Amazon Just Launched Its First-Ever Holiday Beauty Sale — and Prices Start at $5
Amazon just kicked off the holiday shopping season early with a massive sale that's full of Black Friday-worthy discounts on home essentials, tech, and more. And as part of that, for the first time ever, the retailer launched a major sale on all things beauty.
Throughout the month of October, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul will feature daily deals on makeup, skin care products, beauty tools, hair care products, and more. Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers, a white elephant gift, or a bigger present, you can score steep savings on popular beauty brands, including O.P.I., Revlon, Oribe, and more. The best part? With discounts this steep, you can get your holiday shopping done early and pick up finds for yourself.
Sure, it may seem too soon to start checking off your holiday shopping list, but this year you'll want to plan ahead to avoid potential delays from supply chain shortages. Fortunately, with thousands of beauty deals to shop throughout the month, it won't be hard to make a major dent in your gift list way before December rolls around.
Ahead, we pulled together 15 of our favorite beauty deals to shop at Amazon right now. Just be sure to act fast if something catches your eye, as many of these Black Friday-worthy discounts only last through today.
Shop the Best Beauty Deals at Amazon:
- Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish, $4.98 (orig. $7.12)
- Almay Thickening Mascara, $5.49 (orig. $7.39)
- Heeta Hair Scalp Massager Brush, $6.77 (orig. $9.99)
- NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette, $11.62 (orig. $18)
- O.P.I. Nail and Cuticle Oil, $12.77 (orig. $15.95)
- Winky Lux Uni-Brow Universal Eyebrow Pencil, $12.80 with coupon (orig. $16)
- Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge, Set of 4, $13.49 with coupon (orig. $17.99)
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream, $13.84 (orig. $18.89)
- Kenra Professional Platinum Silkening Heat Créme, $14.39 (orig. $22)
- Revlon Super Lustrous 5-Piece Lip Gloss Set, $27.79 (orig. $31.99)
- Aussie Miracle Curls Collection, 6-Piece Set, $28.64 (orig. $34.99)
- Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Contour Cream, $22.42 (orig. $29.97)
- Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush, $24 (orig. $30)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Brush, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Oribe 11-Piece Collector's Set, $168 (orig. $280)
Buy It! Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush, $24 (orig. $30); amazon.com
Buy It! Revlon Super Lustrous 5-Piece Lip Gloss Set, $27.79 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
Right now, the sale is packed with can't-miss deals on makeup for full-face glam, including this NYX eye shadow palette and this Revlon lip gloss set that comes with five bright shades. It's currently on sale for a little less than $28, which comes out to just $5.56 for each lip gloss. To add some color to your cheeks, check out this top-rated blush.
Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Brush, $34.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
As for hair care, Revlon's mega-popular one-step hair dryer is currently on sale for just $35. And to help protect your hair from heat, shop this Kenra Professionals heat protectant that's marked down to $14 and some change. And for savings on more premium hair care that even Meghan Markle is a fan of, shop this Oribe collector's set that comes with 10 of the brand's popular products in travel sizes and a gold-plated barrette.
In the coming weeks, the retailer will also be packed with savings on fragrances and men's grooming products, so there's something for everyone on your shopping list.
For a head start on holiday shopping, browse the Holiday Beauty Haul at Amazon. We'll be updating this page with the best beauty deals as they go live, so check back to score major savings.
Buy It! Kenra Professional Platinum Silkening Heat Créme, $14.39 (orig. $22); amazon.com
Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream, $13.84 (orig. $18.89); amazon.com
