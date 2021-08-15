TikTok Is Obsessed with This Teeth Whitening Booster That Is Constantly Sold Out at Target
From jeans flying off the shelves to even making chunky hoop earrings go viral, TikTok has done it again. This time with the $8 ARC After-Brushing Teeth Whitening Booster from Target (as if we needed another reason to shop there). But to get it, you will have to literally run, not walk because according to TikTokers, "this stuff sells out all the time" and some locations even have a waitlist. Don't worry though, because even if it is out of stock at your local Target, you can still shop it online.
As we know, there will always be various TikTok trends that go in and out of style. But the one that is always a classic is having a bright, white, beautiful smile. Just search #teethwhitening, and you'll see that hashtag alone has over 1.1 billion views with people showcasing their "how-to's" on how to get those pearly whites. But among the thousands of videos, the ARC After-Brushing Teeth Whitening Booster seems to stand out among the rest, with the TikTok that made it go viral racking up 1.1 million views (with "no filter").
So what is it about this product that makes people want to buy it by the handfuls? It comes down to this: When searching for a great teeth whitener, it's pretty hard to come across a product that checks all of the boxes. You want something that is effective, has quick results, is not sensitive on your teeth, and doesn't break the bank. But this one seems to pass the test, with one TikToker listing it as one of the Target products that "changed their life."
All you have to do is simply brush the gel on your teeth for one minute after you use your regular toothpaste. And like with most things, consistency is key, with one TikToker seeing brighter teeth after three days of use. However, one Target reviewer even said they "saw results on the first use," and another shopper said it is "literally the best teeth whitening product at this price point, 10/10."
A major bonus of this gel is that it's proven not to be sensitive on customers' teeth, with one TikToker noting, "I finally found this product that does not make my gums sensitive, it doesn't hurt when the wind touches my teeth, [and] it doesn't hurt when I drink something cold." Coming in at only $8, other TikTok users love how budget friendly the option is, with one TikToker deeming it an affordable alternative to Crest whitening.
If using a gel booster isn't your thing, the brand has other TikTok-popular options, such as the ARC Precision Applicator Teeth Whitening Pen coming in at $20, and the ARC Blue Light Teeth Whitening Kit with Blue Light at $45. Whichever product you choose, you should get it while you still can because you never know when it will run out of stock.
