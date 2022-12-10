Amazon Shoppers Swear This Electric Toothbrush Is 'Better Than Sonicare,' and It's 43% Off Today

“This is the toothbrush you’re looking for”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 10, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
Photo: Amazon

If you've been relying on a standard toothbrush to clean your teeth, you're long overdue for an upgrade. Everyone should opt for an electric toothbrush, one that will actually scrub away plaque, food, and keep your gums healthy.

And right now, the Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush is currently on sale at Amazon. The top-rated toothbrush is incredibly powerful since it's capable of hitting up to 40,000 vibrations per minute. Users can choose from four distinct brushing modes, plus the built-in smart chip will automatically vibrate after 30 seconds, reminding you to move to a new section of your mouth. Once charged, the toothbrush can last up to four weeks.

According to the brand, this electric toothbrush is ten times more effective than a manual toothbrush, with users seeing healthier gums in just one week and whiter teeth in two. Each purchase comes with eight extra brush heads — which could last you over two years — as well as a custom travel case so you can take it with you on the go.

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
Amazon

Buy It! Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $33.96 with coupon (orig. $59.95); amazon.com

More than 69,000 Amazon shoppers have given the electric toothbrush a five-star rating, with shoppers calling it "better than Sonicare" and "dependable." One user said, "After using my Aquasonic toothbrush for the first time, my teeth felt cleaner," while another stated: "This is the toothbrush you're looking for."

A third five-star reviewer enthused that "this is the best toothbrush I've ever owned." They added, "My teeth have never looked so gorgeous, and my gums [have] never [been] this healthy. I actually look forward to my morning and evening brushing routine, rather than it being a necessary chore." They even said, "Friends and family are asking me what I have 'gotten done' to my teeth."

Head to Amazon to get the Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush while it has double discounts.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
5 of the Best Holiday Sales for Scoring Last-Minute Gifts Right Now — Up to 50% Off
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum Tout
This 'Efficient and Light' Handheld Vacuum Has Shoppers Wondering How They Lived Without It, and It's 56% Off
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTags Are a Hot Holiday Gift That Are Selling Out Everywhere — Here's Where to Try to Buy One Right Now
Related Articles
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum Tout
This 'Efficient and Light' Handheld Vacuum Has Shoppers Wondering How They Lived Without It, and It's 56% Off
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket tout
Deal Alert! The 'Warm and Cozy' Fleece Jacket Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is Up to 45% Off Right Now
anrabess-sweater-roundup-tout
This Under-the-Radar Brand Is Taking Over Amazon's Best-Seller Charts with Its Affordable Cozy Sweaters
Bedsure Queen Size Mattress Pad Tout
Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Mattress Pad for the 'Best Sleep Ever' — and It's Up to 45% Off at Amazon
Charlotte Tilbury Tout
PSA: Charlotte Tilbury Makeup, Including the Celeb-Worn Pillow Talk Lipstick, Is Discounted at This Rare Sale
eufy by Anker, HomeVac H11,Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Convenient' Handheld Vacuum for Small Messes — and It's 38% Off
Clean Beauty
Amazon Has a Secret Clean Beauty Section — and Prices Are as Little as $8
Amazon Shapewear Bodysuit tout
Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Shapewear Bodysuit 'Flattering' and 'Comfortable,' and It's on Sale
Solawave Holiday Sale Tout
Celebrities Like Reese Witherspoon and Sydney Sweeney Have Used This Skincare Device, and You Can Get It on Sale
OApier S5 Steam Mop
Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Swiffers for This Steam Mop That 'Cleans So Much Better,' and It's on Sale
BISSELL SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Vacuum 'Beat the Dyson Hands Down,' and It's 33% Off
Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Tout
The Retinol Serum That Shoppers Say Makes Skin 'Noticeably Smoother' Is on Sale — but Only 72 More Hours
Hanes ComfortSoft EcoSmart Women's Open Bottom Leg Fleece Sweatpants
Cyber Week Deal! These Customer-Favorite Hanes Sweatpants Are on Sale for Up to 45% Off
NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe Tout
Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Bathrobe Is 'Velvety Soft' — and It's Up to 52% Off Right Now
Tineco Floor ONE S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner
Cyber Week Isn't Over! This Vacuum-Mop Combo That's the 'Best' of Its Kind Is Still $125 Off at Amazon 
Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt
Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is So Soft, Over 52,000 Shoppers Love It — and It's Just $8 for a Little Longer