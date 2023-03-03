Lifestyle Beauty My Kids Pointed Out My Thinning Eyebrows, but This Celeb-Used Brow Pencil Made Them Full Again It’s been used by Jennifer Garner and Brianne Howey By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 3, 2023 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew There's one sign of aging they don't tell you about, but thanks to my observant kids, it was quickly brought to my attention: thinning brows. In my younger years, I was fortunate enough to have more defined eyebrows — which I've since passed down — and never caved to the thin, overplucked look. Now, in my early 40s, a change in this genetic blessing has become increasingly noticeable, so I've turned to a trusted, quick-fix solution that celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Brianne Howey (for whom I have brow-envy) have used for a fuller appearance, too. After recovering from my kids' brutally honest brow detection, I headed over to Ulta to see my options, and ended up grabbing the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil with Spoolie. With 12 shades available to match a range of hair colors, including ash brown, blonde, caramel, and ebony, I grabbed the soft brown color to complement my medium brows. Ulta Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil with Spoolie, $25; ulta.com The pencil's super fine tip made it easy to add precise filling to my thinning brows, which affects me the most by the tail of them. Thanks to the narrow tip, it's easy to mimic the natural direction of my brow hair. Plus, the pencil contains high pigmentation so little effort was required on my part. Once I added in several strokes, focusing on my thinnest areas, I followed with the attached spoolie on the opposite end to blend into my existing, yet sparse, brows. The spoolie also helped to shape and tame the hairs. In the end, I was left with fuller, natural-looking brows that didn't appear overdone. Needless to say, my kids took notice and complimented me with curiosity on how I achieved this new look. I Ditched the Foundation I Was Using for a Decade for This Lightweight Skin Tint That Doubles as Sunscreen Plenty of Ulta shoppers have also shared the compliments they received after using the Brow Wiz, with one person saying, "People actually think I had professional powder brows done." They added that it's a "lifesaver when you have less brows," and that it's "easy to apply and looks natural." Another shopper highlighted the product's staying power, noting that it "goes on well and stays on even when I'm working out." Whether you've got aging brows like I do, naturally thin brows, or are just looking for a fuller look à la Brianne Howey, grab the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil at Ulta to achieve more defined brows in minutes. Lauren Fischer is a commerce editor who covers beauty, fashion, home, and travel. She occasionally tests products and writes about her favorites. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows Are the 'Only Brand' They'll Buy — and They're Just $16 Apiece The 100 Best Deals We've Found on Amazon in March Amazon Shoppers Say This Air Purifier Made Their Spring Allergies 'Way Better,' and It's 47% Off