Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Are Here — and Prices Start at Just $7
If you're counting down the days until you can stock up on all things beauty during Amazon Prime Day, we've got some good news.
Ahead of the two-day mega sale that will take place on July 12 and 13, the retailer is launching impressive deals on skincare, makeup, haircare products, beauty tools, and more. So whether you're in the market for hydrating eye cream or a set of makeup brushes, you can already start saving on customer-favorite beauty products this Fourth of July weekend.
To help you get started, We went ahead and pulled together the top Early Prime Day beauty deals from Maybelline, Olay, Revlon, and other popular brands. And prices start at just $7.
Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- L'Oréal Eye Defense Eye Cream with Caffeine and Hyaluronic Acid, $11.83 (orig. $14.29)
- Pura D'or 16-Ounce Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $40 (orig. $49.99)
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Hair Dryer, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Maybelline New York Sky High Volumizing Mascara, $8.50 (orig. $12.99)
- Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream with Pump Dispenser, $13.56 (orig. $16.43)
- Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $6.30 (orig. $8.99)
- Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Max Night Hydrating Moisturizer, $32.99 (orig. $52.99)
- Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush, $8.58 (orig. $9.99)
- Chi Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron, $46.51 (orig. $99.98)
- Nyx Professional Makeup Cool Neutrals Eyeshadow Palette, $12.90 (orig. $18)
- Bs-Mall 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set, $9.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Shea Moisture Coconut and Hibiscus Frizz-Free Curl Mousse, $8.69 (orig. $10.99)
- Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body 60 SPF Sunscreen, $8.97 (orig. $10.79)
There are a bunch of highly rated skincare products on sale right now, including the wildly popular TruSkin Vitamin C Serum. The best-selling facial serum on Amazon has racked up more 68,700 five-star ratings from customers who say it's made their skin "smoother and brighter" and their "dark spots less noticeable." Along with vitamin C, the serum combines hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, vitamin E, and witch hazel to help improve skin.
To target dark circles and lines around the eyes, check out the L'Oréal Eye Defense Eye Cream while it's on sale for $12. The light gel cream relies on caffeine and hyaluronic acid to deliver results. More than 8,600 customers have given it a perfect rating, with one raving: "I love this eye cream for puffiness and dark circles!"
In the haircare category, we're eyeing the Pura D'or Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set that thousands of Amazon shoppers use to help with hair growth. Both the shampoo and conditioner are packed with ingredients that work to strengthen hair. That includes argan oil, biotin, and a blend of 17 herbs. One five-star reviewer wrote, "The shampoo gives body to my thinned-out hair, and the conditioner makes it silky and soft," adding, "I'm even seeing regrowth in spots around my hairline that I thought [was] going to be forever bald."
As for hair tools, check out the top-rated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Hair Dryer. The multitasking tool releases hot air through its oval barrel, so you can simultaneously dry and style your hair. Even better, the oval-shaped barrel helps create volume and the nylon pin bristles smooth and detangle hair. More than 83,000 customers have given the hot brush a five-star rating, with many calling it a "game-changer" for doing their hair. They're also impressed by how "quickly" it dries their hair, leaving it "smooth and bouncy."
Looking to lengthen your lashes? You may have heard of Maybelline New York Sky High Volumizing Mascara when it blew up on TikTok. It's currently in stock and marked down by 35 percent, so now's the time to snag a bottle for yourself. With its flexible brush and bamboo extract-infused formula, the mascara makes your lashes look long and full — without clumps. One reviewer called it a "masterpiece," saying, "I stopped wearing false lashes on a daily basis because of it." Users also love that "it lasts all day," but it's still "easy to wash off."
Whether you want to try new products or stock up on favorites, head to Amazon's beauty page for more early deals before droves of shoppers rush to the site on Prime Day.
