Amazon's Beauty Outlet Is Packed with Under-$10 Deals — but These Are the 15 Best Finds

A handful of makeup removing wipes are also on sale, including Neutrogena's classic cleansing wipes and these rosewater-infused towelettes from Burt's Bees. Neutrogena's face wipes have a whopping 55,685 five-star ratings, and are even celeb-approved thanks to Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Lucy Hale, who have all touted using them over the years. If you're looking for something even cheaper, you can't really go wrong with the $4 pack from Burt's Bees that shoppers say "works wonders no matter the time of year."