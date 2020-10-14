Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Celeb-Loved Beauty Products on Sale for Prime Day

Beauty fanatics know that buying high-quality makeup and skincare products can add up quickly. So if there’s ever a chance to score some for less, you can’t not take advantage — and we’re happy to report that anyone with an Amazon Prime membership has the opportunity to do so right now!

The retailer’s two-day extravaganza kicked off yesterday and offers over 1 million exclusive deals to its members, including hundreds of luxury beauty products for up to 40 percent off. When we say you definitely won’t want to miss out on these deals, we really mean it. There are markdowns on makeup, skincare, and haircare products from top brands like Mario Badescu, Bioderma, Stila, Haus Laboratories, and Redken.

Best Skincare Deals to Shop:

Buy It! Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $11.90 (orig. $17); amazon.com; Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water, $9.90 (orig. $14.90); amazon.com

Best Makeup Deals to Shop:

Prime members can also find tons of markdowns on beloved makeup products! Many items from Lady Gaga’s popular Haus Laboratories line are on sale, including almost $8 off a tube of her top-rated lip gloss in an array of bright shades. And Stila’s waterproof eyeliner, which has been touted for its ability to stay on all day, is 30 percent off.

Buy It! Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $15.40 (orig. $22); amazon.com; Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Le Riot Lip Gloss, $10.80 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Best Haircare and Tools Deals to Shop:

Anyone who’s been following Meghan Markle’s style and beauty over the years knows she’s been a fan of the Oribe Texturizing Spray. She once said she’d use it on the set of Suits to add "a little extra bounce” to her luscious locks — and shoppers can score a bottle of it for a whopping $28 off.

Buy It! Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $32 (orig. $46); amazon.com; Pureology Colour Fanatic Leave-in Conditioner Hair Treatment Detangling Spray, $19.60 (orig. $28); amazon.com

There’s not much time left to shop because Amazon Prime Day ends on October 14 at midnight PT, so we suggest adding your favorite discounted beauty products to your cart ASAP.

