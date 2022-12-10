Amazon Shoppers Swear This Electric Toothbrush Is 'Better Than Sonicare,' and It's 43% Off Today

If you've been relying on a standard toothbrush to clean your teeth, you're long overdue for an upgrade. Everyone should opt for an electric toothbrush, one that will actually scrub away plaque, food, and keep your gums healthy.

And right now, the Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush is currently on sale at Amazon. The top-rated toothbrush is incredibly powerful since it's capable of hitting up to 40,000 vibrations per minute. Users can choose from four distinct brushing modes, plus the built-in smart chip will automatically vibrate after 30 seconds, reminding you to move to a new section of your mouth. Once charged, the toothbrush can last up to four weeks.

According to the brand, this electric toothbrush is ten times more effective than a manual toothbrush, with users seeing healthier gums in just one week and whiter teeth in two. Each purchase comes with eight extra brush heads — which could last you over two years — as well as a custom travel case so you can take it with you on the go.

More than 69,000 Amazon shoppers have given the electric toothbrush a five-star rating, with shoppers calling it "better than Sonicare" and "dependable." One user said, "After using my Aquasonic toothbrush for the first time, my teeth felt cleaner," while another stated: "This is the toothbrush you're looking for."

A third five-star reviewer enthused that "this is the best toothbrush I've ever owned." They added, "My teeth have never looked so gorgeous, and my gums [have] never [been] this healthy. I actually look forward to my morning and evening brushing routine, rather than it being a necessary chore." They even said, "Friends and family are asking me what I have 'gotten done' to my teeth."

