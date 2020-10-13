This Affordable Anti-Aging Moisturizer Just Got 50% Cheaper Thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You only have a few hours to shop this epic deal on skincare that has reviewers “returning a ton” of other products

All of the collections’s products are already well priced (nothing costs over $40), but in a surprising Prime Day turn of events, Amazon is giving you the chance to try one of its most popular new products, the Retinol Refining Moisturizer, for half-off in an act-fast, four-hour Lightning Deal. Rarely do we see coveted beauty products — let alone anti-aging big-hitters like retinol formulas — with their prices slashed in half, but that’s the Prime Day 2020 way, apparently, and you’re going to want to shop this deal ASAP before it ends tonight at 11:30 p.m. PT (or until supplies last).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The retailer’s first skincare line features well-priced products with heavily researched formulas that aim to deliver you maximum results for minimum financial strain, and consumers can shop stress-free knowing the line is free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and fragrance, plus never tested on animals. When the brand first dropped, Kara Trousdale, head of beauty for Amazon’s Private Brands, explained, “We took a simple, no-nonsense approach when creating Belei, developing products with ingredients that are both proven to deliver results and also offer customers great value for the quality.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Belei Retinol Refining Moisturizer, $17.50 (originally $35); amazon.com

You have mere hours to score the Belei Retinol Refining Moisturizer for $17.50 instead of the full price of $35, and considering reviewers’ strong stances on the retinol-laden cream, you do not want to miss your chance to add the anti-aging hero to your daily regimen. In the hundreds of perfect five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers extol the moisturizer’s smooth texture and non-irritating formula, even for sensitive skin.

“I was really pleased that there was just about no fragrance to it, just a clean cream smell,” one such shopper wrote. “It is light and absorbs quickly-and leaves your skin really comfortable and not oily! This guy didn’t break me out at all, which is saying a lot since I can’t look at a new moisturizer without my face breaking out. I really love the dispenser too! Just enough cream comes out and you don’t transfer bacteria to the rest of the jar!”

The moisturizer, which obviously includes retinol — a powerful vitamin A derivative touted for smoothing blemishes and buffing fine lines — also features “it” skincare ingredients hyaluronic acid, a humectant that helps trap in your skin’s moisture, and squalane, an emollient (another key moisturizing pillar) and natural antioxidant. All three work in tandem to reduce early signs of aging and restore your skin’s supple dewiness.

One five-star reviewer who tried the anti-aging treatment had such a positive experience, she said, “I’m returning a ton of my recently purchased name-brand skincare products after purchasing and using the Belei products.”

Another weighed in, “I used to own a salon spa and I am a product junkie. We carried various skin care lines, most of them retailing for over $100. Not one of those lines compared to Amazon’s new Belei line.”

And if a 50-percent-off markdown isn’t incentive enough to snatch up Belei’s Retinol Refining Moisturizer, reviewers even say the product lasts way longer than they expected and that the pump-style dispenser prevents bacteria and other undesirable grime from getting into your cream. This deal literally could not get any better than it is right now, so act now or forever hold your pricey-routine peace.

More Prime Day 2020 Deals You Don’t Want to Miss: