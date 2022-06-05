Celeb Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons Says Collaboration with Trans Wellness Center 'Means Everything' to Him

"I started that program before I even had a brand. That's part of who I am," Andrew Fitzsimons tells PEOPLE of his partnership with the Trans Wellness Center at his haircare products launch party

Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons is proudly celebrating Pride Month by bringing attention to the transgender community.

"So I started a program at the then-L.A. LGBT Center, now it's the Trans Wellness Center and means everything to me because I started that program before I even had a brand," Fitzsimons says. "That's a part of who I am, and who I am is my brand."

"I care about all people. And for me, there's no point in celebrating pride if we can't support the people who are the most marginalized," he continues. "And that's why I choose to partner with the Trans Wellness Center because the trans community needs our help, our attention."

"TWC provides comprehensive resources and services for transgender and non-binary people under one roof," per its website. The first of its kind, the operation of the center was made possible by receiving the continuous support from community leaders and allies as well as collaboration with other local organizations such as Children's Hospital Los Angeles, LGBTQ Center, Asian Pacific AIDS Intervention Team (APAIT), and Bienestar Human Services, among a few others.

During the launch of his haircare products line at the Peterson Automotive Museum, Fitzsimons invited Mariana Madaquinn, a trans activist and program manager at the L.A. Trans Wellness Center, to share her story as a community member and how the public can contribute to the non-profit organization.

The glamorous night also saw one of his high-profile clients, Khloé, 37, in attendance to show her support for Fitzsimons, who has made a couple of appearances in her new reality show, The Kardashians on Hulu. Khloé arrived at the venue in style alongside Fitzsimons, donning a champagne pink-colored, skintight latex dress with a pair of clear pointed-toe heels.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the event, Fitzsimons also shares what inspired him to create his own products.

"After being a hairstylist for 21 years, living and working all over the world, I really saw a gap in the market because I never saw a brand that was truly inclusive," he explains. "And when I say inclusive, I mean not only hair type, but also budget."

"I see so many hair care brands that have a capsule collection and a couple of other products where a couple of different hair types and it's not from inception," he says. "To me, I never saw a brand launch with products for every single hair type, from straight hair to 4C hair. And to me, all hair is created equal."

"All hair types deserve the same love and attention, and everyone should be able to afford that. And as a hairstylist who works all over the world with famous people and red carpets and magazines, I wanted to be able to give that to everybody at home too," he adds.

As he took the stage to thank his friends, family, and supporters, Fitzsimons highlighted the importance of celebrating Pride Month, especially for the transgender community.

"This is Pride Month, and I'm not going to bore you with the whole history of Stonewall because you all should know or get to know. But what I will say is that the people who are the most marginalized have been fighting for all of us. And we have to support them because we're not free until we're all free," he affirms. "So the people who are the most marginalized, the least protected are the ones fighting for us. We have to step up. It's a privilege when you don't. So we should; we have to stand up for the trans community.