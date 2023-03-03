My Kids Pointed Out My Thinning Eyebrows, but This Celeb-Used Brow Pencil Made Them Full Again

There's one sign of aging they don't tell you about, but thanks to my observant kids, it was quickly brought to my attention: thinning brows.

In my younger years, I was fortunate enough to have more defined eyebrows — which I've since passed down — and never caved to the thin, overplucked look. Now, in my early 40s, a change in this genetic blessing has become increasingly noticeable, so I've turned to a trusted, quick-fix solution that celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Brianne Howey (for whom I have brow-envy) have used for a fuller appearance, too.

After recovering from my kids' brutally honest brow detection, I headed over to Ulta to see my options, and ended up grabbing the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil with Spoolie. With 12 shades available to match a range of hair colors, including ash brown, blonde, caramel, and ebony, I grabbed the soft brown color to complement my medium brows.

Ulta

Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil with Spoolie, $25; ulta.com

The pencil's super fine tip made it easy to add precise filling to my thinning brows, which affects me the most by the tail of them. Thanks to the narrow tip, it's easy to mimic the natural direction of my brow hair. Plus, the pencil contains high pigmentation so little effort was required on my part.

Once I added in several strokes, focusing on my thinnest areas, I followed with the attached spoolie on the opposite end to blend into my existing, yet sparse, brows. The spoolie also helped to shape and tame the hairs. In the end, I was left with fuller, natural-looking brows that didn't appear overdone. Needless to say, my kids took notice and complimented me with curiosity on how I achieved this new look.

Plenty of Ulta shoppers have also shared the compliments they received after using the Brow Wiz, with one person saying, "People actually think I had professional powder brows done." They added that it's a "lifesaver when you have less brows," and that it's "easy to apply and looks natural." Another shopper highlighted the product's staying power, noting that it "goes on well and stays on even when I'm working out."

Whether you've got aging brows like I do, naturally thin brows, or are just looking for a fuller look à la Brianne Howey, grab the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil at Ulta to achieve more defined brows in minutes.

Lauren Fischer is a commerce editor who covers beauty, fashion, home, and travel. She occasionally tests products and writes about her favorites.

