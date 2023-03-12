Lifestyle Beauty 13 Under-$30 Beauty Products on Amazon So Popular, They've Gained 'Hall of Fame' Status Shoppers can’t get enough of these top-rated serums, teeth whitening pens, hair tools, and more By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 12, 2023 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington When it comes to beauty, there are so many options available that it can be hard to know which products are actually worth trying. Luckily, Amazon has made the shopping process a little bit easier by rounding up its very best products in its Beauty Hall of Fame, a section of the site devoted to highlighting the items with the highest ratings and glowing reviews from shoppers. Featuring a range of makeup and skincare products including makeup brushes, face masks, hair tools and more, the Hall of Fame is a great place to start if you're looking to add some top-rated items to your collection. And best of all, every product listed below from the section costs under $30 — many of which are even on sale right now — so you can load up on beauty essentials without breaking the bank. Under-$30 Products from Amazon's Beauty Hall of Fame Revlon Face Roller, $13.40 (orig. $14.49) BeautyBlender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge, $20 Julep Eyeshadow 101 Creme to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick, $16 (orig. $18) CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, $21.99 (orig. $28.99) Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum, $14.99 (orig. $21.95) Real Perfection Makeup Brushes, $11.99 New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask, $16.95 (orig. $24.99) Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha, $12.99 with coupon (orig. $24.95) Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand, $27.99 (orig. $39.99) Conair Double Ceramic Flat Iron, $19.58 (orig. $24.99) Plantifique Korean Skin Care Detox Face Mask, $19.79 with coupon (orig. $21.95) Ivyu Satin Scrunchies, $6.89 (orig. $9.99) Viebeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, $16.99 coupon (orig. $19.99) If your skin is feeling dry and cracked from the winter air, consider refreshing it with this best-selling mud mask from New York Biology. Its formula is made with Dead Sea mineral mud, aloe vera, Jojoba oil, calendula oil, and Vitamin E to gently purify and cleanse the skin, "I've used a lot of different clay masks and love this one the best!" wrote one shopper. "My skin was super soft with a glow afterward." Amazon Buy It! New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask, $16.95 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Looking to jazz up your hair routine? This three-barrel curling iron has racked up more than 17,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who have highlighted its ease of use and fast-acting ability to create "effortless curls and waves" in reviews. Plus, it's on sale for $28 right now."This is the best product ever," raved one reviewer. They added, "I get lots of compliments when I do my wave with this, and the best part [is] they last forever!" Amazon Buy It! Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand, $27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com And if you're just trying to add some new makeup to your collection, make sure not to miss this top-rated eyeshadow stick from Julep. The cream eyeshadow stick easily glides across the lids before drying to a waterproof powder finish — no brush needed. It comes in 30 shades, including smokey gray shimmer, mink mauve metallic, and onyx black matte, and is just $16 right now.Shoppers can't say enough good things about the product. One reviewer called it an "amazing one-step eyeshadow stick." They continued "[It has a] no-tug formula, blends easily, doesn't settle into fine lines, [and] doesn't fade throughout the day. Definitely my go-to product for fast, simple, but gorgeous eyeshadow looks." Amazon Buy It! Julep Eyeshadow 101 Creme to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick, $16 (orig. $18); amazon.com If your beauty collection could use a refresh, stock up on these under-$30 Amazon Beauty Hall of Fame products now. Keep scrolling for more standout finds. Amazon Buy It! Revlon Face Roller, $14.49; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! BeautyBlender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge, $20; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, $21.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum, $14.99 (orig. $21.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Real Perfection Makeup Brushes, $11.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha, $13.99 (orig. $24.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Conair Double Ceramic Flat Iron, $19.58 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Plantifique Korean Skin Care Detox Face Mask, $21.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ivyu Satin Scrunchies, $6.89 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, $19.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 10 Floral Dresses, Blouses, and Skirts That Are Easy to Style for Spring — Starting at $9 Even Dyson Owners Are 'Pleased' with This Cordless Vacuum — and It's 40% Off at Amazon Miranda Kerr Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes — and Shares Her Skincare Secrets — as She Preps for SXSW!