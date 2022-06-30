This 'Incredible' Argan Oil Mask Is Bringing Damaged Hair 'Back to Life' — and It's on Sale for $10
Between blow-drying and curling, bleaching, dyeing, and chemically processing, hair takes quite the beating in the name of beauty. Despite taking precautions to reduce hair damage, over time, all of the treatments and styling choices can singe hair beyond repair — or so you may have thought.
Nearly 6,300 Amazon shoppers believe they've discovered a way to reverse the clock on all of those salon trips via the ArtNaturals Argan Hair Mask. As the name suggests, the mask is infused with nourishing argan oil to hydrate brittle strands and bring hair "back to life," as one shopper put it.
The mask is safe and effective to use on all textures and colors, as well as hair that's been bleached, permed, or altered in any other way, according to the brand. It's free of sulfates and parabens, and the natural oils in the mask pull double duty by cleansing hair when you rinse it out, helping to gently remove dirt and excess oil without leaving behind a greasy residue.
Typically, the hair mask sells for $15 on Amazon, but there's currently a coupon available that takes 35 percent off the price, bringing it down to just under $10.
Buy It! ArtNaturals Argan Hair Mask, $9.72 with coupon (orig. $14.95); amazon.com
Many of the 2,500+ customers who have left a five-star review for the mask said that they had done a number on their hair with bleach, relaxers, and other potent chemicals. One self-proclaimed "bleach blonde addict" wrote that the damage to their hair was so severe, chunks were "literally fried" off. But "within minutes" of using this mask, their hair no longer felt brittle. "I am literally crying [of] happiness," they added, sharing that their hair already "looks and feels 10 times better!"
Another person described the mask as "incredible, amazing," and "unbelievable." They said that their hair had become so "unruly, orange," and "dried out" that they were prepared to "cut it off" and start from scratch. Instead, they gave this mask a try and are "so, so happy" with the results.
Restore your dry, damaged hair to its former glory by ordering the ArtNaturals Argan Hair Mask from Amazon today. And don't forget to click the coupon for 35 percent off.
