These Are the Trending Beauty Products Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding to Their Carts, and Prices Start at $2

If your hair is often in a battle with humidity, you'll want to take a look at Color Wow's Anti-Frizz Spray. The leave-in spray has more than 28,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving the product really works to keep frizz out and leaves you with the "softest and silkiest hair ever." Pair it with the Tigi Bed Head Hair Stick, a soft wax stick that "makes your hair shiny, and [fights] flyaways better than hairspray," according to one reviewer, and your tresses will be ready for any (windy) day at the beach.