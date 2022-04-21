The Talk co-host dishes on her beauty routine, including the facial at Ulta Beauty's Skin Bar that gives her a glow

Amanda Kloots Swears by This Dermalogica Facial to Get Camera-Ready – And It's Under $50

Amanda Kloots glows wherever she goes.

The Talk co-host, 40, has signed on as Dermalogica's latest ambassador, and is highlighting its exclusive skincare services partnership at Ulta Beauty's Skin Bar.

"I love facials – and I love the idea of a quick, 30-minute [one] that leaves me hydrated and with a glow, because I'm constantly on the go," Kloots tells PEOPLE.

To put her best face forward, the AK! Fitness founder, who says her skin tends to be on the dry side, recently popped in to Ulta for a Hydration Facial. The treatment deeply moisturizes and refines the skin's texture using an assortment of products with hyaluronic acid, cucumber, borage seed and grape seed oils. It's one of many on Ulta's revamped skin services menu, making professional skincare services accessible in 150 locations nationwide.

Kloots sums up the 30-minute Hydration Facial, which costs less than $50, as a "steal" for budgets – and busy schedules.

"If it was up to me, I'd get one once a week. But being a mom with five jobs, it's hard to [do], and you don't have time for an hour-and-a-half facial, even though it sounds glorious," she jokes. "That's a once-a-year treat for me now. Having something that's accessible and 30 minutes, but you see beautiful, glowing skin, is key."

Kloots, who shares 2 ½-year-old son Elvis with late husband Nick Cordero, says her mornings begin by cuddling her toddler on the couch before they eat breakfast together. Then Elvis watches cartoons while she preps to head to host the CBS talk show (which has just been renewed for season 13).

"I go right into meetings with producers for the show, and then I always jump rope because I like to get that in, and then after, we start on glam. Usually my hairstylist starts first, and then my makeup artist comes in," she said of her glam squad's system. "Every day is different, based on what I'm wearing. But we try to keep it pretty simple, and not too overly done."

Fast-forward through the day, after Kloots puts Elvis to bed, the mom likes to take a minute to focus on her skin.

"I love a red-light face mask. I have one by my bedside table upstairs. Some nights I do it, some nights I don't!" she says. "I go in and out of sleeping with a silk eye mask – I think sometimes that really helps me get to sleep. They say that silk helps with wrinkles, so that never hurts."

"I just try to keep things simple. I try to use products that I love, that I know work, and try to keep things as simple as possible because by the time nighttime hits, I'm so exhausted that I just like to get into bed as fast as possible," Kloots confesses.

In the spirit of simplicity, the star cites her power beauty product as one from her favorite brand's lineup – the Dermalogica Circular Hydration Serum.

"I love putting a serum on before a workout for hydration," the former Broadway dancer says. This newfound fave "leaves everything looking radiant without being heavy on the skin."

Because she's glammed up on set from Monday to Friday, Kloots says you won't catch her done up on the weekend – unless it's a special occasion.