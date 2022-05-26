These Are the Trending Beauty Products Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding to Their Carts, and Prices Start at $2
With summer almost in full swing, it's safe to assume your makeup, skincare, and hair products might be in need of a refresh.
If you haven't touched your foundation in nearly two years and don't know where to start, Amazon just revealed its top beauty products that are currently trending, which means these are the exact items shoppers have been buying all month long. And there's no better source of inspiration than looking at what's in other Amazon shoppers' carts, right?
When it comes to your skin, you want to make sure you have a reliable sunscreen. Amazon shoppers are big fans of the EltaMD AM Therapy Moisturizer, as it's oil-free, and, as one five-star reviewer noted, the "hydrating" face cream "absorbs quickly" and is "perfect for sensitive skin."
If your hair is often in a battle with humidity, you'll want to take a look at Color Wow's Anti-Frizz Spray. The leave-in spray has more than 28,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving the product really works to keep frizz out and leaves you with the "softest and silkiest hair ever." Pair it with the Tigi Bed Head Hair Stick, a soft wax stick that "makes your hair shiny, and [fights] flyaways better than hairspray," according to one reviewer, and your tresses will be ready for any (windy) day at the beach.
Other trending beauty products at Amazon worth noting range from the luxurious, like the NuFACE MINI Starter Kit, which comes in at $209, to the affordable (yet powerful) Conair Travel Hair Dryer, which is just $15. If you're looking to try out new fragrances, step up your at-home nail care, and even stock up on oral care items including the best-selling Crest 3D Whitestrips, you're bound to find something to fit your needs.
No matter what your plans are this summer, these trending beauty essentials from Amazon will help you serve your best looks yet. Check out the full list below, with prices starting at just $2.
Top Makeup Products
- Elf Poreless Putty Primer, $8.50, amazon.com
- Neutrogena Makeup Wipes, $5.96 (orig. $6.49), amazon.com
- Revlon Volcanic Face Roller, $11.07, amazon.com
- Buxom Power-Full Plump Lip Balm, $13.30 (orig. $18), amazon.com
- Wet n Wild Eyelash Curler, $1.90 (orig. $2.99), amazon.com
Top Haircare Products
- Tigi Bed Head Hair Stick, $18.69, amazon.com
- SheaMoisture Curl Mousse, $8.69 (orig. $10.99), amazon.com
- Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Shampoo, $12.99 (orig. $16.50), amazon.com
- Moroccanoil Hair Treatment, $48, amazon.com
- Color Wow Anti-Frizz Spray, $28, amazon.com
Top Skincare Products
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $22, amazon.com
- CeraVe Salicylic Acid Face Wash, $9.87, amazon.com
- Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17, amazon.com
- Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub, $10.99, amazon.com
- EltaMD AM Therapy Moisturizer, $39, amazon.com
Top Nail Products
- OPI Funny Bunny Nail Polish, $10.79, amazon.com
- MelodySusie Electric Nail File Kit, $14.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99), amazon.com
- Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Top Coat, $4.97 (orig. $5.48), amazon.com
- Essie Hard to Resist Nail Strengthener, $8.99, amazon.com
- Young Nails ProteinBond, $12.95, amazon.com
Top Fragrance
- White Tea by Elizabeth Arden, $27.65 (orig. $29), amazon.com
- Cacharel Anaïs Anaïs, $64.72 (orig. $68), amazon.com
- Nautica Blue Body Spray, $8.99, amazon.com
- Paul Sebastian Parfum Spray, $21.99, amazon.com
Top Appliances
- Conair Travel Hair Dryer, $14.99 (orig. $16.99), amazon.com
- Philips Norelco All-in-One Trimmer, $19.96 (orig. $20.96), amazon.com
- Chi 1" Ceramic Straightener, $40 (orig. $99.98), amazon.com
- Drybar Self-Grip Rollers, $12, amazon.com
- NuFace Mini Starter Kit, $209, amazon.com
Top Oral Care Products
- Crest 3D Whitestrips, $29.99, amazon.com
- TheraBreath Oral Rinse, Pack of 2, $15.34 (orig. $32.12), amazon.com
- Glo Brilliant Teeth Whitening Kit, $159.20 with coupon (orig. $199), amazon.com
