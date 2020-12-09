Amanda Seyfried Has Worn 6 Shades of This Brand’s Lipstick (and Counting)

We might be biased, but one of the best things about any new movie or TV show is the excellent looks that celebrities pull out while promoting their work on the media circuit. Suffice to say, nothing’s quite the same this year. But thanks to Amanda Seyfried’s dedicated glam team, her appearances to discuss Mank have been nothing short of fabulous. The secret? A rotating crew of jaw-droppingly beautiful lipsticks, all from Lancôme — and five of her six best looks are on sale.