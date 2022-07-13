The Beauty Products Drew Barrymore, Christie Brinkley, and More Celebs Actually Use Are on Sale at Amazon
Although celebrities often tout their favorite serums, moisturizers, and cleansers, it can be hard to sort through the sea of beauty products on the market to find ones that actually show results without breaking the bank.
But in honor of Amazon Prime Day, Amazon just put a ton of the beauty and skin care celebrities use on sale, so you can work on that red carpet radiance right at home. From Kim Kardashian's top haircare product to the self-tanner that helps Christie Brinkley maintain her summer glow, these heavily marked-down items are what stars have in their beauty cabinets and makeup bags.
And prices start at $14! Clearly, the best time to upgrade your beauty cabinet is when there's a good deal going on. But you'll want to hurry, as Prime Day ends tonight, July 13 — so add these top-selling finds that stars like Drew Barrymore, Lizzo, and more celebs use to your cart before the sale ends.
For those looking to get rid of crow's feet, Barrymore included Mario Badescu's Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream in a recent Instagram post that rounded up her summer beauty favorites. The hyaluronic-based eye cream boasts more than 1,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and you can get it for just $14 right now.
If a beach trip is on your summer bucket list, make sure you have a nice base glow with Brinkley's go-to self-tanner, the now-$29 St. Tropez Bronzing Mousse that has more than 12,500 perfect ratings.
And you certainly cannot forget about your mouth! All of that salt water and sunshine can dry out your lips, and that's why the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask should be on hand. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, a Laneige ambassador, told InStyle that she's been using the popular lip mask with vitamin C and antioxidants for some time now, and it's on sale for 30 percent off.
While you're giving your lips some TLC, give your teeth some attention: Celebrities are always showing off their white smiles, and Lizzo has shared on TikTok the exact toothbrush she uses for hers — and it's majorly marked down.You can score the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Power Toothbrush for $40 less than its original price, and Amazon shoppers have called it the "best toothbrush ever" for how well it cleans.
Amazon Prime Day is ending soon (tonight, July 13!), so stock up on these products while they're still on sale.
