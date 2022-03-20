We Just Found a Secret Amazon Deal on So Many Celebrity-Approved Beauty Buys
Another day, another Amazon sale you're going to want to check out right this minute. The thing with this one is that you probably didn't know it was even happening! (In fact, we just so happened to stumble upon while doing research for something else). But that's also nothing new: Amazon is known to unleash some of its promotions in a very under-the-radar way, and the one we're about to share with you, dear readers, is a very, very good one.
Amazon currently has a massive beauty sale happening; the limited-time offer, which doesn't show an end date as of now (though it'd be wise to do your shopping now), is letting you save $10 off a $40 purchase on qualifying items. You can see the full list of beauty essentials that are eligible for the savings here, but if you don't want to scroll through the 1,000-plus offering, then just keep reading, because we are highlighting the best (many of which are celeb-approved, too) that you should stock up on while you can.
The Best Buys from Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale
- Bioderma H2O Micellar Water, $23.99
- Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $9.58 (orig. $10.49)
- Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, $13.49
- Burt's Bees Lip Balm Moisturizing Lip Care, $5.47
- Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, $16.99
- Essie Cuticle Care Apricot Nail & Cuticle Oil, $8.99
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum Makeup, $9.79
- Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, $8.92 (orig. $11.99)
- CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin, $17.78 (orig. $23.99)
French pharmacy favorite Bioderma is one product that's always worth scooping up when it goes on sale. Practically every celebrity is known to use it, like Lucy Hale, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Drew Barrymore, Natalie Portman, and Khloé Kardashian — and, as of time of writing, it's racked in more than 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. That's no joke. The beloved micellar water is ideal for taking off makeup, but it can also be used as a midday pick-me-up.
If you're still dealing with dry, cracked skin, then the Hollywood-favorite Aquaphor Healing Ointment, which was also behind Meghan Markle's wedding day glow, should be added to cart ASAP. The 7-ounce multi-purpose balm can be used anywhere that's feeling a bit dull, like on your elbows, heels, hands, and lips.
Other beauty staples part of the spend $40, save $10 promotion are the TikTok viral Revlon Volcanic Face Roller that keeps an oily complexion under control, the good-for-you-skin Bio-Oil that counts Markle and Kim Kardashian as fans, and the Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer that Jessica Alba once deemed a product she can't live without.
Shop some more standout beauty essentials below.
