ashley Graham's Go-To Micellar Water for Removing Makeup Is on Sale for Only $11 at Amazon
While Ashley Graham's Instagram page is mostly full of pregnancy content these days, we're still fixated on the photos of her beautifully freckled, natural skin. If you too would like to know how she keeps her skin so clear and healthy, The Cut got the low-down on the model's holy grail beauty products. The list includes the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, which is on sale for $11 at Amazon as part of its massive month-long beauty sale.
Both celebrities and commoners swear by the French pharmacy staple for removing dirt and makeup at the end of the day. Stars like Lucy Hale, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and Drew Barrymore have given it their stamp of approval, and it's currently the best-selling makeup cleansing water on Amazon.
The Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water formula is meant for all skin types, but especially sensitive complexions. According to the brand, it removes 99 percent of makeup and 98 percent of fine particles, preventing pollutants that could irritate your sensitive skin from penetrating it. To use the cleansing water, all you have to do is soak a cotton pad with the product and swipe it across your face.
In the reviews section, more than 22,100 Amazon shoppers have given the micellar water a five-star rating. "This is my favorite cleansing water," one reviewer wrote. "It's gentle and removes all my makeup and sunscreen with just a few passes with a cotton pad. I use a lot of strong peels along with Retin-A, and this doesn't irritate or burn my sensitive skin."
Another shopper said, "Usually, micellar water leaves me feeling like I've got a layer of sticky stuff on my face. Not so with Sensibio. It removes all my makeup... quickly and easily without burning my eyes or making my skin itchy. I don't detect any scent. I usually rinse or use a cleanser after anyway, but even if I don't, this feels perfectly comfortable with no real dryness."
