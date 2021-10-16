You Only Have One Day to Get the Hair Dryer Brush with 250,000 Five-Star Ratings for 63% Off

Got a loved one that's hoping for curly hair this holiday season? This Bedhead Clamp-Free Curling Wand is another favorite with Amazon shoppers, and it's only $16 today. Called "magic" by one reviewer, another user wrote, "I have finer hair and this curling wand achieved gorgeous curls that looked even more flawless after a couple of hours...If I could give it ten stars I would. I've had at least seven friends ask what curling wand I use when I post photos with my hair curled by this wand."