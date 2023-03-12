13 Under-$30 Beauty Products on Amazon So Popular, They've Gained 'Hall of Fame' Status

Shoppers can’t get enough of these top-rated serums, teeth whitening pens, hair tools, and more

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon

Published on March 12, 2023 10:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Hall of Fame Beauty TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

When it comes to beauty, there are so many options available that it can be hard to know which products are actually worth trying. Luckily, Amazon has made the shopping process a little bit easier by rounding up its very best products in its Beauty Hall of Fame, a section of the site devoted to highlighting the items with the highest ratings and glowing reviews from shoppers.

Featuring a range of makeup and skincare products including makeup brushes, face masks, hair tools and more, the Hall of Fame is a great place to start if you're looking to add some top-rated items to your collection. And best of all, every product listed below from the section costs under $30 — many of which are even on sale right now — so you can load up on beauty essentials without breaking the bank.

Under-$30 Products from Amazon's Beauty Hall of Fame

If your skin is feeling dry and cracked from the winter air, consider refreshing it with this best-selling mud mask from New York Biology. Its formula is made with Dead Sea mineral mud, aloe vera, Jojoba oil, calendula oil, and Vitamin E to gently purify and cleanse the skin, "I've used a lot of different clay masks and love this one the best!" wrote one shopper. "My skin was super soft with a glow afterward."

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body - Spa Quality Pore Reducer for Acne, Blackheads and Oily Skin, Natural Skincare for Women, Men - Tightens Skin for A Healthier Complexion - 8.8 oz
Amazon

Buy It! New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask, $16.95 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Looking to jazz up your hair routine? This three-barrel curling iron has racked up more than 17,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who have highlighted its ease of use and fast-acting ability to create "effortless curls and waves" in reviews. Plus, it's on sale for $28 right now.

"This is the best product ever," raved one reviewer. They added, "I get lots of compliments when I do my wave with this, and the best part [is] they last forever!"

Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display - 1 Inch Ceramic Tourmaline Triple Barrels, Dual Voltage Crimp (Pink)
Amazon

Buy It! Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand, $27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

And if you're just trying to add some new makeup to your collection, make sure not to miss this top-rated eyeshadow stick from Julep. The cream eyeshadow stick easily glides across the lids before drying to a waterproof powder finish — no brush needed. It comes in 30 shades, including smokey gray shimmer, mink mauve metallic, and onyx black matte, and is just $16 right now.

Shoppers can't say enough good things about the product. One reviewer called it an "amazing one-step eyeshadow stick." They continued "[It has a] no-tug formula, blends easily, doesn't settle into fine lines, [and] doesn't fade throughout the day. Definitely my go-to product for fast, simple, but gorgeous eyeshadow looks."

Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick, Champagne Shimmer
Amazon

Buy It! Julep Eyeshadow 101 Creme to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick, $16 (orig. $18); amazon.com

If your beauty collection could use a refresh, stock up on these under-$30 Amazon Beauty Hall of Fame products now. Keep scrolling for more standout finds.

Face Roller by Revlon, Oily Skin Control for Face Makeup, Oil Absorbing, Volcanic Reusable Facial Skincare Tool for At-Home or On-the-Go Mini Massage
Amazon

Buy It! Revlon Face Roller, $14.49; amazon.com

The BEAUTYBLENDER Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge for blending liquid Foundations, Powders and Creams. Flawless, Professional Streak Free Application Blend, Vegan, Cruelty Free and Made in the USA
Amazon

Buy It! BeautyBlender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge, $20; amazon.com

CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid | Skin Brightening Serum for Face with 10% Pure Vitamin C | Fragrance Free | 1 Fl. Oz
Amazon

Buy It! CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, $21.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum for Face Plus Hyaluronic Acid, Retinol, Niacinamide & Salicylic Acid, Anti Aging Serum, Reduce Fine Lines, Wrinkles & Dark Spots, Brightening Skin Serum for Glowing Skin (1 oz)
Amazon

Buy It! Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum, $14.99 (orig. $21.95); amazon.com

Real Perfection Makeup Brushes 16pcs Makeup Brushes Set with 1 Eyebrow Razor Premium Synthetic Foundation Brushes Blending Face Powder Eye Shadow Concealer Make Up Brushes Tool Kit
Amazon

Buy It! Real Perfection Makeup Brushes, $11.99; amazon.com

BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha, Face Roller, Facial Beauty Roller Skin Care Tools, Rose Quartz Massager for Face, Eyes, Neck, Body Muscle Relaxing and Relieve Fine Lines and Wrinkles
Amazon

Buy It! Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha, $13.99 (orig. $24.95); amazon.com

Conair Double Ceramic Flat Iron, 1-inch
Amazon

Buy It! Conair Double Ceramic Flat Iron, $19.58 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

PLANTIFIQUE Korean Skin Care Detox Face Mask with Avocado & Superfoods - Clay Mask Dermatologist Tested, Hydrating Mud Mask for Face and Body - Vegan Face Masks Skincare 3.4 Oz/100ml
Amazon

Buy It! Plantifique Korean Skin Care Detox Face Mask, $21.95; amazon.com

Scrunchies Hair Ties Silk Satin Scrunchy - Hair Elastics Bands Ponytail Holder Pack of Neutral Scrubchy Hair Accessories Women Girls
Amazon

Buy It! Ivyu Satin Scrunchies, $6.89 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen (3 Pcs), 30+ Uses, Effective, Painless, No Sensitivity, Travel-Friendly, Easy to Use, Beautiful White Smile, Mint Flavor
Amazon

Buy It! VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, $19.99; amazon.com

