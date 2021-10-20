12 Amazon Beauty Finds That Make Great Stocking Stuffers — All Under $25

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm

Winter is the season of chapped lips, so everyone on your list could benefit from the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm. It's made from skin conditioners and antioxidants to soothe and moisturize dry lips, and it has SPF 25 for sun protection year-round. You can choose from six flavors and either a single tube or a pack of three.

"This lip balm has been incredible," one reviewer wrote. "In two days, my lips went from being as dry as a sand dune to soft and supple. No more peeling or cracking!"