Amazon's Huge Beauty Sale Just Dropped New Deals on Makeup, Skincare, and More — Starting at $4

Shop discounts on Maybelline, Revlon, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and more before they disappear
By Isabel Garcia October 14, 2021 10:00 PM
Last week, Amazon launched its biggest beauty sale ever — and deals are still going strong.

The nearly month-long sale, which ends on October 25, features savings on makeup, hair care, skincare, beauty tools, fragrance, and more. Throughout the month, new deals will be dropping on popular brands, including CoverGirl, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Maybelline, Too Faced, and Revlon. So whether you want to get started with holiday shopping or give your beauty collection a refresh, you'll want to check out the sale.  

We pulled together some recent can't-miss markdowns, like the best-selling Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Coverage Concealer, which has more than 24,700 five-star ratings. Right now, it's on sale for less than $4, its lowest price all month, according to Amazon. In the eye makeup category, check out the NYX Ultimate Utopia Shadow Palette, which is on sale for $12 and some change. You can also snag CoverGirl's mega-popular Lash Blast Volume Mascara for a little more than $4. 

Shop the Best Beauty Deals at Amazon

While it's technically in the skincare category, the Kopari Coconut Melt can be used to hydrate your skin and hair. The multifunctional product is so popular, it's even earned praise from Kourtney Kardashian. With the deal, you can snag it for $22. Another multipurpose product on markdown is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Highlighting Duo Pencil. On sale for $20, the double-sided pencil highlights and defines your brows. 

As for beauty tools, check out the Revlon Perfect Straight Smooth Brilliance Ceramic Flat Iron that's marked down from $30 to $20 right now. For an investment on skin care gadgets and products, this on-sale Foreo bundle includes a facial cleansing brush, a skincare device with LED lights that's designed to enhance face masks and serums, and a pack of seven face masks. 

While the sale doesn't end until the last week of October, it's a good idea to shop your favorite deals now, as some discounts will only be available for 24 hours. Plus, hot-ticket items are likely to sell out. So browse the sale at Amazon yourself, or check out more of our favorite deals ahead. 

Shop Makeup and Skincare Deals

Shop Hair Care and Beauty Tool Deals 

