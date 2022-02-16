Amazon Just Made Shopping Celeb-Approved Beauty Products Even Easier
Our fascination with celebrities and the beauty products they use isn't going away anytime soon, and we're constantly keeping tabs on the latest and greatest goods they love. While it's always refreshing to see the very affordable drugstore products that get the job done, it's no surprise that the premium (i.e. more expensive) beauty brands earn high marks from them more times than not.
And finding these luxe products is easier than ever now that Amazon recently rolled out the brand new Amazon Beauty Edit, a curated marketplace brimming with high-end, hard-to-find products from niche brands loved by celebrities. One glance at this glossy new addition to the Amazon Luxury Stores tab, and it's safe to say this one should be bookmarked ASAP.
Here, you can discover plenty of covetable skincare, makeup, and haircare finds from elite (albeit somewhat obscure) brands like Edward Bess, Omorovicza, The Conservatory, and more. If these fancy labels aren't ringing a bell for you right away, maybe the celebs who have used them will — plus, their standout products have earned high praise from industry pros, too.
Shop these celeb-approved brands below.
Clé de Peau Beauté
The crème de la crème of The Amazon Beauty Edit is the Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer, a fan favorite that's been used by countless stars over the years, including Chrissy Teigen, brand ambassadors Martha Stewart and Dakota Fanning, and more. The hydrating, full-coverage formula delivers a smooth, skin-like consistency and banishes dark circles and blemishes in seconds flat — which makes its $73 price tag worth every penny. It's currently only available in the Espresso shade, but check back often for a restock.
Buy It! Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer, $73; amazon.com
Omorovicza
Not to be missed is anything and everything from Omorovicza, the highly sought-after Budapest-based skincare line that incorporates the healing properties of Hungarian thermal waters into its products. The results? Anti-aging benefits like you wouldn't believe — so it's no wonder that the Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Face Mist is a fave of Kate Hudson's (as seen in an Instagram reel post on her social media). And the deep cleansing and skin clarifying Omorovicza Ultramoor Mud Mask is a top pick for January Jones, according to a rep for the brand.
Buy It! Omorovicza Pink Queen of Hungary Mist, $50; amazon.com
Buy It! Omorovicza Ultramoor Mud Mask, $125; amazon.com
Edward Bess
And finally, if you've been eyeing Edward Bess products ever since Oprah named the lip and cheek stain as one of her Favorite Things, you've come to the right place. The Amazon Beauty Edit is stocked full of his entire range, including the neutral eyeshadow palette that Courteney Cox once counted as one of her favorite discoveries way back when. Truth be told, every product by Bess is a bona fide hit, so you really can't go wrong with anything from this luxe line.
Buy It! Edward Bess Ultra Slick Lipstick, $44; amazon.com
Buy It! Edward Bess Naturally Enhancing Eyeshadow Palette, $59; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Just Made Shopping Celeb-Approved Beauty Products Even Easier
- This Best-Selling Smart TV Can Switch Between Apps Via Voice Command — and It's on Sale for $100
- Simone Biles Wore These Cozy Cheetah-Print Slippers Hours Before Getting Engaged
- This 'Magic Mist' Chewing Deterrent Spray for Dogs Can Save Your Shoes and Furniture, According to Shoppers