12 Amazon Beauty Finds That Make Great Stocking Stuffers — All Under $25

The holidays may still feel far away, but with expected shipping delays, now is the time to get a head start on your shopping list. You're probably thinking of the big-ticket items you plan to snag for your family and friends, but we're here to remind you about the smaller gifts that will make your celebration extra special. Amazon has curated an entire section of stocking stuffer ideas, and we found the 12 best beauty options for under $25.
Our list of beauty stocking stuffers features products for both men and women, including a couple of celeb favorites. You'll find Jessica Alba's go-to mascara and eyeshadow palette, as well as an Ashley Graham-approved micellar water. Keep scrolling through to check out 12 under-$25 Amazon beauty finds that would make great stocking stuffers this holiday season.
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm
Winter is the season of chapped lips, so everyone on your list could benefit from the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm. It's made from skin conditioners and antioxidants to soothe and moisturize dry lips, and it has SPF 25 for sun protection year-round. You can choose from six flavors and either a single tube or a pack of three.
"This lip balm has been incredible," one reviewer wrote. "In two days, my lips went from being as dry as a sand dune to soft and supple. No more peeling or cracking!"
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara and Lash Primer
Jessica Alba's two-in-one mascara includes a lash primer on one end and lengthening mascara on the other. The formula is free of parabens, paraffins, silicones, mineral oils, and fragrances, so you don't have to worry about putting it near your eyes. For the best results, apply the primer, wait 30 seconds, and then apply a couple coats of the mascara to reveal long, voluminous, and clump-free lashes.
"This primer/mascara combo is the best," a shopper said. "I have used every mascara under the sun, and this is now my absolute must-have. The primer helps to lengthen without making your lashes clumpy with excess mascara. And there is not even a need for a second coat — this is five-star mascara!"
R+Co Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist
If you or anyone on your list has a trip coming up this holiday season, the travel-sized R+Co Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist makes a fantastic gift. As opposed to traditional powder dry shampoo, this R+Co liquid formula will cleanse and hydrate your scalp and hair without leaving behind residue. It's especially good for people with dry or sensitive scalps, and it works on all hair types.
"The biggest win for dry shampoo," a customer wrote. "I hate how my hair feels normally with dry shampoo, but this has changed my mind. I got a bottle of this in March and it lasted me until June."
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
As an Amazon best-seller and Ashley Graham's go-to makeup remover, Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water is a skin care essential. According to the brand, it removes 99 percent of makeup and 98 percent of fine particles without irritating your skin. All you have to do is soak a cleansing pad in the product and swipe it across your face to get rid of dirt, makeup, and impurities.
"I use this to take off my makeup and it works magic," a reviewer said. "It can take off my thick mascara and eye makeup with ease. I also have very sensitive skin and using it with a reusable cotton round leaves my skin clean and not irritated."
E.l.f. Jet Set Hydration Kit
For $15, you can give the gift of an entire travel skin care routine. The E.l.f. Jet Set Hydration Kit comes with a daily face cleanser, illuminating eye cream, daily hydration moisturizer, nourishing night cream, and lip balm. All of the products are vegan and cruelty free, and they're made with natural ingredients, like aloe, shea butter, jojoba oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid.
"Since I found E.l.f. products, I've been hooked," a shopper shared. "I think my skin is better since I've used their cleansers, toners, and moisturizers. The travel-sized containers are great, and I'll buy regular-sized containers for product use at home."
Proraso Travel Shave Kit
Another $15 travel set, the Proraso Shave Kit comes with pre-shave cream, shaving cream, after-shave balm, and a mini shaving brush. The products come pre-packaged in a gift box, so they're ready to go as soon as they arrive at your doorstep. Whether your man already uses Proraso products or needs a way to safely shave on-the-go, this set makes a useful and thoughtful gift.
"If you're a Proraso fan, you'll love it," a customer said. "I travel for work and this was a great way to bring my home shaving routine on the road with me. Love it."
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
With the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, you can give the gift of a hydrated, crack-free pout all winter long. It's an overnight lip treatment that's made with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to moisturize your lips and leave them extra smooth and supple. The product comes in a small pot with a separate applicator, so you don't have to get the balm all over your hands.
"After just one night of leaving it on overnight, my lips were soft and moist," a shopper wrote. "I have been using it regularly to help my chapped lips. It's so good [that] some days I don't even need lip gloss or chapstick throughout the day."
Harry's Men's Razor Set
If anyone in your life could use an entirely new shaving routine, grab the $20 Harry's Men's Razor Set. It includes a razor, travel blade cover, 2-ounce can of shaving cream, and four blade refills. Plus, you can choose from three color options for the razor handle to personalize it to the receiver's taste.
"I got this for my boyfriend as a gift, and it's amazing," a customer said. "His face is smoother now and the shaving cream smells amazing. I got him the orange color and it looks really nice, too. I like that it came in a cute packaging."
The Beautyblender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge
Most of us don't clean or replace our Beauty Blenders as much as we should, so that's why the Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge makes a great gift. The bright pink sponge comes in a clear container that shows off its vibrant color, so you don't need to wrap or re-package it before giving it away. A Beauty Blender is the key to even, natural-looking makeup application — who wouldn't want that?
"This product will change the way you use foundation," a reviewer began. "And you will be amazed at how much less product you need to use, and the amount of coverage you will get. Can not say how much I love my Beauty Blender!"
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream
You can't go wrong with a multi-use beauty product, and the Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream works as both a lip gloss and lip plumper. It comes in 15 creamy shades, each formulated with a peptide and hyaluronic acid booster that makes your lips appear bigger. This product will quickly become a beauty staple for whoever receives it.
"The plumping effect is subtle but definitely enhances the look," a shopper said. "It smells amazing and isn't too sticky."
Honest Beauty Eyeshadow Palette
Another Jessica Alba-approved product, the Honest Beauty Eyeshadow Palette has all the neutral and winter-inspired shades you could ever want. It comes with 10 color options, including three shimmers, two satins, and five mattes. You can create endless looks with these shades that will take you from day to night.
"This is a very nice, versatile eyeshadow palette," a reviewer confirmed. "You can create an easy smokey eye or a more natural look if you desire. Great color payoff and blendability. I wasn't intimidated at all using these colors."
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
To really get in the holiday spirit, grab a couple of Stila's Magnificent Metals Glitter and Glow Liquid Eye Shadows to give as stocking stuffers. The liquid eyeshadow comes in eight sparkly shades that are perfect for festive celebrations. Plus, you can also use the product as a highlighter to give your skin some extra shimmer and shine.
"I really love neutral colors for eyeshadow, and this adds just a lovely, sheer pop of glitz to my look," a reviewer wrote. "Easy to use and wash off. And the glitter didn't fall into my eyes during the day."
