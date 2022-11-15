Ashley Benson Launches Fragrance Line: 'You Can Understand Who I Am Through These Scents'

Ashley Benson has a long list of acting credits to her name and a recently released cocktail collaboration under her belt. And today, she's adding another venture to her already impressive resumé: fragrance creator!

The Pretty Little Liars alum chatted with PEOPLE about her latest endeavor, the launch of her very own, eponymous fragrance line. Self titled ASH, the perfume was a passion project for the actress that dates back to her childhood.

"I've always been obsessed with fragrance ever since I was little," Benson, 32, tells PEOPLE exclusively at The Ned in New York City ahead of the launch. "I think it all started with my grandmother who wore a certain perfume that always stuck with me, Benson adds, recalling that she "always made sure she smelled good."

Benson says she was well-aware of her grandmother's "class" and sense of style, saying she "always dressed to the nines". It's a refined taste she carried with her through the years, and into this project.

Frankie Batista

"As I grew older, I started trying different scents and really finding what appeals to me and what I'm drawn to," Belson says, noting that three years ago one very specific moment inspired her to develop ASH.

"My first experience with making a fragrance was when I was to Morocco for my birthday and I went to a bazaar. I sat down with a fragrance merchant who was an older woman," Benson recalls. "There were candles everywhere. It was the vibe."

She continues, "We were drinking tea and I got to smell all these different notes. I would close my eyes and she would put stuff in front of my nose... and then I created my own perfume." She proudly adds, "I still have the bottle!"

Frankie Batista

The uniqueness and personalization that came with creating her own aroma laid the foundation for all that ASH is rooted in: nostalgia. "I think for a lot of people, with scent, you go right back to a memory or an experience."

That's why the California native chose two scents that evoke the cities she loves most: Paris (her "favorite place in the world") and New York (her home away from home). The Parisian-inspired fragrance is titled The Eighth, while the NYC-inspired spray is titled East 12th. Both scents are all-gender.

Of East 12th, Benson says, "It's a little masculine, but feminine with the rose touch. To me, New York is very edgy. I'm very much dressed in all black, go to dive bars, good restaurants, bar hop... I love that type of vibe," she continues. "This reminds me of a fun night out."

Frankie Batista

As for The Eighth, "It just reminds me of romance with kind of a sexier vibe," Benson says. "Hotel Costes is one of my favorite hotels in Paris. It was very much inspired by that. Every time I go there, I'm kind of immersed in this world that makes me feel a certain way... very confident and romantic."

One of the best parts about ASH is if you can't decide which scent to sport, you can wear a spritz of each! "I actually put both of them on because the notes compliment each other," Benson says. "I can't pick a favorite because I really do like both!"

While The Eighth and the East 12th are the first two fragrances to launch (available now at ASHbyashleybenson.com for $79 for the 50ML and $25 for 8ML), Benson reveals "this is just the beginning of ASH as a brand" – and that we can expect a third scent in the future.

"I wanted to be able to connect to people in a way that I haven't been able to," says Benson. "With these scents, you can understand my personality and who I am."