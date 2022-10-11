When shoppers, editors, and celebrities all give a beauty product their seal of approval, you know it's the real deal. And right now, one of those universally loved picks — the Laneige Lip Mask — is on sale at Amazon for the Prime Early Access Sale.

The first-of-its-kind shopping event kicked off today, and the deals are Black Friday-level good. Amazon's October Prime Day, which ends at midnight PT October 12, includes thousands of deals on home, tech, fashion, and beauty products — like this Laneige Lip Mask, which sold out during July's Prime Day. Chances are, savvy shoppers will wipe Amazon's supply clean again, so don't miss the opportunity to snag the best-selling mask on sale this time around.

The hydrating treatment, on sale for just $17 with a Prime membership, delivers antioxidants and moisture to your lips while you sleep, healing delicate chapped skin overnight. However, plenty of shoppers also use the Laneige Lip Mask throughout the day because it provides a glossy sheen, which Kendall Jenner called "shiny and pretty" when she revealed that she keeps the treatment in her purse during a video with British Vogue.

Brooke Shields, Drew Barrymore, Bachelor Nation alum Becca Tilley, and Laneige ambassador Sydney Sweeney are all fans of the lip mask, too. Although the berry flavor, which comes in a recognizable bubblegum pink tub, is the most popular pick, the Korean beauty find comes in six other varieties, including vanilla, sweet candy, and gummy bear. Three of the brand's limited-edition flavors — mango, peppermint, and pumpkin spice — are sold out, so don't wait until eager shoppers inevitably scoop up the rest of the flavors, too.

The Laneige Lip Mask comes with a small stick applicator so you can avoid using your finger, and more than 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating so far. One reviewer with "relentlessly dry lips" noticed a "huge difference" within two days of using the treatment and claimed that their lips were "moisturized and smooth for the first time in ages."

The lip mask currently holds the title of Amazon's best-selling facial mask, and according to Laneige, it's so popular, one tub sells every three seconds. If you prefer a balm, Laneige's version — which comes in berry, gummy bear, grapefruit, peach, and pear — is Amazon's best-seller in the Lip Balm and Moisturizer Category, and it's on sale for just $12 right now.

Don't miss this chance to snag the shopper-, editor-, and celebrity-approved beauty brand while it's discounted by 30 percent. Your lips will thank you.

