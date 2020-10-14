Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Celeb-Loved Secret to Getting Rid of Under-Eye Bags in 10 Minutes Is on Sale

In a perfect world, we’d all be able to get the recommended eight-plus hours of sleep and wake up looking and feeling refreshed. But we don’t live in a perfect world, and thus, getting in all those important ZZZs isn’t always possible. Good thing there’s a foolproof way to trick people into thinking you did, and it’s practically every celeb’s — and makeup artist’s — best-kept beauty secret.

Skyn Iceland’s Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels promise to banish under-eye bags and dark circles in as little as 10 minutes. They’re formulated with hydrolyzed extensin that helps skin cells lock in moisture, instantly plumping fine lines and wrinkles, Ginkgo biloba leaf extract that improves blood flow, brightens the under-eye area, and depuffs, and pollution-free Icelandic glacial water (yes, really) that hydrates and detoxifies. Right now, you can scoop up a 12-pack of these soothing patches for 25 percent off during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

These game-changing eye gels will help you fake a good night’s sleep, and as such, it’s no surprise that plenty of celebs have used them whenever they need to look camera-ready. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard snapped a selfie while en route to an early-morning photoshoot decked out in Skyn Iceland’s eye gels, Kaley Cuoco wore them while getting ready for her wedding day, Camila Alves McConaughey shared a photo of herself wearing the gel patches, calling them a “quick fix” for depuffing, and Kourtney Kardashian pops them on prior to heading out for a big night.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $34 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers adore the top-rated cooling eye gels just as much as our favorite celebs, and a quick scroll through the reviews section will show phrases like “easy to apply,” “love, love, love,” and “can’t live without” appearing repeatedly.

“These eye patches are great for giving you the extra boost you need before a date, presentation, or just staying in for the night,” wrote one Amazon customer. “In just 15 minutes, your eyes are revitalized and all under-eye puffiness is gone.”

“I thought surgery would be the only cure for distressed eyes! The Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye gels are amazing,” noted another review. “In under 10 minutes, my eyes looked hydrated, the bags were banished, and it looked like I got an eye lift.”

Whether you’re gearing up for a big day or just need a boost ahead of your Zoom meeting, pop on these celeb-loved Skyn Iceland cooling eye gels to eliminate any signs of fatigue in 10 minutes flat. Shop them while they’re on rare sale during Amazon Prime Day.

What Else to Shop on Prime Day 2020