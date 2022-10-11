Lifestyle Beauty This Hydrating Lip Mask Sold Out During Prime Day, but It's Back in Stock for the Prime Early Access Sale Brooke Shields, Drew Barrymore, and Kendall Jenner all use the Laneige Lip Mask, now just $17 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon When shoppers, editors, and celebrities all give a beauty product their seal of approval, you know it's the real deal. And right now, one of those universally loved picks — the Laneige Lip Mask — is on sale at Amazon for the Prime Early Access Sale. The first-of-its-kind shopping event kicked off today, and the deals are Black Friday-level good. Amazon's October Prime Day, which ends at midnight PT October 12, includes thousands of deals on home, tech, fashion, and beauty products — like this Laneige Lip Mask, which sold out during July's Prime Day. Chances are, savvy shoppers will wipe Amazon's supply clean again, so don't miss the opportunity to snag the best-selling mask on sale this time around. Amazon Buy It! Laneige Lip Mask – Berry, $16.80 with Prime (orig. $24); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The hydrating treatment, on sale for just $17 with a Prime membership, delivers antioxidants and moisture to your lips while you sleep, healing delicate chapped skin overnight. However, plenty of shoppers also use the Laneige Lip Mask throughout the day because it provides a glossy sheen, which Kendall Jenner called "shiny and pretty" when she revealed that she keeps the treatment in her purse during a video with British Vogue. Brooke Shields, Drew Barrymore, Bachelor Nation alum Becca Tilley, and Laneige ambassador Sydney Sweeney are all fans of the lip mask, too. Although the berry flavor, which comes in a recognizable bubblegum pink tub, is the most popular pick, the Korean beauty find comes in six other varieties, including vanilla, sweet candy, and gummy bear. Three of the brand's limited-edition flavors — mango, peppermint, and pumpkin spice — are sold out, so don't wait until eager shoppers inevitably scoop up the rest of the flavors, too. Amazon Buy It! Laneige Lip Mask – Gummy Bear, $16.80 with Prime (orig. $24); amazon.com Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the 165 Best The Laneige Lip Mask comes with a small stick applicator so you can avoid using your finger, and more than 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating so far. One reviewer with "relentlessly dry lips" noticed a "huge difference" within two days of using the treatment and claimed that their lips were "moisturized and smooth for the first time in ages." The lip mask currently holds the title of Amazon's best-selling facial mask, and according to Laneige, it's so popular, one tub sells every three seconds. If you prefer a balm, Laneige's version — which comes in berry, gummy bear, grapefruit, peach, and pear — is Amazon's best-seller in the Lip Balm and Moisturizer Category, and it's on sale for just $12 right now. Don't miss this chance to snag the shopper-, editor-, and celebrity-approved beauty brand while it's discounted by 30 percent. Your lips will thank you. 