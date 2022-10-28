It's official: Amazon's second annual Holiday Beauty Haul Sale is here!

Through Sunday, November 6, shoppers can score steep savings across every beauty category from skin care and makeup to beauty tools and oral care. While it's a great time to stock up on big-ticket items (See: the face-sculpting tool Hailey Bieber has used), there are also deals galore on cheap finds that you'll want to add to your virtual cart. That includes discounts on OPI nail polish, NYX eyeshadow palettes, Maybelline mascara, and more.

Even better, many of these budget-friendly finds make thoughtful stocking stuffers for the beauty enthusiasts in your life. So you can pick up something for yourself and get a head start on holiday shopping.

To help you sort through the huge sale, we pulled together the best beauty deals under $25 to shop at Amazon right now.

Best Under-$25 Amazon Beauty Deals:

In the skincare category, snap up the Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Face Cream while it's 47 percent off. To hydrate and smooth out your skin, the daily moisturizer is packed with Vitamin E and Bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol. More than 6,000 customers have given the "luxurious" cream a five-star rating. One shopper raved, "I'm on my second jar because this cream is so moisturizing and so good for my sensitive skin," adding: "It just makes my skin feel so hydrated without feeling greasy."

Buy It! Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Face Cream, $10.53 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

If your cosmetic bag could use some upgrades, there are plenty of discounts on all kinds of makeup. With a deal and an on-site coupon in the product description, the popular Nyx Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette is on sale for a little under $14. It has 16 shades of warm neutral shadows that are highly pigmented. And they have different finishes, including matte, metallic, satin, and shimmery. To really make your eyes pop, use it with the Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara that's racked up more than 72,900 perfect ratings.

Buy It! Nyx Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette, $13.49 with coupon (orig. $18); amazon.com

Buy It! Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara, $9.81 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

One of the best makeup deals? The Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick is currently on sale for up to 60 percent off. It has vitamin E and avocado oil — meaning you can wear a bold lip color while keeping your lips hydrated.

Buy It! Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, $3.38 (orig. $8.39); amazon.com

If you're in the market for a detangler brush, you can save 26 percent on the FHI Heat UnBrush right now. The lightweight brush has flexible bristles to gently smooth out tangles in wet or dry hair. Customers who've given it a perfect rating appreciate that it "glides" through their hair, with one saying, "It gets tangles out without pulling out your hair."

Before reaching for your curling iron or hair straightener, it's always a good idea to use a hair product with thermal protection. We're eyeing the Unite Hair 7Seconds Glossing Spray while it's on sale for $22. Whether you use it as a heat protectant or a finishing spray, it leaves your hair shiny.

Keep scrolling for more of our affordable beauty picks, then head to Amazon to shop the Holiday Beauty Haul Sale. Just be sure to snag your favorites while they're still on sale and in stock!

Buy It! FHI Heat UnBrush, $13.50 (orig. $18.36); amazon.com

Buy It! Unite Hair 7Seconds Glossing Spray, $22.05 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Buy It! OPI Nail Lacquer Polish, $9.77 (orig. $11.49); amazon.com

Buy It! Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, $19.97 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Aquaphor 2-Pack Healing Ointment for Dry Skin, $15.22 (orig. $23.39); amazon.com

Buy It! Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum with Broad Spectrum SPF, $11.02 (orig. $14.09); amazon.com

Buy It! Lamora Foundation Brush, $9.31 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Honest Beauty Deep Hydration Eye Cream, $18.97 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

