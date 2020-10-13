Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Wildly Popular Dyson Hair Tool Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day (and at Risk of Selling Out Fast)

If you’ve been coveting Dyson’s shopper- and editor-loved Airwrap styler, which has been called “life-changing” and “amazing,” we have some thrilling news for you.

This Prime Day, shoppers can get the versatile hair tool, which rarely goes on sale, for a special price. Dyson’s Airwrap Complete Styler is now going for under $500 — but only while supplies last.

Best Dyson Hair Care Deals:

If you’re still contemplating the investment piece, know this: Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin not only approves, but uses it all the time (and shares styling how-to’s on her Instagram feed). “It has been such a game-changer for me. I love this so much,” she said in an instructional video on her YouTube channel. It’s also earned over 1,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

The all-in-one hair tool kit comes with a sleek storage case and six attachments, ensuring you can create all sorts of looks, from smooth and sleek to big and voluminous. You’ll get the base, plus the pre-styling dryer, firm smoothing brush, soft smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, and two sets of airwrap barrels in various sizes.

The markdown is just one of Amazon’s Prime Day offers (there are over one million deals this year), but given Dyson’s status and reputation for quality products, it’s likely to be one of the first to sell out. Grab it now and the Prime-eligible piece will be at your door in just a couple of days.

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap Styler (Complete), $499.99 (orig. $549); amazon.com

