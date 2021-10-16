You Only Have One Day to Get the Hair Dryer Brush with 250,000 Five-Star Ratings for 63% Off
It's never too early to start your holiday shopping, especially when Amazon is offering incredible deals on popular makeup and hair must-haves. Throughout the month of October, the online retailer is holding its Holiday Beauty Haul event. Each day brings new sales on Amazon's offering of beauty products, and this weekend, you can save big on hair styling tools.
Today only, Amazon has discounted many of its fan-favorite hair tools. You can shop hair dryers, flat irons, styling wands, and so much more. Plus, since you'll be saving some cash while shopping for others, you could also treat yourself to a new hair tool or two.
We realize that Halloween hasn't even arrived yet and we're already planning for December, but as experts warn of potential supply chain issues, it's best to start your holiday shopping sooner rather than later.
Best Hair Tool Deals on Amazon
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $22.29 (orig. $59.99)
- Conair Infinitpro 4-in-1 Styling Dryer, $25.86 (orig. $44.99)
- Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver, $20.97 (orig. $29.99)
- L'Oreal Steampod Flat Iron, Hair Straightener & Professional Styler, $200 (orig. $250)
- Hot Tools Professional One Step Volumizer and Heat Protectant Spray Styling Bundle, $71.59 (orig. $85.98)
- Bedhead Curlipops Clamp-Free Curling Wand, $15.74 (orig. $29.99)
- Infinitipro by Conair SmoothWrap Hair Dryer, $37.31 (orig. $59.99)
- BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Professional Curl Machine, $89.99 (orig. $129.99)
- BaBylissPro Porcelain Ceramic Straightening Iron, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Ghd Gold Hair Straightener, $139.30 (orig. $199)
As for what to grab during this weekend's sale, we suggest starting with an Amazon best-seller. More than 250,000 shoppers have awarded the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush (now 63 percent off) a five-star rating, and it's continually listed among Amazon's top-selling beauty products. Shoppers swear by it, writing that it takes only minutes to style even the most unruly of hair.
Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $22.29 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Other potential wish list items to grab include an all-in-one Drying and Styling tool from Conair that's 43 percent off, a Bed Head Ceramic Waver for creating beachy waves that's only $21 now, and a L'Oreal steam-powered straightener with a $50 discount. There's also a complete styling bundle from Hot Tools, which comes with a hair dryer brush and heat protectant spray, for $72.
Got a loved one that's hoping for curly hair this holiday season? This Bedhead Clamp-Free Curling Wand is another favorite with Amazon shoppers, and it's only $16 today. Called "magic" by one reviewer, another user wrote, "I have finer hair and this curling wand achieved gorgeous curls that looked even more flawless after a couple of hours...If I could give it ten stars I would. I've had at least seven friends ask what curling wand I use when I post photos with my hair curled by this wand."
Buy It! Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand, $15.74 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Once you've finished shopping this sale, you'll want to check out other items included in Amazon's Epic Daily Deals. With new deals going live daily, there's bound to be even more gifts you can give to yourself or others.
Shop more popular hair tools on sale below.
Buy It! Infinitipro by Conair SmoothWrap Hair Dryer, $37.31 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Professional Curl Machine, $89.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Buy It! BaBylissPro Porcelain Ceramic Straightening Iron, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Ghd Gold Hair Straightener, $139.30 (orig. $199); amazon.com
