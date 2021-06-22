11 Anti-Aging Skincare Products You Can Get for Under $50 on Prime Day
For some, Amazon Prime Day is all about saving on kitchen appliances and fancy tech gadgets. But beauty lovers know that the epic annual sale is the perfect time to score deals on big names in beauty, especially skincare. During the megastore's two-day savings event, which ends tonight, dozens of premium beauty products have been steeply marked down under $50, including anti-aging products from top-rated brands like Elemis, Murad, Perricone MD, and more.
Shop the Best Amazon Prime Beauty Deals in Skincare for Under $50
- REN Clean Skincare Ready, Set, Glow Daily AHA Tonic, $26.60 (orig. $38)
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $29.40 (orig. $42)
- Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer, $30.36 (orig. $69)
- Eau Thermale Avène RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream, $48.30 (orig. $69)
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, $36.40 (orig. $52)
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $41.60 (orig. $64)
- AmorePacific Treatment Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder Exfoliating Face Cleanser, $42 (orig. $60)
- StriVectin Tighten & Lift Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream, $41.30 (orig. $59)
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment, $44.20 (orig. $68)
- Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex Cream, $49 (orig. $70)
- Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash, $31.85 (orig. $49)
Starting at 30 percent off, you can save big on best-selling skincare products like the Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser and Eau Thermale Avène RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream. For 50 percent off and higher, beauty lovers can get the Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer, which typically retails for $69 and is on sale for $30.36. There are also plenty of deals on body care products like the best-selling StriVectin Tighten & Lift Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream, currently priced at $42, marked down from $59.
Of course, the deals are exclusive to Prime members, but thankfully, there's still time to sign up. In fact, you can even opt for a free 30-day trial so you can enjoy the savings while they're still around. Below, explore the anti-aging skincare deals you can score right now during Amazon Prime Day's beauty sale.
This resurfacing toner uses a powerful-yet-gentle blend of lactic and glycolic acids to reveal a smoother and brighter-looking complexion. According to reviewers, who have given the toner a 4.6-star rating, its exfoliating formula helps decrease the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, and enlarged pores in ″less than a week.″
Buy It! REN Clean Skincare Ready, Set, Glow Daily AHA Tonic, $26.60 (orig. $38); amazon.com
This triple-action cleanser removes impurities, promotes cell turnover, and restores hydration in the skin using a trio of salicylic, lactic, and glycolic acids. It has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating and leaves your skin "feeling like silk," according to reviewers.
Buy It! Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $29.40 (orig. $42); amazon.com
By combining antioxidant-rich vitamin C with collagen-boosting Alpha Lipoic Acid, this top-rated moisturizer firms, brightens, and smooths while promoting healthier skin. Reviewers shared that a little goes a long way, making it great for moisturizing your neck and decolletage as well.
Buy It! Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer, $30.36 (orig. $69); amazon.com
Offering a gentler retinol concentration to cater to those with sensitive skin, this serum addresses the common signs of aging without causing irritation or sacrificing efficacy. According to Amazon shoppers, it plumps, firms, and brightens.
Buy It! Eau Thermale Avène RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream, $48.30 (orig. $69); amazon.com
Perfect for those with dry skin, this hyaluronic acid-fortified moisturizer locks in hydration for up to 72 hours while imparting the skin with a dewy glow. It's not hard to see why it has more than 1,700 perfect five-star ratings.
Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, $36.40 (orig. $52); amazon.com
In addition to removing makeup, oil, and toxins from the pores, this anti-aging cleansing balm promotes collagen production to ensure a firmer, smoother, and more radiant-looking complexion. Reviewers were happy to report that it effectively removes eye makeup without irritating the eye area.
Buy It! Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $41.60 (orig. $64); amazon.com
Designed with all skin types in mind, this powder-to-foam cleanser exfoliates and enriches the skin with antioxidant-rich papaya and green tea enzymes to restore your complexion's brightness, evenness, and smoothness. It's so good, many Amazon shoppers said the results were similar to that of a chemical peel.
Buy It! AmorePacific Treatment Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder Exfoliating Face Cleanser, $42 (orig. $60); amazon.com
This body moisturizer is formulated with collagen-boosting peptides to tighten and firm your skin while imparting it with lasting moisture and evening out signs of texture and discoloration. In their reviews, Amazon customers say it outperforms other anti-aging body lotions and love its fast-absorbing, non-greasy texture.
Buy It! StriVectin Tighten & Lift Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream, $41.30 (orig. $59); amazon.com
This lightweight, serum-like formula improves the elasticity in the eye area using a collagen-boosting amino acid complex, which reduces the appearance of wrinkles and crow's feet over time. Reviewers say it's also a great eye treatment for dark circles and under-eye puffiness.
Buy It! Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment, $44.20 (orig. $68); amazon.com
Thanks to glycolic and atelic acids, this moisturizer fades dark spots and other forms of uneven tone to reveal a lit-from-within glow. It also features hyaluronic acid and retinol, which help promote a more plump, wrinkle-free complexion. "This is gentle enough to use every day, twice a day, and my skin is brighter and with less noticeable spots," one reviewer wrote.
Buy It! Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex Cream, $49 (orig. $70); amazon.com
Not only does this foaming cleanser help remove dirt, oil, and makeup from the pores, but the exfoliating enzyme-rich formula also smooths away unwanted texture and dead skin cells to create a radiant and more youthful-looking complexion. It also contains hydrating moringa and white truffle extracts, which makes it a favorite for reviewers with dry and sensitive skin types.
Buy It! Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash, $31.85 (orig. $49); amazon.com
Under $55 Prime Day Skincare Deals That You Should Check Out:
- Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment, $55.30 (orig. $79)
- Murad Resurgence Rapid Collagen Infusion Serum, $55.30 (orig. $78)
- Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti Aging Serum, $51.80 (orig. $72)
