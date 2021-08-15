TikTok Is Obsessed with This Teeth Whitening Booster That Is Constantly Sold Out  at Target

As we know, there will always be various TikTok trends that go in and out of style. But the one that is always a classic is having a bright, white, beautiful smile. Just search #teethwhitening, and you'll see that hashtag alone has over 1.1 billion views with people showcasing their "how-to's" on how to get those pearly whites. But among the thousands of videos, the ARC After-Brushing Teeth Whitening Booster seems to stand out among the rest, with the TikTok that made it go viral racking up 1.1 million views (with "no filter").