Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Are Here  — and Prices Start at Just $7

Looking to lengthen your lashes? You may have heard of Maybelline New York Sky High Volumizing Mascara when it blew up on TikTok. It's currently in stock and marked down by 35 percent, so now's the time to snag a bottle for yourself. With its flexible brush and bamboo extract-infused formula, the mascara makes your lashes look long and full — without clumps. One reviewer called it a "masterpiece," saying, "I stopped wearing false lashes on a daily basis because of it." Users also love that "it lasts all day," but it's still "easy to wash off."