Amazon's Beauty Outlet Is Packed with Under-$10 Deals — but These Are the 15 Best Finds
We love a good deal — especially when it's under $10. And in case you didn't know, Amazon has an Overstock Outlet that's full of dirt cheap finds, especially in the beauty section. Believe it or not, you'll find popular beauty products there for as little as $3. Tons of customer-favorite brands are discounted right now, including Burt's Bees, CoverGirl, Revlon, Neutrogena, Herbal Essences, and more.
There are a lot of really good deals to peruse in the outlet right now (and we do recommend looking through them all!), but we rounded up the 15 best beauty finds under $10:
- L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Super Detangling Conditioner, $3.04 (orig. $3.99)
- Eos Organic Lip Balm, Strawberry Sorbet, $3.49 (orig. $4.99)
- Burt's Bees 3-in-1 Micellar Facial Cleanser Towelettes, $3.99 (orig. $5.99)
- Kiss My Face Whitening Gel Toothpaste, $4.67 (orig. $5.99)
- Palmer's Coconut Oil Body Lotion with Vitamin E, $4.89 (orig. $6.99)
- CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, Very Black, $5.95 (orig. $10.99)
- Revlon Extra Grip Vented Paddle Hair Brush, $6.18 (orig. $8.99)
- Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen SPF 60, $6.99 (orig. $15.14)
- Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick, $7.69 (orig. $10.49)
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, $8.12 (orig. $11.96)
- Real Techniques Poppin' Perfection Makeup Brush Set, 6 Pieces, $8.92 (orig. $15)
- Revlon Essentials Compact Styler, $8.95 (orig. $13.99)
- CoverGirl Perfect Eye Makeup Kit, $8.98 (orig. $11.86)
- Burt's Bees 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm, Pink Blossom, $9.47 (orig. $9.98)
- Herbal Essences Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle, $9.70 (orig. $12.99)
One of our favorite deals is on CoverGirl's Clean Lash Blast Mascara, which is only $6 right now. The mascara is the brand's vegan version of this popular tube — it's made with argan and marula oils, and free of parabens, sulfates, talc, and mineral oil. Over 1,600 shoppers have left it a five-star rating, saying that Lash Blast has always been their "go-to," and that the vegan formula doesn't disappoint.
"You get gorgeous, long, thick lashes — no clumping and they are super soft," one customer wrote. "I'm 100% sold!"
Buy It! CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, Very Black, $5.95 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com
A handful of makeup removing wipes are also on sale, including Neutrogena's classic cleansing wipes and these rosewater-infused towelettes from Burt's Bees. Neutrogena's face wipes have a whopping 55,685 five-star ratings, and are even celeb-approved thanks to Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Lucy Hale, who have all touted using them over the years. If you're looking for something even cheaper, you can't really go wrong with the $4 pack from Burt's Bees that shoppers say "works wonders no matter the time of year."
Buy It! Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, $8.12 (orig. $11.96); amazon.com
Buy It! Burt's Bees 3-in-1 Micellar Facial Cleanser Towelettes, $3.99 (orig. $5.99); amazon.com
Besides all the skincare and makeup, there are even hair beauty tools you'll find under $10. This compact Revlon hair dryer is just $9 (yes, seriously), which makes it a great buy for anyone looking for an inexpensive styler that's "convenient" and "very efficient." You can also snag this Real Techniques makeup brush and beauty blender set for the same price — it comes with three brushes, two blenders, and a compact mirror.
Buy It! Revlon Essentials Compact Styler, $8.95 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Real Techniques Poppin' Perfection Makeup Brush Set, 6 Pieces, $8.82 (orig. $15); amazon.com
These deals are so good, we wouldn't be surprised if your cart is full right now. Shop more amazing discounts in Amazon's beauty outlet here.
